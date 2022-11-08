ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Michael La Mont
2d ago

Don't vote for kotek it would be the absolute biggest mistake for our state!!!!! More of the same failed policies and even worse than Brown!!!!!

B - R
2d ago

this is what Dems do... make problems, blame them on someone else, then lie and say they'll fix them, but in reality, they will be too busy working on the next problem.

Related
The Associated Press

Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Campaign says Kotek wins tight governor's race in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Democrat Tina Kotek said in a news release Wednesday night that she looks forward to solving Oregon’s problems as the next governor of the state after two major news organizations declared her the victor and her lead widened over her opponent Republican Christine Drazan. Kotek...
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

How Oregon’s Election Night Looked For Health Care

Election night in Oregon left several races not quite decided as late votes get counted — including the ballot measure that would make health care a fundamental right, Measure 111. Early Wednesday morning, the measure crafted by Democratic lawmakers trailed by about 12,500 votes. But with many of the...
OREGON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Morrow County voters show interest in seceding from Oregon into ‘Greater Idaho’

BOARDMAN, Ore. — Residents of Morrow County became the next voters to pass a measure requiring their county commissioners to meet three times per year to consider moving the state border. This reflects one small step in a widescale agenda from Eastern Oregon residents who want to secede from the west side and form ‘Greater Idaho.’ As of the most...
MORROW COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Drazan's campaign says they will exercise patience for races outcome

Thursday afternoon, Christine Drazan's campaign released a statement, saying, "With several hundred-thousand ballots yet to be counted, we continue to exercise patience as we await additional clarity regarding the final outcome of this race. Oregonians should have confidence that their votes will be counted as our county clerks continue their diligent work."
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Election Results: Latest updates in the biggest races

OREGON (KPTV) – Results for the 2022 Midterm Elections began coming in at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Many of the key races FOX 12 was following were still too close to call late Tuesday night. 4:16 p.m. 1:46 p.m. Jamie McLeod Skinner, Democratic Candidate for Oregon U.S. House District 5...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Incumbents win 3 Oregon House races, others too soon to call

PORTLAND, Ore. — Democratic and Republican incumbents in Oregon's 1st, 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts won reelection Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives, with the state's other three seats still up for grabs. ELECTION RESULTS | https://katu.com/news/election-results. Democrats Suzanne Bonamici in the 1st and Earl Blumenauer in the...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

LIVE Election Updates

---- Oregon votes to send Ron Wyden back to the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden will continue to represent Oregon in the United States Senate. | STORY. Democrat Val Hoyle has a significant lead over Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos in the race for Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District. As...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland

Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
PORTLAND, OR

