Finland, MN

WTIP

Northern Gardening

This month’s program welcomes Stephen Janasie of Cook County Soil and Water to talk about the conservation benefits of rain barrels and compost bins for your home. In addition, he’ll share about Soil and Water’s upcoming online learning workshops on conservation topics and a compost bin and rain barrel community-wide ordering program. And we’ll hear from local Master Gardener Volunteer Gine Meissner about caring for your houseplants and indoor gardening as we move into the winter months.
COOK COUNTY, MN
WTIP

Chan Poling chats about cabaret version of “Glensheen” musical at Lutsen

“Glensheen” is an award-winning 2015 musical based on the infamous Congdon murders at the Glensheen estate in Duluth, MN, with music and lyrics penned by Chan Poling, a Minneapolis musician famous for being the frontman of 1980s alternative band The Suburbs as well as, part of the jazz trio The New Standards.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Vitta Pizza Close To Opening Second Duluth Location

DULUTH, Minn.–Vitta Pizza’s second location in Duluth is getting ready to start cooking wood-fired pies in the next week or two. Newly hired pizza makers have been busy getting trained at the Central Entrance location. The doors even opened for a few hours Tuesday so employees could get a test run with real customers while trying out a new drive-though option.
DULUTH, MN
WTIP

Voter turnout high in Cook County, across Minnesota for midterm election

More than 60 percent of registered voters in Minnesota cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm election, according to Secretary of State Steve Simon. In Cook County, voter turnout was 20 percentage points higher, with just over 80 percent of registered voters participating in the Nov. 8 election, according to information sent to WTIP from Auditor Braidy Powers.
COOK COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

3 Furniture Stores Celebrate Being Under One Roof With Ribbon Cutting

DULUTH, Minn. — A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate 3 furniture stores all being under one roof. Furniture Mart, Ashley Furniture, and Ashley Outlet all took over the former Shopko near the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth. Customers are able to walk through each store in...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

MNDOT Plans I-35 Bridge Replacements South Of Duluth In Hinckley

A series of four separate but geographically-connected I-35 bridge projects will impact traffic south of Duluth near Hinckley for a three year stretch, starting next summer. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to get the details out ahead of time to minimize unplanned disruptions. The work will occur on...
HINCKLEY, MN
Great Bend Post

Former Wichita police chief wins race for sheriff in Minnesota

St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay won the race for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, Ramsay defeated challenger, St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky 49.8 to 40.2 percent. Ramsay earned 42,741 votes to Lukovsky's 34,538 votes.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Midterm Voter Turnout In Duluth And Superior

DULUTH, Minn./SUPERIOR, Wis. — Tuesday is a big night across the nation with the midterm election that could see a historic turnout. Fox 21 took a look at some of the polling places in Duluth and Superior. Both cities saw a steady stream of people coming in throughout the day to cast their ballots.
DULUTH, MN
WTIP

Cook County and WTIP listening area election results for 2022

The following are the unofficial results of the local elections in Cook County from the Nov. 8 election as compiled by the WTIP news staff. -Deb White has defeated Yastrianne ‘Yanne” Spry to be the next Cook County Commissioner representing District 1. White 238 – Spry 149.
COOK COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota State Senate And House Election Results

Here are the election results so far for the Minnesota State Senates and House, as well as Duluth City Question. DFL: Grant Hauschild- 8,016 (48%) GOP: Andrea Zupancich- 8,748 (52%) State Senate District 7:. DFL: Ben DeNucci- 7,874 (44%) GOP: Robert Farnsworth- 9,619 (54%) State Senate District 8:. DFL: Jen...
MINNESOTA STATE
kdal610.com

Four Arrested On Drug And Other Charges

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – On Monday, Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force members conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 110 block of South 67th Avenue West in Duluth. A 32 year old male with warrants was arrested in a traffic stop after he was seen leaving...
DULUTH, MN

