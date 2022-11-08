ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Fun! See Photos of Sister Wives’ Meri, Janelle, Christine, Robyn and Kids Over the Years

By Olivia Jakiel
 3 days ago
A family affair! Sister Wives stars Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown all have kids of their own with family patriarch Kody Brown, but that doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy spending time with each other’s children.

Meri shares one child, Leon, with the businessman. The pair wed in April 1990 and were married for 24 years before they legally divorced in 2014. They remain spiritually married to one another.

Kody and his second wife, Janelle, whom he wed in 1993, share six children together: Maddie, Logan, Hunter, Garrison, Gabe and Savanah. Christine – who announced she was splitting with Kody in November 2021 – also shares six children with the TLC star: Mykelti, Paedon, Aspyn, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely.

Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn – whom he legally wed in December 2014 in order to adopt her three children (Dayton, Aurora and Breanna) from a previous relationship – share two children of their own together, Solomon and Ariella. In total, Kody is a dad to 18 children.

Ever since the show premiered on TLC in 2010, fans have gotten an inside look at the day-to-day lives of the wives, their kids and Kody – including all of the drama that comes along with them, like Kody’s ongoing feud with Garrison and Gabe, Meri’s catfishing scandal and Kody’s messy split with Christine, which has been heavily documented on season 17 of the long-running reality series.

In October 2022, a source told In Touch that Kody’s relationships with his older kids were “pretty bad” amid the drama.

“Kody has damaged his adult children’s relationship with him, except for a few,” the source dished. “They want him to publicly come out and admit that his behavior has been bad. I don’t see that relationship really fully healing. It’s sad because Kody used to be such a great dad.”

The insider added that Kody’s relationship with Gabe and Garrison is “pretty much done,” noting, “I don’t see them ever really believing or trusting him again. I think they believe he’s very selfish and he really dropped the ball on his lifestyle choice. He gave up on his family.”

Even with all the drama throughout the years, the wives have managed to form great relationships with not only their own kids, but all of the children (and grandchildren!) in the Brown family. Keep scrolling to see photos of the Sister Wives stars hanging out with each other, their kids and more!

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

