Santa Ana, CA

City breaks ground on Westview House affordable housing development

Santa Ana, California
 3 days ago
On Nov. 2, 2022, the City of Santa Ana joined Community Development Partners and other project partners – including HUD, Mercy House and County of Orange – in breaking ground on the Westview House affordable housing community at Westminster Avenue and Fairview Street.

Westview House will provide 85 units of 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments and includes a local residency preference for Santa Ana families, along with many on-site amenities such as an outdoor children’s play structure accessible to the surrounding neighborhood, outdoor picnic and BBQ areas, walking paths and community garden beds. This project was made possible with over $3.9 million in funding approved by the Santa Ana City Council.

