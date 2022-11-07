VIDEO: Scareactor Assaulted By Guest During Halloween Horror Nights 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Sydney Sweeney revealed in a new interview with GQ UK that social media users have tagged her family members in posts depicting her “Euphoria” nude scenes. In the first season of the Emmy-winning HBO drama, Sweeney’s character, Cassie, is subjected to a nude photo leak. Those same images in the show were screen-shotted by viewers and then circulated online. “It got to the point where they were tagging my family,” Sweeney said (via Insider). “My cousins don’t need that. It’s completely disgusting and unfair. You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at...

9 MINUTES AGO