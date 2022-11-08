Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese shoppers spend billions but Singles Day more muted
Chinese shoppers flocked to online commerce giants on Friday, snapping up hundreds of billions of yuan in bargains, though an economic malaise took some shine off the annual Singles Day fever. Sales revenues across platforms operated by tech giants such as Alibaba and JD.com hit around 262 billion yuan ($36.7 billion) between 8:00 pm on Thursday and 2:00 pm (0600 GMT) on Friday, according to an estimate by research firm Syntun.
Crypto faces a crisis of confidence amid FTX collapse
Cryptocurrency is facing a crisis of confidence as popular crypto exchange FTX veers toward bankruptcy, the latest and most significant failure in a series of high-profile collapses. FTX lent billions of dollars in users’ deposits to an affiliated trading firm that suffered massive losses on risky bets. That left FTX with a shortfall of up…
World population reaching 8 billion: What this means for the family of humanity
The world’s population will reach 8 billion in the middle of November. But as our human family grows larger, it is also growing more divided.
Speake-Marin and Watches of Switzerland One & Two Dual Time
Speake-Marin is known for its unique, offbeat take on traditional watchmaking—one that draws us to independent watchmakers in the first place. Its very limited annual production—350 in 2021 and about 500 this year—in mostly limited series, adds the cachet of rarity to the brand, ultimately making it highly collectible. The One & Two Dual Time model, which first launched in 2019, was followed by last year’s Mint Green version in a 28-piece series that is long sold out. Now, there is another chance to own a One & Two Dual Time, this one a unique collaboration with Watches of Switzerland. There...
Europe's World Cup stranglehold tested by Brazil, Argentina
European dominance at the World Cup hasn't been this strong for a generation
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainian flag raised in Kherson as Russia claims retreat of forces complete
Reports of wounded Russian soldiers being abandoned; Russian forces and equipment transferred to left or eastern bank of Dnipro, officials say
Comments / 0