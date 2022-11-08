Read full article on original website
Woman charged with carjacking driver in Roscoe Village nearly two years ago
Prosecutors on Thursday charged a Chicago woman with carjacking a driver in Roscoe Village nearly two years ago. The accused woman, Ariana Barrett-Washington, 22, was already facing charges for another hijacking in the suburbs nine days after the North Side incident. At 4:45 p.m. on November 20, 2020, a 25-year-old...
Lakeview woman shot her neighbor after an afternoon of drinking, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said a Chicago woman shot another resident of her Lakeview apartment building after they spent the afternoon drinking together, but her defense attorney said she denies the allegations and it “might be a one-off situation.”. Lateaner Simmons, 39, was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after...
Man charged with Loop carjacking didn’t know what his two companions were going to do, defense attorney says
A 19-year-old man and two juveniles carjacked a driver at gunpoint in downtown Chicago on Tuesday evening, prosecutors said. But the man, who allegedly admitted to being at the scene of the hijacking and riding in the car, allegedly told police that he didn’t know that the two teens were going to carjack someone.
3 in custody after carjackings are reported in the Loop and West Town on Tuesday evening
Three people are in custody after a man was carjacked at gunpoint in the Loop on Tuesday evening, according to Chicago police. Another hijacking that occurred near Goose Island around the same time remains unsolved. The first carjacking was reported at 6:27 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Division....
Shootings leave 1 dead, 3 injured in Rogers Park
A pair of shootings left one man dead and three injured in Rogers Park on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. Authorities have not revealed if they believe the two cases are related. The first shooting occurred in the 6600 block of North Clark around 8:50 p.m. Police said three men...
CPD shutters River North nightclub linked to weekend shooting that left 3 injured, 1 dead
The Chicago Police Department has shuttered a River North nightclub that authorities say is linked to a shooting that left three people injured and one man dead over the weekend. A bright orange “summary closure” notice was plastered on the front door of Hush, 311 West Chicago Avenue, Tuesday afternoon, barring the club from operating until it clears things up with the city.
Electronic monitoring participant left his house, attacked woman at CTA bus stop as authorities moved in: prosecutors
Prosecutors say a Chicago man left his home without permission while on electronic monitoring for pending felony charges, then attacked a woman at a CTA bus stop and threatened to break her neck as authorities tried to take him back into custody. John Hemphill, 53, had been on house arrest...
Man gets 9 years for attacking Cook County jail officers
One of two men charged with attacking three corrections officers in the Cook County jail’s maximum security wing has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Sharelle Sims, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated battery of a correctional officer causing great bodily harm, according to court records. Prosecutors dropped attempted murder, kidnapping, and three felony resisting charges.
Man shot, suspect detained inside Lakeview apartment building
Chicago police have a suspect in custody after a man was shot during a possible domestic incident in Lakeview on Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a call of shots fired inside an apartment building in the 700 block of West Diversey around 3:05 p.m. They found a shell casing and blood near the seventh-floor lobby and located the victim, a 50-year-old man, a short time later, according to police.
Chicago man killed and dismembered his drug dealer, prosecutors say
CHICAGO — A West Side man killed, froze, and dismembered his long-time drug dealer after a series of physical fights that stemmed at least in part from his dissatisfaction with the prices he was being charged for narcotics, prosecutors said Tuesday. Judson Taylor, 56, was “impressed” with his ability...
Chicago man cut off electronic monitoring band then tried to kill 2 people in Iowa, authorities say
Tavon Baylock went viral in 2019 with a Facebook Live video that showed him playing with guns in a car and threatening to shoot a Chicago police officer who pulled up next to him in traffic. He eventually received a four-year sentence. Not long after that case was resolved, a...
Chicago man set FBI checkpoint on fire — one month after threatening to burn a guard there, federal prosecutors say
Federal prosecutors have charged a man with setting fire to a security checkpoint building outside the FBI’s Chicago Field Office on Friday. James P. Lofton threatened to burn a guard and kill people at the checkpoint last month, but authorities didn’t file any charges against him for that incident, a Federal Protective Service (FPS) agent said in a complaint.
Lawsuit challenging SAFE-T Act won’t be heard until next month, court records show
Lawsuits by 58 county state’s attorneys challenging the constitutionality of Illinois’ criminal justice reform legislation known as the SAFE-T Act were recently combined into one lawsuit in Kankakee County, but the case won’t be argued until next month, and a decision is not expected until mid-December. That’s...
