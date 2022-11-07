Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
BBC
Court: Appeals to Cardiff rapist's sentence refused
A burglar who broke into a house and repeatedly raped a mother and her teenage daughter has had his sentence appeal refused. Joshua Carney, 28, attacked each victim while the other watched, in Cardiff on 1 March. He previously admitted 13 offences including six counts of rape and was sentenced...
BBC
Bute Park murder: Appeals to shorten prison time refused
Two men jailed for life for the homophobic murder of a doctor have had their sentence appeals refused. Psychiatrist Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, was attacked in Cardiff's Bute Park on 20 July 2021, and died 16 days later. Jason Edwards, 25 and Lee William Strickland, 36 - alongside 16-year-old Dionne...
Ex-Playboy and Maxim Model Kelsey Turner Signs Plea Deal in Death of California Psychiatrist Found Stuffed in Trunk of a Car
A former Playboy and Maxim model has quietly entered a plea in the death of 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Burchard. Kelsey Turner entered an Alford plea and stipulated to facing 10 to 25 years in prison when she’s sentenced in January, a representative for the defendant confirmed to Law&Crime. Turner was arrested in the infamous case back in 2019, when she was accused of murdering the California psychiatrist. Burchard’s body was discovered stuffed in the trunk of a car.
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
Murderer Steven Craig smokes cigarette as police arrest him for Reservoir Dogs inspired attack
Police have released footage of the moment Steven Craig was arrested for the murder of Jacqueline Kirk.Craig was jailed in 2000 after he doused his victim in petrol and set her alight in 1998, in an attack inspired by the film Reservoir Dogs.Kirk suffered severe burns and died 21 years later, at the age of 62, with a ruptured diaphragm due to injuries she suffered from the incident.In a legal first, Craig was later arrested for his crime once again and will serve 15 more years in prison.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsThief knocks himself out trying to flee Louis Vuitton store with luxury goodsRiot police arrive at immigration centre after ‘armed’ detainees cause ‘disturbance’
Alabama Dad Arrested For Allegedly Beating Teen Daughter Who Revealed His Affair
Christopher Andrighetti allegedly beat his 14-year-old daughter with a shower curtain and a piece of wood and then threw glass bottles at her. She fled after he left her to clean up his mess. An Alabama man is facing multiple child abuse charges after he allegedly beat his teenage daughter...
TMZ.com
Gillie Da Kid Barks at Law Agent Accusing Him of Drug Use
8:12 AM PT -- We're told the agent was no U.S. Marshal but rather a law enforcement officer. Gillie Da Kid's travel plans were soured a bit Tuesday ... after the Million Dollaz Game podcaster was pressed by a patrolling officer claiming he smelled of marijuana at the airport. Gille...
BBC
Bournemouth: Four men sought after woman raped
A woman was raped after four men approached her on a residential street in Bournemouth. She was attacked in Wootton Gardens on Sunday shortly after 03:00 GMT, Dorset Police said. Her attackers, who were described as having black beards and all wearing black clothes, were not known to her. The...
BBC
Saudi police release US mother arrested for 'destabilising public order'
An American woman who says she and her eight-year-old daughter are trapped in Saudi Arabia has been released from jail, two days after she was arrested on the charge of "destabilising public order". Carly Morris told the BBC last month that her Saudi ex-husband had persuaded her to visit the...
BBC
Gwynedd farmer kicked dog and put others in rusty cages
A farmer who breached an eight-year ban from keeping dogs has been jailed. David William Lloyd Thomas, 56, of Cwm Bowydd Farm, Blaenau Ffestiniog, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a hound by kicking it and failing to look after 29 dogs and two ferrets properly. His defence argued that Thomas...
BBC
'Horrifying' freezer dumped in Darlington was full of dead pigeons
A chest freezer stuffed full of dead wood pigeons has been found dumped in a residential street. Darlington Borough Council workers made the grim find when they were called to the rear of Roseberry Street and Greenbank Road on Wednesday. It is thought the birds, which numbered more than a...
Nurse Allegedly Amputated Patient's Foot Without Permission to Use for Taxidermy
According to The Washington Post, Mary K. Brown a nurse in Wisconsin is accused of amputating a patient's foot for taxidermy purposes. An affidavit, obtained by the newspaper claims that on May 27 she amputated the right foot and then "told colleagues that her family owned a taxidermy shop" where she planned to display the foot along with a sign that said, “wear your boots kids.”
Parents in court after husky mauls three-month-old girl to death in woodland
The parents of a three-month-old girl mauled to death by a husky in woodland have been granted unconditional bail by magistrates.Karen Alcock, 41, and Vincent King, 54, are accused of being in charge of the dog, called Blizzard, which killed Kyra King while dangerously out of control.Emergency services were called to Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, at about 11pm on March 6.Kyra was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering horrific wounds to her neck and head.Appearing at Boston Magistrates’ Court in Lincolnshire on Wednesday, Alcock gave no indication of her plea, while King pleaded not guilty.The pair, of Castle Dyke Bank, New York, Lincolnshire, were ordered to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on December 7 for a plea and directions hearing.
Complex
Human Body Mistaken for Mannequin and Thrown in Dumpster Leads to New Training for Quebec First Responders
Due to an incident where police once mistook a human body for a silicone mannequin and threw it in a dumpster, first responders in Quebec are now being trained on how to tell the difference and avoid such an incident in the future. According to a story by Canadian Press,...
BBC
Warning after dog severs artery on firework stake in Leicestershire
A dog owner has warned others about the dangers of disused fireworks after her American bulldog severed an artery in his paw. Leanne Smith, 42, said Rossi was injured in her garden in Measham, Leicestershire, on Sunday. The "bouncy puppy" trod on the sharp end of a firework stake that...
Leah Croucher: Body found in loft of Milton Keynes house identified as missing teenager
Police have formally identified a body found in the loft of a Milton Keynes house as Leah Croucher, a teenage girl who went missing three and a half years ago.A Home Office post-mortem has been inconclusive as to the cause of Leah’s death and Thames Valley Police said investigations are ongoing.A murder investigation was launched last week following the discovery of Leah in the loft space of 2 Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes.Police also found items belonging to Leah – who was last seen in February 2019, aged 19 – at the property earlier this week.Senior investigating officer detective...
BBC
Men jailed for abuse and torture of victims in Walsall
Two men who imprisoned, abused and tortured three others over several months have been jailed. Roheed Ahmed and Kameron Hussain's victims were were stripped naked, hit with brooms and one man had liquid poured on him which was set alight. Another man was also forced to smoke heroin as part...
BBC
Escaped Essex serpent gives woman shock in bedroom
A woman was shocked to wake up from a nap and see a snake trying to slither into her room through an open window. She took a photo of it, then ran out of her bedroom in Basildon, Essex, and called the RSPCA. Animal rescue officer Enola Evans searched the...
Three arrested in dawn drug raids by Met
Three men have been arrested in dawn raids at two north London addresses as part of a Metropolitan Police crackdown on drugs and violence in the capital.The trio, aged 24, 25 and 29 and all from Islington, were detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs on Tuesday and remain in custody.Police are currently targeting London drug lines as part of Operation Yamata, launched in April as an offshoot of the force’s county lines response.It comes after new Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley listed drug gangs as one of five key areas the Met will focus...
Comments / 0