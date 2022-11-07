Oh, Boy! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Baby Son Is Too Cute: See Pictures

What a cutie! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s son is making headlines with his adorable looks. The reality star gave fans a first look at her baby boy during The Kardashians season 2 premiere in September 2022, and fans have been hoping for more photos of him since then.

The Good American founder and NBA star welcomed their second child together — whose name has yet to be revealed — in July 2022, via surrogate. The former couple also shares daughter True, who was born in April 2018.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy,” Khloé shared on the Hulu reality series following the birth of the baby boy. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”

Weeks after his birth, a source told Life & Style that Khloé was “on Cloud 9” with her “adorable” son. “She’s obsessed with him. She hardly leaves his side,” the insider added, noting that the mother of two “has a lot of help” from her family and friends.

“The baby looks just like True and is adorable and getting bigger every day,” the source also shared. “She’s going to show him off, but she doesn’t know the right time to.”

While she’s kept the baby boy under wraps since he was born, fans got a glimpse of his Halloween costume in October 2022.

“Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” Khloé captioned a series of sweet Instagram posts. “Shhhhh … But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over.”

Despite keeping his name out of the public eye, the businesswoman has shut down rumors about her son’s moniker.

“My daughter says his name is Snowy, and it’s not Snowy, so that’s the hint,” she shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in October 2022. “I swear she just does things to sort of mess with me. But his name is not Snowy.”

Previously, Khloé revealed on a September 2022 episode of The Kardashians that the name is “gonna start with a ‘T.'” She added, “I mean, that’s really the only names I’ve been looking at.”

