HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The all-clear has been given after an explosives scare at an apartment on Hala Drive in Kalihi area forced some residents to evacuate, Thursday morning. Honolulu police (HPD) officers initially responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Hala Drive around 6 a.m. for a domestic violence-related call. While they were there, the officers found a device that looked like an explosive device.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 14 HOURS AGO