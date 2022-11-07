ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

klkntv.com

Candidates backed by conservative PAC win most Nebraska education board races

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The conservative slate of candidates won at least three of the Nebraska State Board of Education races on Tuesday. The elections were under a brighter spotlight than usual after an attempt to implement health education standards sparked backlash. The proposed standards originally included instruction on...
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike

Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
nebraskanewsservice.net

Tracking 2022 races for the Nebraska Legislature

As results trickle in for the state’s next legislators, follow along as the Nebraska News Service tracks which candidates will join the Nebraska Legislature when it convenes in January. This year, 25 legislative seats are up for election. All but one will be filled by candidates running for four-year...
WOWT

Election Day 2022: Pillen wins Nebraska Governor’s race

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No matter the ballot count Tuesday night, one thing Nebraskans know: They’re getting a new governor. The state’s biggest race will put a new person at the helm for the first time since 2014. Republican Jim Pillen hopes to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
The Associated Press

Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The primary highlighted divisions in the Republican Party between activists who support Trump and want to take the party further to the right and more moderate members who backed Pillen, who serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Most top GOP leaders...
The Associated Press

Voter ID passes in Nebraska as states settle ballot items

Residents of Nebraska approved a new photo identification requirement for future elections as voters in several states decided measures that could affect the way ballots are cast in the next presidential election. The voting-related measures were among more than 130 state proposals appearing on ballots, addressing contentious issues such as abortion, taxes, drug policy and labor laws. Heading into Tuesday’s elections, about two-thirds of states already required some form of identification to vote, though not all of those mandated a photo ID. Nebraska was among the states without an identification requirement, even though Republicans had tried for years to pass one in the Legislature. The photo ID measure finally made the ballot this year thanks to an initiative petition drive bankrolled by Marlene Ricketts, the mother of term-limited Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts. He said the 2020 election revealed that “people had concern about the integrity of our voting systems,” though there was no evidence of widespread fraud.
News Channel Nebraska

Bacon edges past Vargas in tight District 2 race

OMAHA, Neb. -- After a hotly contested battle that stretched deep into the night, incumbent Congressman Don Bacon appears headed toward victory. The second Congressional District was still an undecided race going into the late hours of Tuesday night, with the race finally clearing up in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
klkntv.com

What to do if you run into problems at the polls in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Tuesday is Election Day, the culmination of a long campaign. In addition to determining Nebraska’s next governor and our representatives in Congress, requiring voters to have identification and increasing the minimum wage are also on the table. A nonpartisan watchdog group is offering help...
nebraskanewsservice.net

Nebraska counties adapt to national shortage of election workers

Amid fears of voter security and safety, Nebraska’s 93 counties continue to adapt to the national shortage of election workers — by using volunteer drafts and partnerships with neighboring counties to the institution of mail-only processes. According to Vet the Vote, a national campaign to recruit veterans and...
WOWT

Election Results: Tight race for Lancaster County Attorney

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the most contentious races in Lancaster County is the race for for the office of county attorney. Republican Pat Condon is the incumbent running for a second term against Democrat Adam Morfeld. Condon took the lead by a narrow margin at 11:15 p.m. after...
iheart.com

Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
FanSided

What’s wrong with Nebraska football and can it be fixed?

As I walked out of Memorial Stadium on Saturday after Minnesota beat Nebraska for the fourth straight year, I asked myself (for probably the hundredth time): What’s wrong with Nebraska football?. Everyone has an opinion. Coaching acumen, scheme, talent, personnel groupings, strength and conditioning, and so on. Some people...
LINCOLN, NE

