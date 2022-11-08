Read full article on original website
Portions of Kapa‘a Quarry Road to be closed for filming
The City is alerting the public of a closure to take place on Kapaa Quarry Road to be closed due to movie filming.
KITV.com
Hundreds of visitors to help clean up Honolulu's Ala Wai canal
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Since the Genki Ala Wai project first started in 2019, technical advisor Hiromichi Nago reported the condition of the canal has been improving. The sludge containing rotten organic matter on the Kapahulu end of the canal dipped from being 23 inches deep to just 3 inches. According to Nago, the amount of fecal bacteria has diminished as well.
KITV.com
'All-clear' given following explosives in home on Hala Drive in Kalihi | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The all-clear has been given after an explosives scare at an apartment on Hala Drive in Kalihi area forced some residents to evacuate, Thursday morning. Honolulu police (HPD) officers initially responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Hala Drive around 6 a.m. for a domestic violence-related call. While they were there, the officers found a device that looked like an explosive device.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Windward Oahu residents sound the alarm over worsening erosion on Kamehameha Highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hauula residents are sounding the alarm over a section of Kamehameha Highway that collapsed more than two years ago. They say the severe erosion isn’t slowing down but getting worse. The Department of Transportation made emergency repairs to the highway at the Pokiwai Bridge after...
KITV.com
Hundreds of volunteers to use Genki Balls to clean up Oahu's Ala Wai
Japanese tourists will help clean up the Ala Wai using Genki Balls. It's all a part of an effort to have visitors make the islands better during their stay. Hundreds of visitors to help clean up Honolulu's Ala Wai canal. Since the Genki Ala Wai project first started in 2019,...
KITV.com
Road resurfacing will close section of H2 freeway starting November 28 through Dec. 16
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The H2 Freeway into Wilikina Drive will be fully closed northbound starting on November 28 through December 16 for resurfacing. The nightly closure, from 9 p.m. - 4 a.m., will start at the Wahaiwa offramp to the Lakeview Circle area.
KITV.com
HPD releases make, license plate number of car in deadly Waimanalo hit-and-run
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- New information has been released on the search for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run run crash in Waimanalo on Nov. 5. Honolulu Police identified the car as a black 2-door BMW coupe with Hawaii license plate TTN-162.
KITV.com
Motorcycle crash shuts down Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa | UPDATE
WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash on Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa, Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Authorities completely shut down Kamehameha Highway, from Ohai Street to Wilikina Drive, due to the crash.
KITV.com
Thursday Weather: Breezy trades, windward and mauka rain
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will be focused over windward and mauka spots. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with scattered windward showers, isolated leeward showers. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds...
bigislandvideonews.com
Police Looking For Missing Honolulu Man
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Police say they are trying to locate 22-year-old Donald James Sniffin, a resident of Honolulu who is originally from Hilo. (BIVN) – Police are looking for a 22-year-old Honolulu man who appears to have gone missing after he flew to Hilo in September. From a...
Drain repairs in Chinatown, what streets are affected
Beginning Monday, Nov. 14, improvements to storm drains in the Chinatown area will be taking place.
Driver hospitalized, vehicle wrecked in major Kapolei collision
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a major motor vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday, Nov. 9. HPD said they received reports that a 31-year-old man was driving a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV erratically on the H-1 Freeway in Kapolei. Then just about a mile […]
Motorcycle allegedly runs red light, left in critical condition
On Thursday, Nov. 10 around 2:32 p.m. a black Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 34-year-old male and a gray Jeep, driven by a 27-year-old male collided.
KITV.com
Planned Chinatown hotel clears key environmental hurdle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A planned hotel in Chinatown has cleared a key environmental hurdle. KITV4 has learned that the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting has found that the project is anticipated to pose no significant impacts to the environment.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Motorcyclist critically injured after running red light, crashing into jeep in Wahiawa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a crash in Wahiawa that left a 34-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition on Thursday. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway near Wilikina Drive, snarling traffic for hours. According to the Honolulu Police Department, a black Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling...
6 lost hikers on Aiea Loop Trail rescued by HFD
Honolulu Fire Department said it has successfully rescued six hikers who became lost on the Aiea Loop Trail.
KITV.com
2 HECO workers seriously injured by 'arc flash' at Iwilei Substation in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two Hawaiian Electric (HECO) employees are in serious condition after suffering electrical burns while working on the Iwilei Substation on Sunday. A HECO spokesperson tells KITV4 the men were injured when an arc flash occurred on a piece of equipment they were working on.
hawaiireporter.com
“By right” zoning would streamline building permit process
I’ve been playing a new online game, but no matter what I do, I can’t seem to win. It’s a real-life simulation about getting authorized to build a house for your family. But I keep getting tripped up by Honolulu’s permitting process. The creative folks at...
Hiker in Critical Condition After Plunging 150 Feet From Hawaii Trail
A hiker is in critical condition after falling off a hiking trail in Hawaii on Sunday. According to reports, the fall occurred on the Olomana trail in Windward Oahu. Per reports from the Honolulu Fire Department, a group of people was hiking between the second and third peaks when a man plummeted 150 feet. The department later said they received an emergency call just past 4:40 p.m. and then worked to create a landing zone at the Maunawili Neighborhood Park.
honolulumagazine.com
What’s Open or Closed in Honolulu for Veterans Day 2022
Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will be available. TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. Visit thebus.orgfor routes and other information. Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens and the Honolulu Zoo will be open. Refuse will be collected. Transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the...
