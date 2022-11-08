Read full article on original website
Events honoring veterans, derrick lighting, festivals and more this weekend in East Texas
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. A Very Derrick Christmas, derrick lighting ceremony, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Includes children’s activities, vendors and entertainment. Information: https://www.kilgoremainstreet.com/ . “Buffalo...
Whitehouse man executed for 2003 death of mother
Tracy Beatty called his own death an “advantage.”. Beatty, 61, of Whitehouse, sat on death row for nearly two decades after murdering his mother two days before Thanksgiving in 2003. Although the final execution date was postponed multiple times, Beatty knew his death was coming since he landed in the state penitentiary in August 2004.
Caldwell Arts Academy holds annual tribute show to honor local veterans
With a variety of performances from kindergarten through fifth grade students, Tyler ISD’s Caldwell Arts Academy hosted its annual Veterans Day tribute presentation on Thursday for the local community. The show, “Of Thee I Sing” was performed inside the Caldwell Auditorium with instrumental and singing performances, and a veteran...
Popular Tyler seafood restaurant closes
Shell Shack in Tyler has officially shut its doors. The restaurant served its last meals on Tuesday. The restaurant, located at 7918 South Broadway Ave., said it would not be renewing its lease at its current location but enjoyed being part of the Tyler community. The business made the announcement...
Reel East Texas Film Festival kicks off this week in Kilgore
The Reel East Texas Film Festival kicks off this week with a Locations Workshop at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Texan Theater, 201 S. Kilgore St., in Kilgore. This is the sixth year for the festival, which will include 50 films from all over the world. The event will include...
PHOTOS: Election Day watch parties in Smith County
Watch parties were held Tuesday night for the Nov. 8 election. Republicans gathered at Rick's on the Square in downtown Tyler while Democratic supporters headed to Caribbean Kitchen. Nathaniel Moran got the nod to replace longtime Rep. Louie Gohmert in his 1st Congressional District seat, which represents Tyler and Longview...
Whitehouse man on death row 'at peace' with impending execution while making attempts to delay lethal injection
WHITEHOUSE — For 18 years, Whitehouse native Tracy Beatty has sat on death row, which could come to an end Wednesday, as he’s scheduled to receive the lethal injection for the 2003 strangling death of his mother. Beatty is attempting to delay the execution date again, claiming juror...
Heading out to vote? Know your rights at the polls
Election Day is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s on your ballot? You can use this lookup tool to see your state and federal elections, or check out this in-depth story from the Tyler Morning Telegraph. You can also get a sample ballot from your county. Here are some more tips for navigating local elections.
'Our citizens have spoken': Smith County voters OK new courthouse; other local election results
Results of Tuesday's election show Smith County voters want to see a new courthouse built in downtown Tyler. Residents took to the polls to determine the fate of the current 1955 courthouse along with casting their ballots for several other federal, state and local races. Unofficial results show 53.7% of...
ELECTION 2022: The polls are closing soon. Here's what you need to know.
It's Election Day across Smith County, and while we don't have a lengthy list of local items, it's still a big day. We're voting in federal, state and local races, and we'll have full coverage here at tylerpaper.com throughout the day and night. LIVE RESULTS: We'll be updating results throughout...
