New Hampshire State

u.today

Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
tokenist.com

Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
The Associated Press

Crypto exchange Binance to buy rival FTX in apparent bailout

NEW YORK (AP) — The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in the latest example of how fortunes can change rapidly in the crypto world. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter Tuesday that his company had signed a letter of intent to buy FTX because the smaller exchange was experiencing a “significant liquidity crunch.” The deal was pending due diligence, Zhao said on Twitter.
tokenist.com

Breaking: Binance Enters Agreement to Acquire FTX

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This afternoon, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) of Binance announced his company signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to fully acquire Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) FTX. FTX is reportedly facing insolvency and asked Binance for help.
dailyhodl.com

Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility

Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
TheStreet

Bumpy Road for Coinbase, Microstrategy and Bitcoin

The days and weeks ahead are going to be long, very long, for cryptocurrencies and their related businesses. The industry is once again going through a crisis of confidence which was provoked by the surprise announcement, on Nov. 8, that the young billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, who appeared as the savior of companies in difficulty last summer, was going to urgently sell his empire to his great rival, Changpeng Zhao, to avoid an unprecedented liquidity crisis.
trading-education.com

Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?

Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
thenewscrypto.com

Cathie Wood Led Ark Invest Buys Coinbase Shares Worth $21.4M

The Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) received an extra 54,466 Coinbase shares. At Tuesday’s end, COIN was down $10.78%, trading at $50.83. 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN) were acquired by Ark Invest, an investment company led by protracted Bitcoin advocate Cathie Wood, for just around $21.4 million, as reported by the firm’s daily transaction brief.
cryptobriefing.com

The U.S. Government Has Over $4.4B in Bitcoin It Could Dump Anytime

The DOJ announced today that it seized 50,676.17 BTC from a Silk Road exploiter in November 2021. The haul is one of the largest in DOJ history. The U.S. government is currently one of the largest Bitcoin whales, and owns over 214,046 BTC at minimum. Over the last few years,...
thediwire.com

SEC Loses Legal Battle Against Tennessee RIA

After three years in a legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission, CapWealth Advisors found favor from a jury in Tennessee’s middle district. The jury found that the $1.3 billion registered investment advisor’s collection of 12b-1 fees on sales of certain mutual fund share classes did not violate its fiduciary duty.
TENNESSEE STATE
Apple Insider

Crypto holders left holding the bag as FTX exchange collapses

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In what may be a Machiavellian plot after a series of bad business decisions by exchange FTX, cryptocurrency holders are seeing big losses, after an already tough year. Confidence in the FTX crypto exchange...
tokenist.com

Solana Down 93% from ATH as Concerns Grow Over Alameda Exposure

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Solana (SOL) is down more than 93% from the all-time high it reached in November 2021. The token plunged significantly on Wednesday due to its links to Alameda Research and the latest bailout move by Binance to overtake FTX following its liquidity crunch.

