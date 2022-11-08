Zac Efron Shows Off His Wrestling Moves In First Look At A24’s The Iron Claw

While professional wrestling hasn’t lacked for media coverage in a long time, it’s not often that we get movies exploring this particular sport. The last time this territory was charted in the cinematic realm was in 2019’s Fighting with My Family , but in addition to Chris Hemsworth playing Hulk Hogan in a biopic heading to Netflix, we also have Zac Efron starring in A24’s The Iron Claw on the way. It sees Efron playing Kevin Von Erich, a.k.a. The Golden Warrior, one of the many members of the Von Erich family to make it big in the world of professional wrestling, and our first look at The Iron Claw presents Efron showing off his moves in the ring.

Fresh off of those leaked set photos showing the swole Zac Efron rocking a hairstyle that drew comparisons to Shrek ’s Lord Farquaad , A24 has debuted the the first official image from The Iron Claw . But rather than simply provide a static image of Efron in the movie, the production company delivered a look at him mid-action. Check it out!

It’s hard to tell whether we’re seeing Zac Efron’s Kevin Von Erich in the aftermath of throwing a drop-kick judging by the way his opponent is titled back, or if Efron had just jumped from the wrestling ring’s top rope and the opponent was able to dodge it. Either way, this is an enticing way for A24 to kick off our peeks at The Iron Claw , which began filming in late October. Perhaps before principal photography is finished, we’ll get looks at other Von Erich family members throwing down in the ring to tide us over until the first Iron Claw trailer drops.

In addition to delving into the huge impact the Von Erich family left on professional wrestling over the course of decades, The Iron Claw will also touch on the personal tragedies that plagued this dynasty. Zac Efron is joined in the cast by Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich and Lily James in an undisclosed role. Sean Durkin, wrote and directed The Iron Claw , with his previous directorial credits include Martha Marcy May Marlen e and The Nest , as well as the TV shows Southcliffe and Dead Ringers .

Although The Iron Claw doesn’t have a specific release date yet, it’s expected to premiere sometime in 2023. Once it’s slotted, you’ll find it in our lineup of 2023 movie releases . For now, take a look at the remaining 2022 movie releases to look forward to either in theaters or on streaming. For the Zac Efron fans reading, his latest movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever , can be streamed with an Apple TV+ subscription .