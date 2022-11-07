Read full article on original website
universalparksnewstoday.com
New Grinch Head Popcorn Bucket Available at Universal Orlando Resort
Our hearts grew three sizes when we saw the new popcorn bucket available at Universal Orlando Resort for the holidays. We found this Grinch head popcorn bucket in the Universal Studios Store at CityWalk. Grinch Head Popcorn Bucket – $28. The plastic bucket is sculpted to look like the...
universalparksnewstoday.com
Universal Orlando’s Fall Garage Sale Returns Next Week
Universal Orlando Resort’s fall garage sale is returning next week after being absent last year. The sale begins on November 15 and runs through November 18. UOAPs get exclusive access on November 15 from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. before it opens to the public. Located in the Team Member parking garage on Vineland Rd.
universalparksnewstoday.com
Universal Orlando Resort Beginning Phased Reopening of Theme Parks For Hotel Guests Following Hurricane Nicole
As Tropical Storm Nicole (briefly Hurricane Nicole) leaves Central Florida behind, Universal Orlando Resort has begun a phased reopening. The resort closed early yesterday in anticipation of the adverse weather. Universal Studios Florida and Universal CityWalk have reopened with limited experiences for Universal Orlando hotel guests only today, Thursday, November...
universalparksnewstoday.com
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Universal Orlando Resort has announced that the theme parks and CityWalk will be closing today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The parks and CityWalk will close at 5 p.m. today, November 9. Universal’s Volcano Bay will be closed today and tomorrow, November 10. The resort anticipates a phased and...
universalparksnewstoday.com
Menus Released for Holiday Treats and Drinks at Universal Orlando Resort
The merriest time of the year is almost here, and Universal Orlando Resort has released most of the menus for festive foods. Grinch Hot Chocolate Bomb with Hot Chocolate – $8.99. Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous. Roast Beast Sandwich: French onion soup-dipped Roast beef, meatloaf, secret sauce, cheddar cheese sauce,...
universalparksnewstoday.com
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 11/2/22 (Discounted Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise, Earl the Squirrel Plush, Low Crowds, and More)
We’re back at the Universal Orlando Resort for another busy day in the parks. Halloween Horror Nights is over and the fog is gone, so it’s time to get back out into the sunlight and see what’s new today. The Fresh Eats stand in the hub has...
