KITV.com

Hundreds of visitors to help clean up Honolulu's Ala Wai canal

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Since the Genki Ala Wai project first started in 2019, technical advisor Hiromichi Nago reported the condition of the canal has been improving. The sludge containing rotten organic matter on the Kapahulu end of the canal dipped from being 23 inches deep to just 3 inches. According to Nago, the amount of fecal bacteria has diminished as well.
KITV.com

'All-clear' given following explosives in home on Hala Drive in Kalihi | UPDATE

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The all-clear has been given after an explosives scare at an apartment on Hala Drive in Kalihi area forced some residents to evacuate, Thursday morning. Honolulu police (HPD) officers initially responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Hala Drive around 6 a.m. for a domestic violence-related call. While they were there, the officers found a device that looked like an explosive device.
KITV.com

Motorcycle crash shuts down Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa | UPDATE

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash on Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa, Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Authorities completely shut down Kamehameha Highway, from Ohai Street to Wilikina Drive, due to the crash.
KITV.com

Thursday Weather: Breezy trades, windward and mauka rain

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will be focused over windward and mauka spots. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with scattered windward showers, isolated leeward showers. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds...
bigislandvideonews.com

Police Looking For Missing Honolulu Man

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Police say they are trying to locate 22-year-old Donald James Sniffin, a resident of Honolulu who is originally from Hilo. (BIVN) – Police are looking for a 22-year-old Honolulu man who appears to have gone missing after he flew to Hilo in September. From a...
KHON2

Driver hospitalized, vehicle wrecked in major Kapolei collision

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a major motor vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday, Nov. 9. HPD said they received reports that a 31-year-old man was driving a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV erratically on the H-1 Freeway in Kapolei. Then just about a mile […]
KITV.com

Planned Chinatown hotel clears key environmental hurdle

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A planned hotel in Chinatown has cleared a key environmental hurdle. KITV4 has learned that the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting has found that the project is anticipated to pose no significant impacts to the environment.
hawaiireporter.com

“By right” zoning would streamline building permit process

I’ve been playing a new online game, but no matter what I do, I can’t seem to win. It’s a real-life simulation about getting authorized to build a house for your family. But I keep getting tripped up by Honolulu’s permitting process. The creative folks at...
Outsider.com

Hiker in Critical Condition After Plunging 150 Feet From Hawaii Trail

A hiker is in critical condition after falling off a hiking trail in Hawaii on Sunday. According to reports, the fall occurred on the Olomana trail in Windward Oahu. Per reports from the Honolulu Fire Department, a group of people was hiking between the second and third peaks when a man plummeted 150 feet. The department later said they received an emergency call just past 4:40 p.m. and then worked to create a landing zone at the Maunawili Neighborhood Park.
honolulumagazine.com

What’s Open or Closed in Honolulu for Veterans Day 2022

Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will be available. TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. Visit thebus.orgfor routes and other information. Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens and the Honolulu Zoo will be open. Refuse will be collected. Transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the...
