After losing to an upstart NL East team last season, the Houston Astros got the job done in the 2022 World Series, knocking off the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 to win the Fall Classic by a 4-2 series margin. It cements Houston's status as the most dominant team in recent MLB history, as the Astros have now won two World Series titles since 2017 and made it at least to the ALCS every season in that span. Now, you can get Astros World Series championship gear here.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO