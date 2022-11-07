Read full article on original website
WOWT
Election 2022 analysis: Nebraska eyes Unicameral party shift as races finalize
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As election results are finalized across the state, one of the big impacts of Tuesday’s vote is still working its way out: the political makeup of the Nebraska Legislature. The Unicameral is considered “nonpartisan,” but may be taking more of a “red” turn....
klkntv.com
Candidates backed by conservative PAC win most Nebraska education board races
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The conservative slate of candidates won at least three of the Nebraska State Board of Education races on Tuesday. The elections were under a brighter spotlight than usual after an attempt to implement health education standards sparked backlash. The proposed standards originally included instruction on...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike
Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Tracking 2022 races for the Nebraska Legislature
As results trickle in for the state’s next legislators, follow along as the Nebraska News Service tracks which candidates will join the Nebraska Legislature when it convenes in January. This year, 25 legislative seats are up for election. All but one will be filled by candidates running for four-year...
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Pillen wins Nebraska Governor’s race
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No matter the ballot count Tuesday night, one thing Nebraskans know: They’re getting a new governor. The state’s biggest race will put a new person at the helm for the first time since 2014. Republican Jim Pillen hopes to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
fox42kptm.com
ELECTION 2022: Nebraska and Iowa election results
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM is keeping up to date with the latest numbers from the polls.
Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The primary highlighted divisions in the Republican Party between activists who support Trump and want to take the party further to the right and more moderate members who backed Pillen, who serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Most top GOP leaders...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Republicans appear to have enough votes to ban abortions & more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Legislature appears to have a filibuster-proof majority. Republicans have claimed 33 of its 49 seats as of the latest vote count in the 2022 General Election. “The red wave did happen in Nebraska,” said Eric Underwood, chairman of the Nebraska GOP. Kevin...
Sioux City Journal
Conservative push to remake the Nebraska Board of Education could fall short
Kirk Penner, Gov. Pete Ricketts' appointee to the Nebraska State Board of Education, was locked in a tight race for his seat as votes were counted Tuesday, while embattled Democrat Deborah Neary was fending off a challenge in her re-election bid. After a contentious election marked by bitter fights over...
KETV.com
2022 Nebraska midterm election results: Governor's race, congressional seats and more
OMAHA, Neb. — GOVERNOR | 1st CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 2nd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 3rd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | STATE, LEGISLATURE | DOUGLAS COUNTY | OMAHA CHARTER AMENDMENTS | SARPY COUNTY | LANCASTER COUNTY | DODGE COUNTY | CASS COUNTY | WASHINGTON COUNTY |. Tuesday was midterm election day and ballots...
Voter ID passes in Nebraska as states settle ballot items
Residents of Nebraska approved a new photo identification requirement for future elections as voters in several states decided measures that could affect the way ballots are cast in the next presidential election. The voting-related measures were among more than 130 state proposals appearing on ballots, addressing contentious issues such as abortion, taxes, drug policy and labor laws. Heading into Tuesday’s elections, about two-thirds of states already required some form of identification to vote, though not all of those mandated a photo ID. Nebraska was among the states without an identification requirement, even though Republicans had tried for years to pass one in the Legislature. The photo ID measure finally made the ballot this year thanks to an initiative petition drive bankrolled by Marlene Ricketts, the mother of term-limited Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts. He said the 2020 election revealed that “people had concern about the integrity of our voting systems,” though there was no evidence of widespread fraud.
klkntv.com
Nebraska GOP claims voter ID initiative will restore people’s faith in elections
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of the Nebraska GOP held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the voter ID initiative. Todd Watson, the political director of NEGOP, said there is a lot of talk around the country about election security and said the Nebraska Republican Party is not deaf to it.
News Channel Nebraska
Bacon edges past Vargas in tight District 2 race
OMAHA, Neb. -- After a hotly contested battle that stretched deep into the night, incumbent Congressman Don Bacon appears headed toward victory. The second Congressional District was still an undecided race going into the late hours of Tuesday night, with the race finally clearing up in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
klkntv.com
What to do if you run into problems at the polls in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Tuesday is Election Day, the culmination of a long campaign. In addition to determining Nebraska’s next governor and our representatives in Congress, requiring voters to have identification and increasing the minimum wage are also on the table. A nonpartisan watchdog group is offering help...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraska counties adapt to national shortage of election workers
Amid fears of voter security and safety, Nebraska’s 93 counties continue to adapt to the national shortage of election workers — by using volunteer drafts and partnerships with neighboring counties to the institution of mail-only processes. According to Vet the Vote, a national campaign to recruit veterans and...
KETV.com
Bacon wins re-election, Republicans sweep Nebraska Congressional races
OMAHA, Neb. — Republican second district Nebraska Republican Don Bacon won re-election to Congress in Tuesday's general election on the strength of his support in western Sarpy and Saunders County. With 99% of the vote counted, Bacon had a lead of more than 9,000 votes than Democratic challenger Tony...
WOWT
Election Results: Tight race for Lancaster County Attorney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the most contentious races in Lancaster County is the race for for the office of county attorney. Republican Pat Condon is the incumbent running for a second term against Democrat Adam Morfeld. Condon took the lead by a narrow margin at 11:15 p.m. after...
Kearney Hub
An Election Day cheat sheet from the Nebraska Examiner, a little early
OMAHA — Tuesday is Election Day in Nebraska, a civic test that political nerds who love to vote have been preparing for since at least January. Others are just now tuning in, the voters who keep politics at an arm’s length until the last minute. For them (and...
iheart.com
