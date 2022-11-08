ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

International Space Station forced to scramble out of way of deadly Russian debris

The International Space Station has been forced to move out of the way of potentially lethal Russian debris.The floating lab fired its thrusters for just over five minutes, so that it could be at a safe distance from a fragment of destroyed Russian spacecraft.The fragments came from Cosmos 1408, Nasa said. That was an old satellite that was destroyed in a Russian weapons test in November last year – and pieces of which have since been flying around above the Earth, repeatedly putting missions at risk.The space station fired its thrusters beginning at 8.25pm EDT, ultimately raising the station’s altitude...
Gizmodo

SpaceX's Huge Starship Rocket Could Launch as Early as Next Month, NASA Says

SpaceX’s super-heavy lift rocket could finally be ready to embark on its first orbital test flight in December, according to a NASA official. During a NASA Advisory Council meeting on Monday, Mark Kirasich, a senior NASA official overseeing the development of the Artemis program, said that Starship’s test flight may take place early next month, Reuters reported. “We track four major Starship flights. The first one here is coming up in December, part of early December,” Kirasich is quoted as saying.
TEXAS STATE
Gizmodo

China's Mysterious Spaceplane Raises Orbit Nearly 3 Months After Launch

It’s been nearly eight weeks since we last heard from China’s spaceplane, which launched from the the Gobi Desert in early August. But things are happening, as the spaceplane recently fired its thrusters to ascend to a higher and more circular orbit, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.
Gizmodo

China’s New Megarocket Design Shows NASA’s SLS Is Already Obsolete

Reusable rockets, whether large or small, are the future, and as a newly unveiled model of a Long March 9 launch vehicle suggests, Chinese rocket scientists are coming around to the idea. A team in China presented its updated model at the ongoing Zhuhai Airshow, as reported in SpaceNews. The...
CNET

Spacecraft Carrying Valuable Cargo to ISS Hit By Unusual Travel Glitch

Northrop Grumman's NG-18 Cygnus space freighter is loaded up with 4 tons of hardware, crew supplies and research equipment destined for the International Space Station. It successfully launched from Virginia on Monday morning, but it hasn't been smooth sailing as Cygnus aims to reach the ISS on Wednesday. Only one of the spacecraft's two solar arrays has unfurled.
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay News 9

NASA gives the go-ahead for launch of problem-plagued Artemis mission

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — During an update on Thursday, NASA officials confirmed that they are still a go for the previously problem-plagued Artemis moon mission, even as they eye a possibly disruptive weather system. What You Need To Know. Artemis moon rocket and capsule will begin the roll out...
FLORIDA STATE
Digital Trends

NASA’s Cygnus docks successfully with ISS despite solar array issue

Despite having only one of its two solar arrays deployed, NASA’s Cygnus spacecraft successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday. The uncrewed Cygnus NG-18 spacecraft launched aboard an Antares rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia early on Monday morning, carrying more than 8,000 pounds of supplies for the crew aboard the station.
VIRGINIA STATE

