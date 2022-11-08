Read full article on original website
kion546.com
Kentucky unveils statue of Nettie Depp, the first woman to have a permanent large-scale monument inside the state Capitol
Kentucky state officials on Thursday unveiled a sculpture of public education trailblazer Nettie Depp, the first woman from the state to have a large-scale monument dedicated to her inside the state Capitol. “Nettie Depp was a pioneer in the field of public education in Kentucky, serving as an elected school...
kion546.com
Michigan Democrats make historic picks to lead Legislature
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democrats are ushering in a new era of legislative leadership by selecting Winnie Brinks as the Senate’s first female majority leader and Joe Tate as the first Black House speaker. The party won control of the Senate and House in Tuesday’s midterms. With Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer being elected for another four-year term it will be the first time since 1983 that the party controls all levels of power at the Capitol. Brinks told reporters Thursday that Democrats have “40 years of pent-up policy” and that they want to focus on the economy, education and further increasing reproductive rights in the state.
kion546.com
Floridians are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Nicole pummeled the state, killing at least 4 and collapsing homes as it moves north
Floridians are once again picking up the pieces after Nicole slammed into the state Thursday, killing at least four people, ripping buildings apart and leaving some homes unlivable as it bore down with dangerous storm surge and powerful winds. Nicole hit Florida’s eastern coast, just south of Vero Beach, as...
kion546.com
Death sentence upheld in Nebraska killing, dismemberment
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected the initial appeal of a man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met through a dating app. Aubrey Trail argued, among other claims in his appeal, that he should have been granted a mistrial after he cut his own throat in front of the jury with a razor blade he had sneaked into the courtroom. The state’s high court said it “will not permit Trail to benefit from his own bad behavior during trial.” Trail was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe and sentenced to death last year. Prosecutors said the 56-year-old Trail and his then-girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, planned Loofe’s death then together dismembered and dumped her body.
kion546.com
Ammunition maker to invest $60M in Georgia plant, hiring 600
ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — An Italian-owned company will invest $60 million in coastal Georgia to build a plant to make and distribute ammunition, with plans to hire 600 people. Norma Precision will build just northwest of Savannah. Italian gunmaker Beretta bought Norma Precision and other ammunition makers in July for an undisclosed price. Norma Precision had already announced that it was moving its headquarters to Georgia, setting up a factory in a Savannah suburb. Last year, Norma Precision said it imported more than 400 containers of ammunition from factories in Europe, while also delivering more than 30 million cartridges of ammunition made in the U.S.
kion546.com
Man arrested after University of Mississippi employee assaulted in stadium parking lot
JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Police have arrested a man accused of physically assaulting a University of Mississippi Medical Center employee. The incident was reported Tuesday evening in Stadium Parking Lot B after the employee left work, Dr. Jonathan Wilson, hospital CAO, said in a message to employees. “The male...
kion546.com
Owner of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea pier damaged by storm vows to rebuild
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — Wind whipped water from what was Hurricane Nicole combined with crashing waves caused a section of Anglin’s Fishing Pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea to collapse. The pier was built in 1941 and after a section of it collapsed about 20 years later it was rebuilt...
kion546.com
Altadena store owner who sold $2B Powerball ticket reveals what he’ll do with $1M bonus
ALTADENA, Calif. - Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing...
