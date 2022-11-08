Read full article on original website
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Yankees sign two pitchers to Major League roster, speedy outfielder opts for free agency
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is hard at work setting the table for a busy off-season. Whether it be trades to bolster specific position groups or offloading some big contracts, Cashman has his hands full, let alone the potential contract extension for star slugger Aaron Judge. However, the...
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
Astros' Álvarez Named American League MVP Finalist
For the first time in his career, Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez was named a finalist for the Most Valuable Player Award.
MLB insider predicts robust market for Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo with 2 NL clubs in the mix
Anthony Rizzo is going to test the open market. On Monday, ESPN reported the 33-year-old first baseman was opting out of his contract. Rizzo had until five days after the World Series to make up his mind. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi names...
Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?
The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
Mets GM Reveals The Latest On Jacob deGrom
Jacob deGrom is now a free agent. As the New York Mets prepare for the free agency period in the MLB offseason, they do so knowing that deGrom will not come cheap and that it will take a large contract to retain him. deGrom returned from a shoulder injury late...
As Phillies plot offseason, Bryce Harper set to have elbow examined
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper will have his right elbow examined on Monday to determine an offseason course of action, according to the club's president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski.
Marlins hiring notable ex-World Series champion
The Miami Marlins are bringing in someone who is very familiar to newly-minted manager Skip Schumaker. Katie Woo of The Athletic reports on Thursday that the Marlins are hiring retired former MLB outfielder Jon Jay to serve as their first base and outfield coach under Schumaker. The hiring of Jay...
2022 Houston Astros World Series championship gear includes t-shirts, jerseys, hats, hoodies, and more
After losing to an upstart NL East team last season, the Houston Astros got the job done in the 2022 World Series, knocking off the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 to win the Fall Classic by a 4-2 series margin. It cements Houston's status as the most dominant team in recent MLB history, as the Astros have now won two World Series titles since 2017 and made it at least to the ALCS every season in that span. Now, you can get Astros World Series championship gear here.
Nine Astros Have Been Nominated for All-MLB Team
The Houston Astros officially have nine players nominated and placed on the ballot for the 2022 All-MLB Team which will decide who was the best player at each position. Voting for the All-MLB team is now open and fans can vote on each position once every 24 hours. Here are...
VERIFY: Yes, the Atlanta Braves sent pizza to Houston Astros after 2022 World Series win
ATLANTA — Baseball fans are questioning if the Atlanta Braves took part in a post-season tradition to send pizza to the World Series Champions after a tweet was mysteriously deleted from the Astros' Twitter that thanked the team for the pies. THE QUESTION. Did the Braves send the Astros...
Astros, manager Dusty Baker agree to contract extension
Manager Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros agreed to a one-year contract extension, the World Series champions announced Wednesday.
