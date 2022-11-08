ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

inforney.com

Whitehouse man executed for 2003 death of mother

Tracy Beatty called his own death an “advantage.”. Beatty, 61, of Whitehouse, sat on death row for nearly two decades after murdering his mother two days before Thanksgiving in 2003. Although the final execution date was postponed multiple times, Beatty knew his death was coming since he landed in the state penitentiary in August 2004.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
inforney.com

Caldwell Arts Academy holds annual tribute show to honor local veterans

With a variety of performances from kindergarten through fifth grade students, Tyler ISD’s Caldwell Arts Academy hosted its annual Veterans Day tribute presentation on Thursday for the local community. The show, “Of Thee I Sing” was performed inside the Caldwell Auditorium with instrumental and singing performances, and a veteran...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Popular Tyler seafood restaurant closes

Shell Shack in Tyler has officially shut its doors. The restaurant served its last meals on Tuesday. The restaurant, located at 7918 South Broadway Ave., said it would not be renewing its lease at its current location but enjoyed being part of the Tyler community. The business made the announcement...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Reel East Texas Film Festival kicks off this week in Kilgore

The Reel East Texas Film Festival kicks off this week with a Locations Workshop at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Texan Theater, 201 S. Kilgore St., in Kilgore. This is the sixth year for the festival, which will include 50 films from all over the world. The event will include...
KILGORE, TX
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Election Day watch parties in Smith County

Watch parties were held Tuesday night for the Nov. 8 election. Republicans gathered at Rick's on the Square in downtown Tyler while Democratic supporters headed to Caribbean Kitchen. Nathaniel Moran got the nod to replace longtime Rep. Louie Gohmert in his 1st Congressional District seat, which represents Tyler and Longview...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Heading out to vote? Know your rights at the polls

Election Day is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s on your ballot? You can use this lookup tool to see your state and federal elections, or check out this in-depth story from the Tyler Morning Telegraph. You can also get a sample ballot from your county. Here are some more tips for navigating local elections.

