ORIGIN Innovation Awards 2022 winners: Startup Leaders of the Year and Corporate Sustainability Champions

Read full article on original website
Related
technode.global
VinFast wins Corporate Sustainability Award
VinFast said Tuesday it has won the “Corporate Sustainability Champions” – ORIGIN Innovation Awards 2022. In addition to recognizing how VinFast’s impacts align with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, the award affirms VinFast’s commitment to “creating a sustainable future for everyone”, VinFast said in a statement.
technode.global
India's Phyx44 raises $1.2M seed fund led by Better Bite Ventures
Phyx44, the first full stack precision fermentation startup in India, said Thursday it has raised $1.2 million seed fund to develop animal-free milk proteins and fats for use in dairy products. Phyx44 said in a statement the funding round was led by Better Bite Ventures and participated Ahimsa VC, PeerCapital,...
technode.global
Philippine circular economy startup Humble closes oversubscribed seed round
Humble Sustainability, a circular economy startup from the Philippines, announced Wednesday it has closed its seed round led by Seedstars International Ventures. The round also saw participation from iSeed Ventures, an early stage venture capital in San Francisco, and angel investors like Alan Wong, co-founder of Ula, as well as Sagar Achanta, who has held product leadership roles at Amazon, Booking.com and Disney+, Humble said in a statement.
technode.global
Quona Capital announces $332M fintech venture fund
Emerging markets venture capital firm Quona Capital announced Wednesday the final close of its Fund III at $332 million, significantly exceeding its $250 million target. This is the third fund from Quona Capital since its inception, bringing the firm’s aggregate committed capital to over $745 million, Quona said in a statement.
technode.global
Singapore's FastCo raises $7.48M in Series A funding; expects to break-even within next two years
Singapore-headquartered FastCo has announced on Thursday that it has successfully raised S$10.5 million ($7.48 million) in its Series A funding round. FastCo is the company behind FastJobs, Southeast Asia’s top non-executive job portal for both job-seekers and employers, and FastGig, Singapore’s first flexi-work recruitment app. In the extended...
technode.global
Installation of 10,000 EV charging points in Malaysia on track, 700 ready, according to ministry
The Malaysia government’s target to install up to 10,000 public charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) in the country by 2025 under the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint 2021-2030 is on track, with around 700 charging stations nationwide having been set up so far, according to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI).
technode.global
India's CureBay raises $6.12M Series A funding led by Elevar Equity
CureBay, an India-based health-tech platform, said Thursday it has raised INR 50 crore ($6.12 million) in a Series A funding round led by Elevar Equity. With plans to launch 100 eClinics in the next 12 months, the capital will be invested into acquiring skilled talent, expanding to new locations, and further strengthening the tech platform and care delivery model, CureBay said in a statement.
technode.global
Cybersecurity in the age of hybrid work
The COVID-19 pandemic was a difficult time for many firms as economies shut down, travel came to a halt, and everyone was confined to working from home. The past two years also forced many firms to embrace digitization at a faster rate, moving key processes to the cloud and deploying workflow automation software to help manage remote teams in a more efficient way.
technode.global
Vietnam's Society Pass expands Nusatrip business to Southeast Asia
Society Pass Incorporated, Southeast Asia’s (SEA) data-driven fintech and e-commerce ecosystem, has on Wednesday introduced the new Nusatrip Chief Executive Officer and announced its strategic plans moving forward, expanding Nusatrip business coverage throughout SEA. The recent acquisition of Nusatrip International Pte Ltd (Nusatrip), a Indonesia-based pioneer in the Online...
technode.global
Hashkey secures licences to operate virtual asset trading platform in Hong Kong
Hash Blockchain Limited (HBL), a member of the HashKey Group, a digital asset financial services group in Asia, has received approval from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) to operate a virtual asset trading platform. In a statement, Hashkey Group said the licences are under a Type...
technode.global
DBS Bank launches accelerator in partnership with World Bank, Google Cloud
Singapore-based bank DBS and its global partners on Tuesday launched the second cycle of Sustaintech Xcelerator, a six-month climate-focused hybrid accelerator programme. The programme is organised in partnership with Temasek, GenZero, Google Cloud, the World Bank, Capgemini, and the Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions at the National University of Singapore (NUS), according to DBS statement.
Comments / 0