This In-Shower ‘Liquid Hair’ Treatment Made My Hair Silky Soft and Mirror-Finish Shiny In 20 Seconds Flat
If you’re anything like me, you’re on a constant quest for glossy strands. Despite having pretty healthy hair, I’ve struggled to find the right formula that leaves it looking like a Y2K Pantene ad. However, after a chat with my stylist (and a new product!) over the weekend, I can safely put that quest to rest… I’ve found glass hair in a bottle.
Found: 7 Cooling Eye Serums To Help You Instantly Look More Awake
You know you're truly tired when your eyes start to feel heavy. And while the best solution is undoubtedly a nap, sometimes you need an on-the-go refresh. To perk up your eyes in a way that will make you look—and feel—more awake, turn to cooling eye serums. You can use them in your regular routine but also keep one in your purse or your glove compartment for a pick-me-up whenever you need it.
2 Skin Secrets From Dermatologists To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’
This article has been updated since its initial 10/15/22 publish date. The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and...
2 Scalp Oils Experts Swear By For Hair Loss
Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp — an area that most conditioners, hair serums, and hair masks actually fail to address. While these moisturizing products can work wonders on dry and damaged strands, to truly help with hair loss, many experts recommend nourishing hair oils that contain effective ingredients that can help combat hair shedding and keep the scalp and hair in amazing shape. Whether you choose to use a silicone shampoo brush or your fingers to work these oils into the scalp, the additional benefit of giving yourself a stimulating hair massage also helps wake up follicles and keep your hair healthy. Kickstart a hair oil habit with the help of these two scalp oils that experts swear by for hair loss.
I’m 41 & have no wrinkles… my five hacks will keep your skin youthful without Botox
FOR many, Botox is the first word to come to mind when they think of youthful complexion. But according to one woman, there's no need to fork out hundreds on these expensive treatments, as the answer is more simple, natural - and less costly. The YouTuber, Rawsome Living, who follows...
The 5 Candles You Should Be Lighting Every Night if You’re Struggling With Sleep
If you’ve ever struggled with sleep, you’ve probably been told to explore the world of aromatherapy as a natural antidote. Now, I love diffusers as much as anyone, but there’s nothing quite like the ritualistic burning of a scented candle to set the mood for rest and relaxation. Provided that you’re burning the right ones (that’s where we come in), candles can be a powerful form of aromatherapy, and help put you in the right headspace for a good night’s sleep.
Why You Should Never Rub Your Eyes
Whether it’s caused by allergies or even if it’s just a mindless habit, it can have a serious effect on your appearance and your health.
8 Laundry Mistakes a Professional Launderer Is Begging You To Stop Making
Doing laundry is my least favorite chore. Every few weeks I find myself dragging my overflowing basket down to the communal laundry room before stuffing it to the brim. I mix my fabrics, I mix my colors and whites (sorry mom!), and just hope that adding extra detergent and hot water will solve all my problems.
The One Skincare Product You Should Never Mix With Retinol, According To Derms
Applying daily retinol to the skin is an essential part of many of our skincare routines, and it has the power to keep a youthful-looking, radiant glow at any age. If your goal is to practice a healthy, consistent, anti-aging skincare routine, dermatologists warn that using a benzoyl peroxide product while also using retinol can lead to extremely dry skin, and other negative effects.
Princess Diana Reportedly Swore by This Rejuvenating Moisturizer for Her Sensitive Skin & Radiant Glow
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Who doesn’t love a Royal-approved skincare routine? We’ve daydreamed about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s routines, investigating until we get clues to the products they adore most. But what if we told you we found another Royal-approved product but from the late Princess Diana’s routine? It’s true. Despite passing on over two decades ago, Princess Diana has stayed a fan-favorite Royal throughout the entire world for her grace, heart, and glamour. Now it’s reported that Princess Diana had rosacea for most of...
12 best body oils that will leave skin nourished and silky soft
Body oil is a hydrating skincare buy offering all-over moisture as an alternative to creams and lotions. Known for being easily absorbable and creating lingering skin softness, body oils can be applied either after a bath or shower, or onto dry skin in the morning and evening.Also creating a chance to have a bit of body-care luxury, the application process of enveloping the skin with intensely moisturising oil is an excuse for an at-home massage or some me-time.Usually packed with nourishing ingredients to care for skin, there are both fragrance-free and scented options to choose between. When it comes to...
Snag the Anti-Wrinkle Hand Cream Derms Love for Mature Skin on Sale Now
As you get older, your skin changes—which means your skin-care routine should, too. In addition to doubling down on retinoids, SPF, and eye cream, there's one other product derms want you to consider adding to your regimen to keep skin supple over time: hand cream. Skin begins to lose...
I Tried a $9 Custom Shampoo and Conditioner To Treat My Dry, Damaged Hair, and Was Genuinely Shocked at the Results
Whether you're going across the country or across the street, moving is stressful. When I moved from Sydney to Los Angeles earlier this year, finding an apartment and a car were top of mind—my hair was among the last things I was worried about. That is, until I realized just how big an impact my changing environment was going to have on it.
‘I’m an MD, and These Are the 8 Cold-Season Staples I Always Have In My Cabinet’
There's nothing like your first crisp-air walk of the season to give you all the giddy, can't-wait-to-eat-pumpkin-everything feelings. And there's nothing like your first case of sniffles to remind you that cold season isn't always all fun and games. The key to not letting less-than-stellar health disrupt your scarf-clad, foliage-loving...
rsvplive.ie
The best anti-ageing mascaras to keep your eyes looking youthful and awake with no clumping or smudging
Makeup can be tricky as we age, as some of the tried and true classics we relied on for years no longer work for our skin. This can happen with foundations, lipsticks and eyeshadow. A lot of it is trial and error to figure out which formulas suit our skin...
A Skin Expert Tells Us The Best Neck Cream To Take Years Off Your Appearance
Your neck may be an afterthought when it comes to what you focus on in skincare. But the simple act of remembering your neck is part of your face and benefits from the same skincare routine can make a difference in your overall appearance. But how important is neck skincare? And are there even any products out there that can actually improve this region, known for notoriously thin skin that shows signs of aging relatively fast? Karen Whitney, a PA-C at Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center in Cincinnati, tells us the best neck cream to take years off your appearance.
Ditch Your Gel Mani for ‘Dazzle Dry,’ a Better-for-Nails Polish That Dries in 5 Minutes and Won’t Chip for a Full Week
A few months ago, I got the chance to spend a few days at Canyon Ranch spa in Lennox, Massachusetts. I got fabulous facials and amazing massages, but the service that stood out the most was the pedicure. It was hands down the best pedicure I've ever had. My super smart and kind technician introduced me to Dazzle Dry, a line of nail polish designed to dry fast, last long, and keep your nails healthy.
The New ‘Skin Hero’ Serum Has a Derm-Beloved Ingredient That Gives You All the Benefits of Retinol—Without the Bad Stuff
I’ve got a confession. I’m in my forties and don’t use retinol. Shocking, I know, but I’ve always been hesitant about officially adding it to my skin-care routine and having to deal with the so-called “retinol uglies” (aka, "skin purging," which is basically when your skin breaks out before it gets better).
No More Grey Yolks: This Easy Chef Technique Will Give You Perfect Hard-Boiled Eggs Every Time
Just like potatoes, there are hundreds of ways to cook an egg. Scrambled, over easy, poached, sunny-side up... the list goes on and on. However, one of the most classic (and easy) ways to cook this protein-packed ingredient is by boiling them in a pot of hot water, aka making hard-boiled eggs.
3 Serum Ingredients Experts Swear By For Younger Looking Skin Instantly
Moisturizers and cleansers are great and all, but when it comes to skincare products that are considered game-changers, the spotlight is on serums. It’s hard to find a skincare devotee who isn’t loyal to one or two serums, usually applied in the morning and at night as part of their skincare routine. A great serum gives skin a major boost by delivering specific ingredients that can address concerns as diverse as dry skin, fine lines, sun spots, and uneven tone. But an explosion in serums on the market means, as always, that it’s even more of a challenge to find one that delivers high-quality ingredients that actually work. Bella Schneider, Clinical Esthetician, Product Formulator, Day Spa Owner, and Master Trainer, recommends these three serum ingredients for younger looking skin instantly.
