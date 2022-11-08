Read full article on original website
u.today
Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
tokenist.com
Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States
Crypto exchange Binance to buy rival FTX in apparent bailout
NEW YORK (AP) — The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in the latest example of how fortunes can change rapidly in the crypto world. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter Tuesday that his company had signed a letter of intent to buy FTX because the smaller exchange was experiencing a “significant liquidity crunch.” The deal was pending due diligence, Zhao said on Twitter.
tokenist.com
Breaking: Binance Enters Agreement to Acquire FTX
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $1,583,709,890 in BTC in Series of Staggering Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
A massive whale is moving more than a billion dollars in Bitcoin in a flurry of transactions that effectively emptied a number of newly created crypto wallets. Data from Blockchain.com shows the deep-pocketed investor just drained a crypto wallet that had recently accumulated over 74,105 in BTC worth over $1.58 billion.
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
Bumpy Road for Coinbase, Microstrategy and Bitcoin
The days and weeks ahead are going to be long, very long, for cryptocurrencies and their related businesses. The industry is once again going through a crisis of confidence which was provoked by the surprise announcement, on Nov. 8, that the young billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, who appeared as the savior of companies in difficulty last summer, was going to urgently sell his empire to his great rival, Changpeng Zhao, to avoid an unprecedented liquidity crisis.
trading-education.com
Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?
Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
Crypto’s self-appointed savior just reached for a lifeline of his own
Editor’s Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business’ Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. It was a jaw-dropping, curse-out-loud-at-work kind of day in the crypto world, which, even on its best day, is a volatile and weird place.
thenewscrypto.com
Cathie Wood Led Ark Invest Buys Coinbase Shares Worth $21.4M
The Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) received an extra 54,466 Coinbase shares. At Tuesday’s end, COIN was down $10.78%, trading at $50.83. 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN) were acquired by Ark Invest, an investment company led by protracted Bitcoin advocate Cathie Wood, for just around $21.4 million, as reported by the firm’s daily transaction brief.
cryptobriefing.com
The U.S. Government Has Over $4.4B in Bitcoin It Could Dump Anytime
The DOJ announced today that it seized 50,676.17 BTC from a Silk Road exploiter in November 2021. The haul is one of the largest in DOJ history. The U.S. government is currently one of the largest Bitcoin whales, and owns over 214,046 BTC at minimum. Over the last few years,...
Sam Bankman-Fried: The ‘crypto saviour’ who lost $16bn in one day
In December, Sam Bankman-Fried testified before Congress about why cryptocurrencies could never go the way of the large investment banks that capitulated in the global financial crisis of 2008. “No one knew how much risk was in that system until it all fell apart,” the 30-year-old founder and CEO of...
thediwire.com
SEC Loses Legal Battle Against Tennessee RIA
After three years in a legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission, CapWealth Advisors found favor from a jury in Tennessee’s middle district. The jury found that the $1.3 billion registered investment advisor’s collection of 12b-1 fees on sales of certain mutual fund share classes did not violate its fiduciary duty.
Apple Insider
Crypto holders left holding the bag as FTX exchange collapses
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In what may be a Machiavellian plot after a series of bad business decisions by exchange FTX, cryptocurrency holders are seeing big losses, after an already tough year. Confidence in the FTX crypto exchange...
tokenist.com
Solana Down 93% from ATH as Concerns Grow Over Alameda Exposure
