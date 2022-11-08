Speake-Marin is known for its unique, offbeat take on traditional watchmaking—one that draws us to independent watchmakers in the first place. Its very limited annual production—350 in 2021 and about 500 this year—in mostly limited series, adds the cachet of rarity to the brand, ultimately making it highly collectible. The One & Two Dual Time model, which first launched in 2019, was followed by last year’s Mint Green version in a 28-piece series that is long sold out. Now, there is another chance to own a One & Two Dual Time, this one a unique collaboration with Watches of Switzerland. There...

