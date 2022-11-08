FTX, through Almeda, stands to be a major investor in the Solana project. SOL price continues to decline in a six-hour timeframe. The native token of the Solana network, SOL, expereinced a severe price decrease and poor price action over the previous 48 hours. The liquidity issues at FTX and the impending sale of the exchange to Binance were cited as potential explanations multiple times. So, how do these developments impact SOL and the Solana ecosystem?

2 DAYS AGO