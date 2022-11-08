ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Zac Efron Shows Off His Wrestling Moves In First Look At A24’s The Iron Claw

By Adam Holmes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4qv6_0j2Np5N500

While professional wrestling hasn’t lacked for media coverage in a long time, it’s not often that we get movies exploring this particular sport. The last time this territory was charted in the cinematic realm was in 2019’s Fighting with My Family , but in addition to Chris Hemsworth playing Hulk Hogan in a biopic heading to Netflix, we also have Zac Efron starring in A24’s The Iron Claw on the way. It sees Efron playing Kevin Von Erich, a.k.a. The Golden Warrior, one of the many members of the Von Erich family to make it big in the world of professional wrestling, and our first look at The Iron Claw presents Efron showing off his moves in the ring.

Fresh off of those leaked set photos showing the swole Zac Efron rocking a hairstyle that drew comparisons to Shrek ’s Lord Farquaad , A24 has debuted the the first official image from The Iron Claw . But rather than simply provide a static image of Efron in the movie, the production company delivered a look at him mid-action. Check it out!

It’s hard to tell whether we’re seeing Zac Efron’s Kevin Von Erich in the aftermath of throwing a drop-kick judging by the way his opponent is titled back, or if Efron had just jumped from the wrestling ring’s top rope and the opponent was able to dodge it. Either way, this is an enticing way for A24 to kick off our peeks at The Iron Claw , which began filming in late October. Perhaps before principal photography is finished, we’ll get looks at other Von Erich family members throwing down in the ring to tide us over until the first Iron Claw trailer drops.

In addition to delving into the huge impact the Von Erich family left on professional wrestling over the course of decades, The Iron Claw will also touch on the personal tragedies that plagued this dynasty. Zac Efron is joined in the cast by Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich and Lily James in an undisclosed role. Sean Durkin, wrote and directed The Iron Claw , with his previous directorial credits include Martha Marcy May Marlen e and The Nest , as well as the TV shows Southcliffe and Dead Ringers .

Although The Iron Claw doesn’t have a specific release date yet, it’s expected to premiere sometime in 2023. Once it’s slotted, you’ll find it in our lineup of 2023 movie releases . For now, take a look at the remaining 2022 movie releases to look forward to either in theaters or on streaming. For the Zac Efron fans reading, his latest movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever , can be streamed with an Apple TV+ subscription .

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

Zac Efron Looks Nearly Unrecognizable as Beefed-Up Wrestler on Set of New Movie

Watch: Zac Efron's Hollywood Evolution: From High School Musical to Baywatch. You can always bet on Zac Efron to get into tip-top shape for a role. Case in point: His latest body transformation for The Iron Claw. On set of the biopic Oct. 24, the High School Musical alum looked ready to rumble as famed wrestler Kevin Von Erich. Rocking long brown hair and a blue towel wrapped around his waist, Zac showed off his rock-hard muscles—beefed-up to resemble the wrestling champ's frame—as he stepped out of his trailer.
The Independent

Fans stunned over Zac Efron’s new hairstyle for his upcoming movie: ‘I’m screaming’

Fans are currently freaking out after Zac Efron was spotted with a new hairstyle while filming his upcoming movie The Iron Claw.Photos of the 35-year-old actor on set went viral on Twitter on Monday. In the images, Efron could be seen walking in a grey tank top, blue denim shorts, and a pair of flip flops. He also appeared to be wearing a brown wig, which included short bangs in front of his face and wavy hair that fell over his ears.On social media, fans were quick to express their feelings for Efron’s new hairstyle.“Guys I’m screaming wtf is...
EW.com

Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
People

Zac Efron and Lily James Seen in Costume on Louisiana Set of The Iron Claw

A24's upcoming film The Iron Claw also stars Jeremy Allen White, Maura Tierney and Harris Dickinson Zac Efron and Lily James are looking good on the set of their upcoming wrestling drama The Iron Claw. On Tuesday, both Efron, 35, and James, 33, were spotted on the film's Louisiana set, with the Greatest Beer Run Ever actor sporting his muscly physique that was first revealed in photos published last Monday showing him as he stood shirtless with a towel around his waist. Efron's muscular arms were on display over his costume's...
LOUISIANA STATE
Decider.com

Johnny Depp’s Painful ‘Savage X Fenty’ Appearance Shatters The Brand’s Modern, Sexy Illusion

It’s never been a better time to be canceled. Just ask Brad Pitt, who is a producer on three of 2022’s big movie releases (one about the #MeToo movement) while years into facing abuse allegations from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Or Louis C.K., who, after admitting to sexual harassing several women, was able to make a successful return to comedy merely a year later (and now seems to be dating Succession actress/provocateur Dasha Nekrasova).
AOL Corp

Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'

Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Insider

'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
The Independent

Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes

Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
netflixjunkie.com

Henry Cavill Dons His ‘James Bond’ Look While Posing With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere

Within no time, Enola Holmes 2 will be gracing the viewers with the greatest detective endeavors of all time. And as the release date of the Netflix Original detective fiction is inching nearer, the Holmes siblings are hyping it up now more than ever. While Millie Bobby Brown is wholeheartedly preparing herself to witness the first independent case of her lifetime, Henry Cavill is having a good time promoting the period thriller with his beautiful Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
161K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy