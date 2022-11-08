Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With Aftermath
One of the infamous art teacher's notorious images, with a child's face [since covered,] debuted on a separate inappropriate Instagram page.(@officialnaughynaughty/Instagram) Following the initial, controversial break of this newsworthy event, facts and opinions have snowballed this story into something bigger than it needed to become.
1000-Year-Old Bible Showing the Face of Jesus Discovered in Turkey
1000-year-old bible with the painting of JesusThe Vintage News. Old Bibles and scriptures depicting biblical times are a very important piece of history, something that millions of people live their lives by. Throughout history, many of these historical and religious texts have been lost (mainly due to war). Many of them held important information that is now either forgotten or left in the past and hidden from Christian society.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Reacts To Takeoff’s Death From Jail
Young Thug pays his respect to Takeoff. It’s been over a week since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was only 28 when he was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. As the hip-hop community mourns his loss, one of Atlanta’s most prominent...
Disturbing Video Footage Shows Brutal Fight In NYC Subway
Disturbing footage shows two metro riders punching and kicking each other while other commuters stand back and observe the altercation. Disturbing Footage of Subway Fight.Image by NY Action From Twitter.
I Said What I Said: ‘Hebrews To Negroes’ Filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. Defiantly Refuses To Apologize For Antisemitic Message
The controversy surrounding the film that Kyrie Irving brought to prominence via his Instagram page is now the topic of conversation all around the country and the filmmaker responsible is finally speaking out. According to NewsOne, Ronald Dalton Jr. is the director of Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America...
I’m a 49-year-old tattooed woman & tried a Hooters uniform – people are impressed
A TATTOOED woman who is almost in her 50s has tried on a Hooters uniform that has impressed many people with how great she looks. The 49-year-old shared a video wearing the signature white Hooters tank top and orange bottoms. TikTok user Janie typically posts videos of herself wearing bikinis...
Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.
Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
Kim Petras: ‘I’m learning how to be myself’
Kim Petras’s Slut Pop era is over. At least, it is for now. That was the title of the 30-year-old German-born, LA-based musician’s last EP, released in February. The first lines of the opening track – cheekily imploring listeners both male and female to disrobe – set the tone. From there, other offerings on the record continued in the same catchily explicit, sex-positive vein.
thehypemagazine.com
North Carolina’s Jass Clutch Collabs with Finesse2Tymes on ‘Whole Lot’ Video
Rapper Jass Clutch from North Carolina is on the rise and has no plans of stopping any time soon. The hottest Memphis rapper right now, Finesse2Tymes, is featured in and appears in Jass Clutch’s new visual “Whole Lot.” The two exchange bars on “Whole Lot,” which establishes the direction that Jass Clutch will take this year.
thehypemagazine.com
Emilio Rojas Pulls The Beamers and Vixens Out for New Video “Creep Wit Me” (video)
Emilio Rojas is a long-time elite-level East Coast lyricist that continues to establish dominance and accrue a cult-like following with every slick word that comes out of his mouth. Not only an emcee but hip hop historian, Rojas remembers the classic cut from Bronx natives and hip hop superstars Fat Joe and Big Pun, “Twinz,” with the drop of his homage song and music video “Creep Wit Me.” On the DJ Hoppa-produced track, Rojas takes us on a ride throughout the city with neck-breaking slick rhymes about pulling up on the opps, women, and showing out.
thehypemagazine.com
Chinx Posthumous Album ‘Chinx Drugz 6’ On the Way
Billboard, A new Chinx posthumous album titled Chinx Drugz 6 is on the way. The release, set for Dec. 2, will come two days ahead of the late rapper’s Dec. 4 birthday, distributed through SONY’s The Orchard. “It’s been 7 years since we lost Lionel Pickens P.K.A Chinx...
