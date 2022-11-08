Read full article on original website
Holding ETH at a loss? You may want to read this before making your next trade
Since the end of October, all categories of Ethereum [ETH] holders embarked on a buy-the-dip spree, data from Santiment revealed. According to the on-chain analytics platform, the leading altcoin witnessed a surge in coin accumulation by small, medium, and large traders since late October. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Ethereum...
Can LUNC sustain its current uptrend? Here are the possibilities
LUNC’s volume went up substantially in the last 24 hours. The crypto market has not been favoring investors of late, as most cryptos have struggled to go green. While several cryptos with high market capitalizations registered double digit declines in their price, Terra Classic [LUNC] performed otherwise and registered a price rise.
BNB holders are unphased by market conditions; the reason might impress you
BNB’s price immediately rallied from $325 to $388 after CZ’s tweet. Buying pressure had waned significantly at press time. Following Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s confirmation of the existence of a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire cryptocurrency exchange FTX, BNB’s price immediately surged by over 20% post short liquidations, data from Santiment revealed.
Why MANA’s investors can expect this from its price action soon
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. MANA threatens to crash further after losing about 80% of its value over the last year. Its positive correlation with BTC nudges investors to follow the king coin’s price...
Can USDT retain its Stablecoin crown? These recent developments suggest….
USDT witnesses massive short positions against itself. Number of Active addresses and number of transfers grew. USDT, the number one stablecoin in terms of market cap according to CoinMarketCap, may be on the receiving end of the larger FUD surrounding the crypto market. According to parsec finance, a DeFi analytics firm, on chain traders had taken massive short positions against Tether.
Anticipating Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] likely path after this breakdown
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu took a u-turn from its 200 EMA as it failed to alter the long-term narrative. The meme crypto’s 30-day MVRV and Open Interest aligned with the corresponding...
Polygon: Assessing how Wintermute-backed Bebop can benefit MATIC holders
Polygon-Bebop partnership to improve the DEX trading efficiency through “one-to-many” and “many-to-one” token swap tools. Can improved token trading and swap efficiency on Polygon shore up MATIC’s value?. Polygon (MATIC) continued its high-profile partnerships in November. Following deals with Reddit, Robinhood, Uniswap, Starbucks, Meta, and...
As fear around FTX’s solvency stands under suspicion, FTT bears the brunt
As the FUD surrounding FTX’s solvency deepens, its native token FTT continues to suffer more distribution. FTT was trading at $15.65 at the time of press. Furthermore, the price of the #30 largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization declined by over 25% in the last 24 hours, data from CoinMarketCap revealed.
Why Litecoin was one of the best coins to hold this week despite the downside
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Litecoin is still holding on above June lows despite recent crash. The altcoin offered profit-making opportunities this week. If you held Litecoin (LTC) since October, chances are that you...
Evaluating the odds of AVAX’s recovery in the coming week
Partnerships and integrations increased over the last week. Avalanche Daily recently updated Avalanche’s [AVAX] C-chain weekly status, which pointed out a few notable stats. For instance, just last week, the total number of transactions increased by over 4%. Moreover, AVAX’s staking rewards registered a nearly 9% increase in the same time period, which was commendable.
Tron [TRX]: USDD de-peg, FTX collapse, and everything that might affect you
Tron’s stablecoin USDD de-pegged following significant USDD conversions to USDT and USDC. TRX has since recorded massive coin distribution leading to a further price decline amid the FTX debacle. Amid the general cryptocurrency market’s decline due to the collapse of FTX, Tron’s [TRX] algorithmic stablecoin Decentralized USD (USDD) fell...
Should you consider ApeCoin in your portfolio for the recovery rally
Investors looking to ape back into the market for the relief rally may have a hard time choosing which coins to add to their portfolio. ApeCoin (APE) might be an interesting option to consider for numerous reasons. Read Apecoin (APE) price prediction for 2023-2024. The alt is trying to attract...
UNI liquidity as a share of total crypto market cap and everything latest
Uniswap’s [UNI] liquidity market share has grown tremendously over the past quarter, as per a tweet posted on 7 November by crypto analytics firm Messari. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Uniswap for 2022-2023. Putting the “quid” in Liquid. Despite Uniswap’s daily liquidity declining, its market...
A gloomy MATIC may put a halt to investor enthusiasm around Polygon because…
Over the last few months we have seen Polygon’s rapid growth beyond the scope of an Etthereum layer 2. Polygon has been focused on becoming a key player in the Web3 space and its latest update reveals just how big of a role it might play in the future.
Explaining the Solana-FTX link and its impact on SOL holders
FTX, through Almeda, stands to be a major investor in the Solana project. SOL price continues to decline in a six-hour timeframe. The native token of the Solana network, SOL, expereinced a severe price decrease and poor price action over the previous 48 hours. The liquidity issues at FTX and the impending sale of the exchange to Binance were cited as potential explanations multiple times. So, how do these developments impact SOL and the Solana ecosystem?
VeChain’s new network announcement might deter you from shorting
Market indicators suggest that the investors might have trouble ahead. VET received less interest from the derivatives market too, but its development activity was high. VeChain [VET] recently made a major announcement regarding its much awaited hard fork. According to the update, VeChainThor’s mainnet hard fork was ready for deployment following the successful vote on VIP-220.
Can the CZ-SBF tussle lead to BNB setting out on a losing streak? Assessing…
Following the back and forth of allegations and denials, Binance Coin [BNB] could be at the verge of a further decrease. This was because unexpected transfers from dormant addresses suddenly occurred in the wake of an open feud between Changpneng Zhao (CZ) and Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). Interestingly, there was hardly...
What next for XRP after this metric dips into the ‘undesirable’ zone
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. XRP’s 30-day MVRV slips into an undesirable zone. At press time, XRP had lost over 87% of its value since its ATH in January 2018. It has...
Binance reveals crypto holdings as part of its commitment to transparency
Binance’s holdings add up to more than $47 billion. Changpeng Zhao previously called for other crypto exchanges to do merkle-tree proof-of-reserves. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by market capitalization, has come through on its commitment to greater transparency among exchanges. More than $47 billion in wallets. A...
Aave, Balancer, and the TVL tale you need to know for your next trade
The partnership between Aave, a lending protocol, and Balancer, an Automatic Market Maker platform, would be the first step toward increasing the utility of Aave’s stablecoin, GHO. The partnership would also help boost the liquidity for pools on Balancer. The proposal was recently voted on and was now awaiting execution.
