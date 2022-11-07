Read full article on original website
accessinternational.media
World’s first 17m electric telehandler finds UK customer
UK-based Lifting solutions specialist GGR Group sold the world’s first 17m electric telehandler to Flannery Plant Hire at Bauma 2022 in Munich. Flannery was also the first to purchase the smaller 6.26 full electric model in 2020, which Faresin introduced at Bauma in 2019. The new 17m model is...
Phys.org
Engineers develop a low-cost terahertz camera
Terahertz radiation, whose wavelengths lie between those of microwaves and visible light, can penetrate many nonmetallic materials and detect signatures of certain molecules. These handy qualities could lend themselves to a wide array of applications, including airport security scanning, industrial quality control, astrophysical observations, nondestructive characterization of materials, and wireless communications with higher bandwidth than current cellphone bands.
At ELECTRONICA, ITEN Present an Autonomous Asset Monitoring Solution Based on a 100µA.h Micro-Battery!
LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- ITEN, the deep tech company, which just closed a financing round of 80M€ to become a key player in the manufacture of solid-state lithium-ion micro-batteries, shall take the opportunity of next ELECTRONICA exhibition to present a breakthrough in the way of powering autonomous embedded systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005719/en/ Ecofriendly and powerful soli-state micro-battery able to recharge in a few minutes. (Photo: ITEN)
Control Engineering
Systems integrators support end user self-service
Automation logic is developed and implemented in the early phases of development and needs to be handled by experts as it is a complex logic code. Control system optimization can be achieved with data integration, soft sensors, low-code control and autonomous control. A software-based collaboration of work and services combines...
aiexpress.io
How fintech tokenization empowers users and boosts innovation (VB On-Demand)
Account tokens are a extremely safe strategy to retrieve, confirm, handle and keep monetary knowledge. On this on-demand webinar, find out how these tokens assist fee processors forestall monetary fraud, mitigate transactional dangers, simplify knowledge sharing and extra. Watch free on-demand!. Returns, breaches, fraud and account takeovers are an rising...
aiexpress.io
How Vanta’s access review tool reduces security gaps with automation
Entry evaluations are required for all main compliance requirements and laws. To not point out, they’re a safety finest follow, vital to figuring out that customers have the suitable stage of entry to a company’s apps and methods. But, at many firms, they’re historically completed manually, introducing all...
aiexpress.io
“ID + Selfie” – Improving digital identity verification using AWS
The COVID-19 world pandemic has accelerated the necessity to confirm and onboard customers on-line throughout a number of industries, corresponding to monetary companies, insurance coverage, and healthcare. Relating to consumer expertise it’s essential to offer a frictionless transaction whereas sustaining a excessive commonplace for identification verification. The query is, how do you confirm actual individuals within the digital world?
Impinj Introduces Two New RAIN RFID Tag Chips to Advance IoT Connectivity for Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, and Food
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced the Impinj M780 and M781 RAIN RFID tag chips to connect everyday items – including automotive parts, pharmaceuticals, food, and more – that require extended product identifiers, large user memory, or both. These new tag chips are designed to help enterprises manage product shelf life, reduce waste, and comply with regulations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005155/en/ Impinj M780 and M781 RAIN RFID tag chips (Photo: Business Wire)
satnews.com
DARPA’s robotic servicing of GEO sats demo mission aims for a 2024 launch + Naval Research Lab + SpaceLogistics project involvement
All component-level tests are complete on DARPA’s Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellites (RSGS) program and the on-orbit demonstration mission is on schedule for launch in 2024 — the RSGS goal is to enable inspection and servicing of satellites in GEO, where hundreds of satellites provide communications, meteorological, national security, and other vital functions. Currently, no options exist for visual diagnosis, upgrades or repairs of a malfunctioning satellite’s components.
aiexpress.io
Hopper, Ampere Sweep MLPerf Training Tests
Two months after their debut sweeping MLPerf inference benchmarks, NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs set world data throughout enterprise AI workloads within the business group’s newest exams of AI coaching. Collectively, the outcomes present H100 is your best option for customers who demand utmost efficiency when creating and deploying...
aiexpress.io
VMware and Equinix expand global cloud services offering
Equinix and VMware have enhanced their world relationship to ship new digital infrastructure and multi-cloud providers. At VMware Explore 2022 Europe in Barcelona at this time, the businesses unveiled VMware Cloud on Equinix Metallic, a brand new distributed cloud service that can ship a extra performant, safe, and cost-effective cloud choice to assist enterprise purposes.
CNBC
Renault and Google team up to develop a 'software defined' vehicle
Using artificial intelligence, the two companies plan to create a "digital twin" of a new vehicle. Digital twins aim to replicate physical objects in a virtual setting so that they can be tested and monitored before real-world deployment. The pact, which expands on a previous collaboration between the two firms,...
aiexpress.io
New AI model can help prevent damaging and co
That is the primary time AI has been used to robotically uncover vulnerabilities in this sort of system, examples of that are utilized by Google Maps and Fb. The consultants, from Imperial’s Computational Privacy Group, checked out assaults on query-based methods (QBS) – managed interfaces by way of which analysts can question information to extract helpful combination details about the world. They then developed a brand new AI-enabled technique referred to as QuerySnout to detect assaults on QBS.
aiexpress.io
AI in ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2029 | Amazon, Digital Reasoning Systems, Baidu
Synthetic intelligence is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, particularly pc methods. Particular purposes of AI embrace skilled methods, pure language processing, speech recognition and machine imaginative and prescient. AI in ICT (Data and Communications Know-how) Market analysis is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to review...
New Magnetics Line Enhances Taoglas’ Connectivity Portfolio
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Taoglas ®, a leading provider of advanced components for a smarter world, introduces 40 new magnetics products that deliver improved EMI performance, PoE++ up to 100 W, and superior reliability and repeatability to network switches, routers, gateways, and other smart IoT products. Available in integrated and discrete configurations, the new Atmos RJ45s, Exos LAN transformers, and Stratos BMS transformers have industry-compatible footprints for fast and reliable time-to-market integration into WLAN, VoIP, and high speed ethernet designs up to 10 GbE. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108006273/en/ Taoglas’ new magnetics solutions offer superior reliability and repeatability in a wide range of speeds and configurations for smart medical, automotive, industrial, and data center applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Serve multiple models with Amazon SageMaker and Triton Inference Server
Amazon SageMaker is a totally managed service for knowledge science and machine studying (ML) workflows. It helps knowledge scientists and builders put together, construct, practice, and deploy high-quality ML fashions rapidly by bringing collectively a broad set of capabilities purpose-built for ML. In 2021, AWS introduced the mixing of NVIDIA...
aiexpress.io
NextNav Acquires Nestwave
NextNav (NASDAQ: NN), a Mclean, VA-based supplier of a GPS and 3D geolocation options, acquired Nestwave, a Neuilly-sur-Seine, France-based supplier of a low-power geolocation system. NextNav acquired Nestwave for an enterprise worth of $18.0m and gross consideration worth of $19.3m, consisting of $4.3m in money and $15.0m in NextNav’s frequent...
aiexpress.io
Acquisition looks to use AI to optimize inventory, solve supply chain problems
In 2013, after a decade in Silicon Valley, neuroscientist/designer duo Anand Chandrasekaran and Ashwini Asokan began Mad Avenue Den with the purpose of taking pc imaginative and prescient know-how it past the realm of scientific analysis. At present, by way of its Vue.ai enterprise unit, the corporate helps retailers akin to Diesel, Off-White and Tata CLiQ develop their companies by lowering operational prices and rising income by way of automation, and by creating customized buyer experiences.
aiexpress.io
90% of enterprises modernised mainframe workloads in response to pandemic
Duncan is an award-winning editor with greater than 20 years expertise in journalism. Having launched his tech journalism profession as editor of Arabian Pc Information in Dubai, he has since edited an array of tech and digital advertising and marketing publications, together with Pc Enterprise Evaluate, TechWeekEurope, Figaro Digital, Digit and Advertising and marketing Gazette.
aiexpress.io
Nvidia, Rescale team to enhance AI cloud automation and HPC-as-a-service
Nvidia and Rescale at present introduced a number of enhancements designed to simplify synthetic intelligence (AI) growth and optimize high-performance computing (HPC) workflows. Nvidia is powering a brand new AI compute suggestion engine (CRE) to exchange a extra manually tuned method. It’s additionally integrating the Nvidia AI platform into Rescale’s HPC-as-a-service providing.
