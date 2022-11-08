ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andrei Tapalaga

1000-Year-Old Bible Showing the Face of Jesus Discovered in Turkey

1000-year-old bible with the painting of JesusThe Vintage News. Old Bibles and scriptures depicting biblical times are a very important piece of history, something that millions of people live their lives by. Throughout history, many of these historical and religious texts have been lost (mainly due to war). Many of them held important information that is now either forgotten or left in the past and hidden from Christian society.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Reacts To Takeoff’s Death From Jail

Young Thug pays his respect to Takeoff. It’s been over a week since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was only 28 when he was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. As the hip-hop community mourns his loss, one of Atlanta’s most prominent...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC News

Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.

Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
The Guardian

Kim Petras: ‘I’m learning how to be myself’

Kim Petras’s Slut Pop era is over. At least, it is for now. That was the title of the 30-year-old German-born, LA-based musician’s last EP, released in February. The first lines of the opening track – cheekily imploring listeners both male and female to disrobe – set the tone. From there, other offerings on the record continued in the same catchily explicit, sex-positive vein.
thehypemagazine.com

Emilio Rojas Pulls The Beamers and Vixens Out for New Video “Creep Wit Me” (video)

Emilio Rojas is a long-time elite-level East Coast lyricist that continues to establish dominance and accrue a cult-like following with every slick word that comes out of his mouth. Not only an emcee but hip hop historian, Rojas remembers the classic cut from Bronx natives and hip hop superstars Fat Joe and Big Pun, “Twinz,” with the drop of his homage song and music video “Creep Wit Me.” On the DJ Hoppa-produced track, Rojas takes us on a ride throughout the city with neck-breaking slick rhymes about pulling up on the opps, women, and showing out.
thehypemagazine.com

Chinx Posthumous Album ‘Chinx Drugz 6’ On the Way

Billboard, A new Chinx posthumous album titled Chinx Drugz 6 is on the way. The release, set for Dec. 2, will come two days ahead of the late rapper’s Dec. 4 birthday, distributed through SONY’s The Orchard. “It’s been 7 years since we lost Lionel Pickens P.K.A Chinx...

