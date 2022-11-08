Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Analysis: 75+ Companies are Working to Improve the Treatment Space | DelveInsight

Read full article on original website
Hand sanitizer recalled due to undeclared methanol
A Colorado-based company issued a voluntary recall for several lots of hand sanitizer after federal officials said testing revealed that one of the lots contained undeclared methanol.
getnews.info
PROTAC Solutions at Creative Biolabs Fully Support Novel Drug Development
Having been immersed in novel drug development for decades, Creative Biolabs is committed to expediting the development of drug discovery. The company has established a one-stop PROTAC service platform and updated its PROTAC solutions, providing a range of discovery and development services to comprehensively support scientists’ drug development. New...
getnews.info
Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth by 2032, Analyzes DelveInsight | Key Companies – Viridian Therapeutics, Novartis, Immunovant Sciences
As per DelveInsight, the Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Market size is expected to grow in the coming years owing to the rising prevalent population in the 7MM and the launch of emerging therapies. Globally, several key companies are active in the Thyroid Eye Disease therapeutic domain, and the therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat the disease.
getnews.info
Fire Protection System Market Supercharge your Visualizations worth $82.9 billion by 2027
Fire Protection System Market size is expected to reach USD 92.1 billion by 2027 from USD 66.8 billion in 2022 to at CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. According to the new market research report “Fire Protection System Market by Product (Fire Suppression, Fire Detection, Fire Sprinkler, Fire Analysis, Fire Response), Services (Engineering, Installation and Design, Managed, Maintenance) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The global fire protection system market size is projected to grow from USD 66.8 billion in 2022 to USD 92.1 billion by 2027 at CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Presently, the construction industry is focused on connected construction technology which is defined as an ecosystem of connected job sites, workers, and machines that promote the operational effectiveness and safety of related assets, property, and workplace workers. In this connected construction technology, safety sensors and detectors link with job sites, machines, and workers, providing real-time safety and security visibility to managers. Thus, with technological developments in this industry, the demand for smart fire detection systems is expected to increase.
getnews.info
Breaking through physical limitations, the BTMIN platform achieves microsecond-level instant trading technology
BTMIN sets an industry standard and demonstrates its devotion in promoting technology growth by continuously adopting different latest mechanisms. Breaking through physical limitations, BTMIN platform has achieved microsecond-level real-time trading technology. The order processing speed of the trading system is as high as millions of orders per second, surpassing most competing products by a hundred times and a thousand times, and can support more than 100 million simultaneous online users.
getnews.info
Circuit Materials Market- Recent Developments & Attractive Business Opportunities
“Circuit Materials Market by Material Class (Substrate, Conducting Material, Outer Layer), Substrate (Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic), Conducting Material (Copper), Outer Layer (LIPSM, Dry Film Photoimageable), Application, Region”. Circuit Materials Market by Material Class (Substrate, Conducting Material, Outer Layer), Substrate (Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic), Conducting Material (Copper), Outer Layer (LIPSM, Dry Film Photoimageable),...
getnews.info
Data Integration Market Size, Share with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2026
“IBM(US), Microsoft(US), SAP(Germany), Oracle(US), SAS Institute(US), Talend(US), Informatica(US), Precisely(US), Software AG(Germany), Salesforce(US), Qlik(US), and Tibco(US).”. Data Integration Market by Component, Services, Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size (Large enterprises, SMEs), Industry Vertical, Business Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026. The Data Integration Market size to grow from...
getnews.info
ASCO Power’s New Quick-Connect Products Increase Critical Power Resilience, Maintain Redundancy, and Streamline Compliance
• ASCO Power Technologies’ new Quick-Connect Panel lineup makes connecting temporary generators and load banks easy for facilities of every size. • Models with integrated transfer switches and circuit breakers simplify design, streamline procurement, save space, and speed up installation. • Quick-connect solutions make backup power available to facilities...
getnews.info
VRRB, a US based blockchain startup which is focused on building a lightweight blockchain consensus algorithm.
VRRB aims to create a blockchain that solves many of the issues with existing consensus algorithms. They have raised an undisclosed amount in an oversubscribed seed funding round from a select number of strategic investors. Founded in 2021 by Andrew Smith, Sanjay Bandare, and Shiva Kintali, VRRB is a startup...
Digital Health Reshaping MedTech Industry as Consumers Demand “Anywhere, Everywhere” Healthcare, Accenture and AdvaMed Report Finds
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- The medical technology (MedTech) industry is being reshaped by digital health and consumers’ expectations to receive care how, when and where they want, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and AdvaMed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005130/en/ The MedTech industry is being reshaped by digital health and consumers’ expectations to receive care how, when and where they want, says Accenture and AdvaMed. (Photo: Business Wire)
EU watchdog backs Sanofi Covid booster jab
The EU on Thursday approved a Covid booster vaccine by French drug maker Sanofi and Britain's GSK after it gave positive results against the Omicron variant in trials. A trial of 162 adults given the Sanofi-GSK booster showed that it triggers a higher production of antibodies against the Omicron BA.1 subvariant than Pfizer's jab, the regulator said.
