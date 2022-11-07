this whole election will be under scrutiny. just because of the democrats willingness to cheat. we should all go back to paper ballots.mail in ballot should only be used for out of country people. no electronic voting machines. you must have a picture ID. that it .it will be the only way we can have a fair election
Just another ploy for the Democrats to secure illegal votes!If I made a mistake on my mail in ballot? I should have the opportunity to correct it.But if not? Then I don't expect my vote to count.Anyone can make a mistake.But come on people! Pay attention and do as the instructions say.If it's not done correctly?And if it's not corrected?THOSE VOTES SHOULDN'T COUNT!
way back when, election day ment just that, with military consideration, that you went in and voted....once. Now the Democrats need some help so it's election week, month, months. 40 million votes cast before the friggin precincts even open. If that doesn't smell like a rat, I don't know what does
