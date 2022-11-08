Read full article on original website
PROTAC Solutions at Creative Biolabs Fully Support Novel Drug Development
Having been immersed in novel drug development for decades, Creative Biolabs is committed to expediting the development of drug discovery. The company has established a one-stop PROTAC service platform and updated its PROTAC solutions, providing a range of discovery and development services to comprehensively support scientists’ drug development. New...
Track and Trace Solutions Market worth $8.6 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The key players operating in this market include OPTEL GROUP (Canada), METTLER-TOLEDO International Inc. (US), Systech International Inc. (US), TraceLink Inc. (US), Antares Vision S.p.a. (Italy), SAP SE (US), Xyntek Inc. (US), SEA Vision Srl (Italy)”. In May-2022, OPTEL Group launched OPTCHAIN, a suite of the modular intelligent supply chain...
Linerless Labels Demand to Surge at 4.8% CAGR, Creating US$ 2.2 Billion Market Opportunity by 2026| MarketsandMarkets™ Study
“Browse 218 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 211 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Linerless Labels Market””. Linerless Labels Market by Composition (Facestock, Adhesive, Topcoat), Product (Primary, Variable Information Print), Printing technology, Printing ink (Water-based, Solvent-based, UV Curable), End-use Industry, and Region. The global linerless...
North America Perfume Market Research Report, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Trends, Business Opportunities And Revenue Forecast 2027
The growing trend of personal grooming, as well as the increasing demand for youth-oriented premium products, such as exotic fragrances, are mainly attributing to the North American perfume market growth. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled ” North America Perfume Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity...
GaleForce Consulting Partners Expands Portfolio of Services to Include Greentree ERP Software
Danvers, MA, USA – November 9, 2022 – GaleForce Consulting Partners (GFC) is excited to bring Greentree ERP software and support services to their portfolio of offerings. Greentree is a powerful, fully integrated business solution for small and mid-sized firms (SMBs) who need a system to grow with them, but who have limited budgets. This product enhances GaleForce’s commitment to their clients and future customers.
Fire Protection System Market Supercharge your Visualizations worth $82.9 billion by 2027
Fire Protection System Market size is expected to reach USD 92.1 billion by 2027 from USD 66.8 billion in 2022 to at CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. According to the new market research report “Fire Protection System Market by Product (Fire Suppression, Fire Detection, Fire Sprinkler, Fire Analysis, Fire Response), Services (Engineering, Installation and Design, Managed, Maintenance) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The global fire protection system market size is projected to grow from USD 66.8 billion in 2022 to USD 92.1 billion by 2027 at CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Presently, the construction industry is focused on connected construction technology which is defined as an ecosystem of connected job sites, workers, and machines that promote the operational effectiveness and safety of related assets, property, and workplace workers. In this connected construction technology, safety sensors and detectors link with job sites, machines, and workers, providing real-time safety and security visibility to managers. Thus, with technological developments in this industry, the demand for smart fire detection systems is expected to increase.
FGA Partners Taps Nelson and Francis LLP as Strategic International Accountants
FGA Partners partners with CPA and Auditing firm Nelson and Francis LLP for strategic accounting services. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has formed a strategic partnership with premiere Kenyan based certified public accounting firm Nelson and Francis, LLP “NFL”. The partnership entails the provision of strategic accounting services such as financial oversight, advisory on tax, governance, audit and general due diligence for the firm, the firms investments, strategic partners and global expansion.
Jaycon Systems Marks 10th Anniversary, Celebrates Extraordinary Growth & Service
In just a decade, the company has grown from a small startup to a major powerhouse in product design, prototyping, and manufacturing of plastic casing and circuit boards for major brands in America. November 8, 2022 – Leading product design and prototyping giant, Jaycon Systems, is celebrating 10 years of...
IoT professional Services Market Size, Share with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2027
“Accenture (Ireland), Atos (France), IBM (US), Cognizant (US), DXC Technology (US), Deloitte (UK), Capgemini (France), TCS (India), NTT DATA (Japan), Infosys (India), AT&T (US), Wipro (India), General Electric (US), Honeywell (US), Oracle (US), HCL Technologies (India), EY (UK), Unisys (US), Vodafone (UK), Tech Mahindra (India), Happiest Minds (India).”. IoT Professional...
Circuit Materials Market- Recent Developments & Attractive Business Opportunities
“Circuit Materials Market by Material Class (Substrate, Conducting Material, Outer Layer), Substrate (Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic), Conducting Material (Copper), Outer Layer (LIPSM, Dry Film Photoimageable), Application, Region”. Circuit Materials Market by Material Class (Substrate, Conducting Material, Outer Layer), Substrate (Fiberglass Epoxy, Paper-Phenolic), Conducting Material (Copper), Outer Layer (LIPSM, Dry Film Photoimageable),...
Certificate Authority Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology and Forecast 2026
“IdenTrust (US), DigiCert (US), Sectigo (US), GlobalSign (Belgium), Entrust (US), GoDaddy (US), Certum (Poland), Actalis (Italy), Lets Encrypt (US), SSL.com (US), E-Tugra (Turkey), WISeKey (Switzerland), Trustwave (US), SwissSign (Switzerland), TWCA (China), Buypass (Norway), Camerfirma (Spain), HARICA (Greece), Certigna (France), NETLOCK (Hungary).”. Certificate Authority Market by Component (Certificate Types & Services),...
IT Companies Network Successfully Acquires the API & SOA Resource Platform; Layer7 Tech
IT Companies Network is a platform created to bring IT experts and business owners together. Recently, the company purchased the API and SOA resource known as LAYER7 TECH. ITcompanies.net, also known as IT Companies Network, is a digital platform to facilitate IT Experts and emerging entrepreneurs. In the recent development, the company has expanded by purchasing the reliable resource API and SOA known as LAYER7 TECH.
Packaging Automation – A Growing Trend Among The Oil Packing Machine
The Automatic Oil Packaging Machine: A Prime Prospector of Revenue and Expansion. The growing demand for safe and hygienic packing of cooking oils from the people is expected to create significant new opportunities in food industries, such as oil packing machines. The challenges associated with the packaging are productivity, efficiency...
Healthcare analytics startup founded by early Amazon employee lands $6.5M
Seattle healthcare analytics startup Abett raised $6.5 million to boost its software that helps employers get a handle on benefits data. Launched in 2019, the company pitches an enterprise software solution to large employers that legally transfers HR and benefits data from various stakeholders. The goal is to allow these companies to be able to analyze what is being done with the capital they spend on health plans.
ASCO Power’s New Quick-Connect Products Increase Critical Power Resilience, Maintain Redundancy, and Streamline Compliance
• ASCO Power Technologies’ new Quick-Connect Panel lineup makes connecting temporary generators and load banks easy for facilities of every size. • Models with integrated transfer switches and circuit breakers simplify design, streamline procurement, save space, and speed up installation. • Quick-connect solutions make backup power available to facilities...
Dr. Jeff Geschwind, is Now Offering Cutting Edge Treatment for Liver Cancer
Dr. Jeff Geschwind, an expert in liver cancer, is here to provide hope for patients and families struggling with this disease. Liver cancer is a devastating diagnosis for patients and families. It is the second leading cause of cancer death worldwide, and the prognosis for patients diagnosed with liver cancer is poor.
Global Financial Solutions Asia Launches Discretionary Management Service
Global Financial Solutions Asia is a leading provider of fund management and investment solutions, with a strong focus on serving small and medium sized funds. Global Financial Solutions Asia is excited to announce the launch of their new discretionary management service. Their team of experienced professionals are dedicated to providing their clients with tailored investment solutions that meet their specific needs and objectives. Unlike other investment management services, they work on a performance-based model, which eliminates any fees if their portfolio does not perform.
The GOOD SHH Co. Launches Products that Cleanse the Body and Align the Chakras
The cleanses are designed to detoxify the body from the inside out. The GOOD SHH Co. has launched a much-anticipated selection of natural herbal cleanses designed to eliminate toxins from the body while aligning your chakras. The company has released a seven day cleanse and a three day cleanse with specially formulated blends to support different chakra points – from the Root Chakra to the Crown Chakra.
Landsign Has Remained One of the Leading Providers of Solar Lights Since 2006
Solar lights are becoming increasingly common nowadays. Not only are they great for the environment, but they’re also super cheap and affordable. However, the quality of the lights that you get can have a big impact on how long they last. And because of this, it’s important to make sure that you’re getting them from a reliable manufacturer.
Yieldmo and IRIS.TV Announce Smart Data Partnership to Drive Superior Advertising Outcomes
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Yieldmo, the smart advertising exchange that differentiates and enhances the value of ad inventory for buyers and sellers, today announced an agreement to collaborate with IRIS.TV, the only data platform built for video, increasing publisher and buyer adoption of contextually enriched CTV. This partnership offering includes omnichannel contextual curation to buyers across CTV, OLV, and display advertising from leading independent data companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005253/en/ Yieldmo and IRIS.TV Announce Smart Data Partnership to Drive Superior Advertising Outcomes (Photo: Business Wire)
