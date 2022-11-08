Read full article on original website
AP: Democrat Murray wins sixth term to US Senate
WASHINGTON — Sen. Patty Murray won reelection Tuesday as the Democratic stalwart prevailed in a campaign in which she repeatedly said her Republican challenger was too extreme for Washington state. Murray bested defeated Tiffany Smiley in her quest for a sixth term. Murray’s 30 years in the Senate place...
Oregon votes to send Ron Wyden back to the U.S. Senate
PORTLAND, Ore. — Incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden will continue to represent Oregon in the United States Senate. The Associated Press has called the race for Oregon's senior senator. Wyden, 73, led the vote with 56% in early returns Tuesday night. ELECTION RESULTS https://katu.com/news/election-results. He leads his closest competitor, Republican...
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie
Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
Lauren Boebert - live: Republican says ‘of course’ she will win as Colorado election may be headed to recount
Lauren Boebert has said she is confident she will hold onto her House seat as she widens her lead against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch – but the unexpected upset race continues to be too close to call.When asked by reporters if she expects to win the race on Thursday, the Republican incumbent responded: “Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great.”Ms Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally...
Kemp wins gubernatorial rematch against Abrams in Georgia
(TND) — Incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has won reelection in Georgia over Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial race. Kemp overcame a primary challenge egged on by former President Donald Trump to win the Republican nomination over former Republican Sen. David Perdue. The governor incurred Trump's wrath over his narrow loss in the state during the 2020 election to now-President Joe Biden.
Trump news - live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him
Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections.The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career.Mr DeSantis is now seen as a strong challenger to Mr Trump for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts began to turn on former US President Donald Trump after the midterms proved to not materialise into a “red wave” as many shifted their focus to the likely challenger for the GOP ticket in...
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
WASHINGTON (TND) — After millions of Americans started their applications for student loan forgiveness, a federal judge in Texas says not so fast. District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, declared President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program illegal.
