VIDEO: Scareactor Assaulted By Guest During Halloween Horror Nights 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Popculture
'The Masked Singer' Reveals Identity of Walrus and Milkshake During '90s Night
Despite being pushed back (and pushed, and pushed) due to the World Series, Masked Singer's '90s night did not disappoint as the show's milestone 100th episode aired. '90s rap duo Tag Team, who also served as Masked Singer hype men in this episode, performed "Whoomp! (There It Is)" as part of the episode's throwback theme. Lance Bass of NSYNC also made his debut on the show, although he wasn't a contestant. To assist each competitor, he was joined by fellow '90s star and close friend Danielle Fishel.
Father-Daughter Dance Turns Into A Dance BATTLE | Full Waltz Scene | My Dream Quinceañera
Father-Daughter Dance Turns Into A Dance BATTLE | Full Waltz Scene | My Dream Quinceañera. After an emotional waltz with her dad commemorating his winning battle against cancer, Romi and her father face off for an epic hip-hop dance battle at her Quinceañera! The crowd goes wild and it turns into a night everyone is sure to remember. Watch it all in this exclusive scene from My Dream Quinceañera, now streaming on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
Sydney Sweeney Says Social Media Trolls Tagged Her Family on ‘Euphoria’ Nudity Posts: ‘Disgusting and Unfair’
Sydney Sweeney revealed in a new interview with GQ UK that social media users have tagged her family members in posts depicting her “Euphoria” nude scenes. In the first season of the Emmy-winning HBO drama, Sweeney’s character, Cassie, is subjected to a nude photo leak. Those same images in the show were screen-shotted by viewers and then circulated online. “It got to the point where they were tagging my family,” Sweeney said (via Insider). “My cousins don’t need that. It’s completely disgusting and unfair. You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at...
These 4 new Disney Plus shows have something for everyone
As thrilling as the first season of Andor has been, Star Wars shows aren’t all that Disney Plus has to offer. This week alone, four original shows debuted on the streaming service, none of which have anything to do with Star Wars or Marvel Studios. If you’re looking to expand your horizons beyond the big franchises, these are all worth checking out.
