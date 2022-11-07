Read full article on original website
Northern Gardening
This month’s program welcomes Stephen Janasie of Cook County Soil and Water to talk about the conservation benefits of rain barrels and compost bins for your home. In addition, he’ll share about Soil and Water’s upcoming online learning workshops on conservation topics and a compost bin and rain barrel community-wide ordering program. And we’ll hear from local Master Gardener Volunteer Gine Meissner about caring for your houseplants and indoor gardening as we move into the winter months.
Chan Poling chats about cabaret version of “Glensheen” musical at Lutsen
“Glensheen” is an award-winning 2015 musical based on the infamous Congdon murders at the Glensheen estate in Duluth, MN, with music and lyrics penned by Chan Poling, a Minneapolis musician famous for being the frontman of 1980s alternative band The Suburbs as well as, part of the jazz trio The New Standards.
Duluth Hiker Comes Across Buck Chasing Doe In Rut And Things Get Scary
I saw this video posted from last weekend where a man has a close call with an 8-point buck. According to his description, he was hiking near Enger Tower in Duluth when a doe came running by him just feet away. That's when a buck came up and started acting aggressively.
Vitta Pizza Close To Opening Second Duluth Location
DULUTH, Minn.–Vitta Pizza’s second location in Duluth is getting ready to start cooking wood-fired pies in the next week or two. Newly hired pizza makers have been busy getting trained at the Central Entrance location. The doors even opened for a few hours Tuesday so employees could get a test run with real customers while trying out a new drive-though option.
Voter turnout high in Cook County, across Minnesota for midterm election
More than 60 percent of registered voters in Minnesota cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm election, according to Secretary of State Steve Simon. In Cook County, voter turnout was 20 percentage points higher, with just over 80 percent of registered voters participating in the Nov. 8 election, according to information sent to WTIP from Auditor Braidy Powers.
3 Furniture Stores Celebrate Being Under One Roof With Ribbon Cutting
DULUTH, Minn. — A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate 3 furniture stores all being under one roof. Furniture Mart, Ashley Furniture, and Ashley Outlet all took over the former Shopko near the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth. Customers are able to walk through each store in...
MNDOT Plans I-35 Bridge Replacements South Of Duluth In Hinckley
A series of four separate but geographically-connected I-35 bridge projects will impact traffic south of Duluth near Hinckley for a three year stretch, starting next summer. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to get the details out ahead of time to minimize unplanned disruptions. The work will occur on...
Former Wichita police chief wins race for sheriff in Minnesota
St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay won the race for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, Ramsay defeated challenger, St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky 49.8 to 40.2 percent. Ramsay earned 42,741 votes to Lukovsky's 34,538 votes.
Duluth Police Department Announces Funds Raised For “Pink Patch Project” Campaign
UPDATE (November 9, 12:00 p.m.) — The Duluth Police Department raised a total of $1,572 for the Pink Patch Project campaign. The campaign is where officers and other law enforcement agencies wore pink patches throughout October for Breast Cancer Awareness month. According to the DPD all proceeds are going...
Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force Arrests Multiple Men During Search Warrant
DULUTH, Minn. — Stolen handguns, body armor, drugs, and ammunition were all seized in a West Duluth home Monday afternoon. It happened on the 100 block of South 67th Avenue West during a search warrant by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force. Four men between the ages 20...
Midterm Voter Turnout In Duluth And Superior
DULUTH, Minn./SUPERIOR, Wis. — Tuesday is a big night across the nation with the midterm election that could see a historic turnout. Fox 21 took a look at some of the polling places in Duluth and Superior. Both cities saw a steady stream of people coming in throughout the day to cast their ballots.
Cook County and WTIP listening area election results for 2022
The following are the unofficial results of the local elections in Cook County from the Nov. 8 election as compiled by the WTIP news staff. -Deb White has defeated Yastrianne ‘Yanne” Spry to be the next Cook County Commissioner representing District 1. White 238 – Spry 149.
Minnesota State Senate And House Election Results
Here are the election results so far for the Minnesota State Senates and House, as well as Duluth City Question. DFL: Grant Hauschild- 8,016 (48%) GOP: Andrea Zupancich- 8,748 (52%) State Senate District 7:. DFL: Ben DeNucci- 7,874 (44%) GOP: Robert Farnsworth- 9,619 (54%) State Senate District 8:. DFL: Jen...
Four Arrested On Drug And Other Charges
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – On Monday, Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force members conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 110 block of South 67th Avenue West in Duluth. A 32 year old male with warrants was arrested in a traffic stop after he was seen leaving...
