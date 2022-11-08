Read full article on original website
Japan to invest up to $500 million to manufacture advanced chips
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Friday it will invest up to 70 billion yen ($500 million) in a new semiconductor company led by tech firms including Sony Group Corp and NEC Corp as it rushes to re-establish itself as a lead maker of advanced chips. "Semiconductors are going to be...
UPDATE 2-Juul secures investment, to lay off 400 workers to stay in business
(Changes sourcing, adds background) Nov 10 (Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc said on Thursday it had secured an investment from some of its early investors and will undertake a reorganization, including job cuts to keep its business running. The e-cigarette maker plans to lay off about 400 people and reduce...
UPDATE 3-Amazon reviewing unprofitable business units to cut costs - WSJ
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is undertaking a review of its unprofitable businesses, including the devices unit that houses voice assistant Alexa, to cut costs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, sending its shares up 11%. Following a months-long review, Amazon has told employees in some unprofitable units...
UK investment platform assets tumble 100 bln pounds in 2022-Fundscape
LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The value of customer assets on British investment platforms has tumbled more than 100 billion pounds ($115 billion) this year, as a poor economic outlook and cost-of-living crisis drive investors to cash, industry tracker Fundscape said on Thursday. A chill has hit the sector this...
Juul secures funds to stay afloat, plans to cut 400 jobs
(Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc has secured an investment from some of its early investors that will keep the e-cigarette maker in business, the company said on Thursday, adding that it will also undertake job cuts as part of a reorganization. The once red-hot vaping company plans to lay off...
Oil prices settle 1% higher on tepid U.S. inflation data
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices settled 1% higher on Thursday, ending lower for the first time this week, as tamer-than-expected U.S. inflation data offset worries that renewed COVID-19 curbs in China would hurt fuel demand. After three days of declines, crude futures rallied after the inflation data supported investor hopes that...
LIVE MARKETS-Decarbonisation continues
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. DECARBONISATION CONTINUES (1018 GMT) The global energy crisis seems to have spurred companies, particularly those in Europe, to keep reducing their use of carbon. However, not all alternatives receive wide recognition.
Factbox-Corporate America braces for downturn with job cuts
(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday became the latest U.S. company to cut jobs to rein in costs amid tightening monetary policy and growing fears of a recession. Job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers jumped 13% to 33,843 in October, the highest since February 2021, a report said. Here...
European shares open lower as real estate stocks fall ahead of U.S. CPI data
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov 10 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower at the open on Thursday, with real estate stocks leading declines, ahead of a closely watched reading on U.S. inflation to determine whether the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy has taken hold.
Booking's Etraveli deal faces full-scale EU antitrust probe, sources say
BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc's 1.63-billion-euro ($1.7 billion) bid for Sweden-based Etraveli Group faces a full-scale EU antitrust investigation, people familiar with the matter said. Booking announced the proposed acquisition of private equity firm CVC Capital Partners-owned Etraveli in November last year. Etraveli offers...
BRIEF-Yancoal Australia Says 1H Cash Operating Costs Was A$83/Tonne
* TOTAL ROM MINED (100% BASIS) DURING 9 MONTHS TO 30 SEPT WAS 39.0MT. * TOTAL ANNUAL PRODUCTION ACROSS 9 MINES IS ABOUT 70 MILLION TONNES OF ROM COAL AND 55 MILLION TONNES OF SALEABLE COAL. * 1H 2022 CASH OPERATING COSTS WAS A$83/TONNE. * SEES DIESEL PRICE, DEMURRAGE COSTS...
BRIEF-Centurion Corporation Says Proposed Sale Of Portfolio Of Assets In U.S. Held By Centurion U.S. Student Housing Fund Halted
* PROPOSED SALE OF PORTFOLIO OF ASSETS IN U.S. HELD BY CENTURION U.S. STUDENT HOUSING FUND HALTED
EU envoy says 'hopeful' about getting changes to U.S. EV tax rules
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - European Union Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis on Thursday said he was very hopeful that negotiations with the United States could result in elimination of discriminatory provisions in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. Lambrinidis told an event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that EU officials...
BRIEF-Zenith Energy Says During Month Of Oct., Co Produced About 956 Megawatt Hours At Torrente Cigno Concession
* ZENITH ENERGY LTD (CA) - DURING MONTH OF OCTOBER 2022, COMPANY PRODUCED A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY 956 MEGAWATT HOURS AT TORRENTE CIGNO CONCESSION
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks blast higher, bolstered by some big market breadth
All major S&P 500 sectors higher, led by consumer discretionary. Dollar slides; gold, crude gain; bitcoin up sharply. Nov 10 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. U.S. STOCKS BLAST HIGHER, BOLSTERED BY...
Marketmind: Red wave
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. The outcome of the U.S. midterm elections remains inconclusive - short of the Republican sweep some had expected. The "red wave", however, showed up in markets. The S&P 500 fell 2% on Wednesday and the dollar...
ASX 200 likely to gain; NASDAQ rallies over 7%
The Australian share market is poised to close the week with a gain. The latest SPI futures indicate that ASX 200 would open 141 points or 2% higher. On Thursday, the benchmark index ended 0.5% higher at 6,964 points. The Australian share market is poised to close the week with...
UPDATE 2-UK stocks notch two-month highs as U.S. inflation cools
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) (Updates prices, details; adds comments) The UK's main stock indexes closed at near two-month highs on Thursday, joining a global rally sparked by cooling U.S. inflation that drove expectations of smaller interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares may open higher as US inflation data eases rate hike fears
BENGALURU, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, in line with Asian peers as cooling U.S. inflation fuelled hopes that aggressive Federal Reserve rate stance might begin to ease. India's NSE stock futures, listed on the Singapore exchange , were up 1.6 at 0148...
BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO Says Today's CPI Data Is A PositIve Sign That Fed's Tightening Is Having An Impact - CNBC Interview
* GOLDMAN SACHS CEO SAYS TODAY’S CPI DATA IS A POSITiVE SIGN THAT FED’S TIGHTENING IS HAVING AN IMPACT - CNBC INTERVIEW. * GOLDMAN SACHS CEO SAYS WE WILL SEE RE-OPENING IN CAPITAL MARKETS IN THE COMING MONTHS - CNBC. * GOLDMAN SACHS CEO SAYS I THINK CRYPTOCURRENCIES...
