Examining the 2022 midterm's impact on Oregon's drug decriminalization measure

PORTLAND, Ore. — As the ballot boxes are now closed on the 2022 midterm election, analysts and advocates are examining - through a new lens - what's next for Measure 110. The landmark law passed by voters two years ago, in the November 2020 general election, decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and opened up more money for addiction treatment.
Campaign says Kotek wins tight governor's race in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Democrat Tina Kotek said in a news release Wednesday night that she looks forward to solving Oregon’s problems as the next governor of the state after two major news organizations declared her the victor and her lead widened over her opponent Republican Christine Drazan. Kotek...
UPDATE: AP calls gubernatorial race, Kotek wins

PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE:. Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. --- Original Story. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek declared...
LIVE Election Updates

---- Oregon votes to send Ron Wyden back to the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden will continue to represent Oregon in the United States Senate. | STORY. Democrat Val Hoyle has a significant lead over Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos in the race for Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District. As...
Some Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce parts of gun control measure

SALEM, Ore. — Multiple Oregon sheriffs say they will refuse to enforce gun magazine capacities called for in Measure 114, which appears to be passing by a slim margin. On Nov. 9, the day after Election Day, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan posted to the agency’s Facebook page saying that she would refuse to enforce magazine capacity.
Oregon CD3 sends Democrat Earl Blumenauer back to Congress

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Democrat Earl Blumenauer wins US House reelection according to the Associated Press. Rep. Earl Blumenauer is projected to win reelection in Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District. The incumbent candidate received 70% of the vote in early returns Tuesday against challengers Joanna Harbour and David E....
Hoyle claims victory in District 4 race

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Tuesday night, Democratic congressional candidate Val Hoyle celebrated her victory with her campaign team in Springfield. She says she is incredibly honored to represent the district and that she looks forward to working with other representatives who also want to "get things done." "I'm incredibly honored...
FIND A DROP BOX: Ballots due by 8 p.m. in Oregon, postmarks still count

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's election day in Oregon, and more than half of all registered voters still had to return their ballots Tuesday. Ballot boxes close at 8 p.m., but Oregon elections offices will also count any ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday. While the rules surrounding postmarks might...
Skarlatos concedes, congratulates Val Hoyle on win

Alek Skarlatos announced on Twitter his congratulations to opponent Val Hoyle, who won the race over the 4th District. Hoyle had 51% of the vote with 164,410 votes to Skarlatos' 43% with 138,544 votes.
Altman not concerned with Ducks' shooting

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Men's hoops will be back on the floor of Matthew Knight Arena Friday night taking on UC Irvine. The Ducks were dominant in their first game of the season Monday night but lacked the accuracy from three that we've seen from other Oregon teams. Head...
Three important measures on this year's ballot

Here are the fast facts you should know about three measures on this year's ballot. Ballot Measure 20-333 is a bond measure that will fund the repairing and maintenance of nearly 45 miles of road in Eugene. The funding for this bond will come from property taxes, and is expected to cost average homeowners $169 a year, or approximately 63 cents per one thousand dollars of assessed value. The bond is an extension of the 2012 bond measure, after the bond had previously passed in 2008, 2012, and 2017. It would run through 2027.
Pac 12 Football: Lanning inherits University of Washington rivalry

EUGENE, Ore. — As a first-year head coach, Dan Lanning has had to inherit a lot of things that come along with being the coach of the Oregon Ducks - like rivalries. And it doesn't take long to find out the rivalry against Washington is just as big - if not bigger - than the one against Oregon State.
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 wins sports tourism awards

EUGENE, Ore. — This past summer, Eugene welcomed the world for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. Now those ten days of competition have won two awards for tourism. World Athletics Championships Oregon22 received the mid-market Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism award from Sports Destination Management magazine. The event also won the Best Professional Event award from SportsTravel magazine.
