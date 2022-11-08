The days and weeks ahead are going to be long, very long, for cryptocurrencies and their related businesses. The industry is once again going through a crisis of confidence which was provoked by the surprise announcement, on Nov. 8, that the young billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, who appeared as the savior of companies in difficulty last summer, was going to urgently sell his empire to his great rival, Changpeng Zhao, to avoid an unprecedented liquidity crisis.

