The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
FOX Sports

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
Larry Brown Sports

Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?

The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
Yardbarker

Mets GM Reveals The Latest On Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom is now a free agent. As the New York Mets prepare for the free agency period in the MLB offseason, they do so knowing that deGrom will not come cheap and that it will take a large contract to retain him. deGrom returned from a shoulder injury late...
Larry Brown Sports

Marlins hiring notable ex-World Series champion

The Miami Marlins are bringing in someone who is very familiar to newly-minted manager Skip Schumaker. Katie Woo of The Athletic reports on Thursday that the Marlins are hiring retired former MLB outfielder Jon Jay to serve as their first base and outfield coach under Schumaker. The hiring of Jay...
CBS Sports

2022 Houston Astros World Series championship gear includes t-shirts, jerseys, hats, hoodies, and more

After losing to an upstart NL East team last season, the Houston Astros got the job done in the 2022 World Series, knocking off the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 to win the Fall Classic by a 4-2 series margin. It cements Houston's status as the most dominant team in recent MLB history, as the Astros have now won two World Series titles since 2017 and made it at least to the ALCS every season in that span. Now, you can get Astros World Series championship gear here.
Yardbarker

Nine Astros Have Been Nominated for All-MLB Team

The Houston Astros officially have nine players nominated and placed on the ballot for the 2022 All-MLB Team which will decide who was the best player at each position. Voting for the All-MLB team is now open and fans can vote on each position once every 24 hours. Here are...
