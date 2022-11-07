ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Touch Weekly

Jessica Simpson Reacts to Fans’ Health Concerns in Video: ‘Comments Can Still Hurt Deeply’

By ami-admin
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46UGz0_0j2Nrs1f00
Shutterstock/Courtesy of Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson is responding to followers who shared their concerns over her health and sobriety after she appeared to slur her words in a video for Pottery Barn Kids.

“I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal,” she wrote next to a Monday November 7, Instagram video. “As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise … [people’s] comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging, ‘you will never be good enough.'”

“The most important thing I have learned through the last [five] years without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it. I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to. I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined,” she continued in the caption.

“After grounding myself just now with my voice and the lyrics across my heart, I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general. We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin’, that I can promise you,” Jess wrote.

“A little advice … live inside your dreams and move through them. Don’t give up on yourself because someone else did. Stay true to YOU. It has worked for me in this chaotic life thus far. Nothin’ and nobody will rob me of my joy. Ya might come close, but it is mine to own. Yours should be too,” the entrepreneur concluded.

In her video, Jessica looked into the camera while sitting her candlelit home recording studio and sang along to her tune “Party of One,” which includes the line, “God knows it’s bad for my health to hate myself.”

Jessica had fans worried when she shared a November 3 Instagram video giving a tour of youngest daughter Birdie Mae Johnson‘s bedroom, which was designed by Pottery Barn Kids. Fans wrote in the comments, “Is she okay?” and, “Something seems off….” Another added, “I think the comments are pure concern, not hating.”

The Dukes of Hazzard star admitted to a years-long battle with alcohol in her 2020 memoir, Open Book. Jessica quit drinking on November 1, 2017, after revealing she was too drunk to remember getting her kids ready for Halloween the day before.”Giving up the alcohol was easy,” the singer wrote. “I was mad at that bottle, at how it allowed me to stay complacent and numb.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

'Angry and defensive' Jessica Simpson finally addresses concerning video

Jessica Simpson has hit back at her online critics after she faced backlash for a now-viral advert she starred in for Pottery Barn. The 'Take My Breath Away' singer, 42, did not take lightly to comments about her appearance and behaviour in the advert, which was uploaded to Instagram on 4 November.
RadarOnline

Jessica Simpson Fires Back At 'Concerns' Over Her Frail Appearance Following Backlash From TikTok Video

Jessica Simpson responded to backlash over concerns for her health after a TikTok video prompted yet another discussion of the singer's weight online, RadarOnline.com has learned. The singer-turned-clothing designer directly addressed critics in a video she filmed from her studio by reciting the lyrics to her song, Party of One, singing, "I don't give a f--- about you." "I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," Simpson began her lengthy Instagram caption on a video she posted of herself singing her ballad that rung true for recent headlines that raised concerns...
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’

Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
Rolling Stone

Jessica Simpson Rebuffs the ‘Destructive Noise’ After Fans Speculated About Her Health in Recent Video

Jessica Simpson appeared to rebuff a plethora of Instagram comments raising concerns about her health in a new post, writing, “As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise… peoples’ comments and judgments can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging, ‘you will never be good enough.’” The new post, shared Sunday, Nov. 6, appeared to be a response to comments left on a sponsored video with Pottery Barn Kids, where Simpson showed off her three-year-old daughter’s room. In the comments, people speculated about Simpson’s health, suggesting she looked unwell and frail and was slurring her speech.  The comments...
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Hamza Moknii Reunites With Daughter Amid Custody Battle With Ex Memphis Smith: Photos

90 Day Fiancé star Hamza Moknii reunited with his daughter amid his tense custody battle with estranged wife Memphis Smith. “Today is the HAPPIEST day of my life,” the Tunisia native, 26, shared via his Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 29. “I got to see my precious, beautiful sweet baby girl … My short time with her filled me with such joy. I can’t wait to see her again.”
MICHIGAN STATE
In Touch Weekly

Secret Babies? Jim Bob Duggar Says He Has ‘30’ Grandchildren After Joy-Anna Pregnancy Announcement

Secret babies? Jim Bob Duggar revealed that he has “30” grandchildren after his daughter Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she’s pregnant with baby No. 3. Joy-Anna, 25, shared a video via her YouTube channel on Sunday, October 30, which documented her telling her family members that she’s pregnant. At one point, she revealed the exciting news during a FaceTime call with Jim Bob, 57.
TMZ.com

Aaron Carter Friends, Family and Fans Were Concerned for Well-Being Before Death

Aaron Carter's friends, family and even his fans believed the singer was in a dark place, and desperately needed help ... but clearly, it was too late. In a video allegedly captured from a live stream the singer did in the days leading up to his death Aaron reads a message he says is from his fiancée Melanie which states, "You're going to die."
People

Jessica Simpson Shares What 5 Years of Sobriety Taught Her: 'I Can and Always Will Get Through It'

“I am stable and strong,” the 42-year-old singer wrote on Instagram Jessica Simpson is getting candid about what living alcohol-free has taught her over the years. November marks five years of sobriety for the 42-year-old and she celebrated the milestone on Instagram with a video of her singing her song "Party of One" alongside a lengthy message to her critics. "I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," she began. "As much as I have learned to block out destructive...
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy