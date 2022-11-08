ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cwbchicago.com

Woman charged with carjacking driver in Roscoe Village nearly two years ago

Prosecutors on Thursday charged a Chicago woman with carjacking a driver in Roscoe Village nearly two years ago. The accused woman, Ariana Barrett-Washington, 22, was already facing charges for another hijacking in the suburbs nine days after the North Side incident. At 4:45 p.m. on November 20, 2020, a 25-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Lakeview woman shot her neighbor after an afternoon of drinking, prosecutors say

Prosecutors said a Chicago woman shot another resident of her Lakeview apartment building after they spent the afternoon drinking together, but her defense attorney said she denies the allegations and it “might be a one-off situation.”. Lateaner Simmons, 39, was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Shootings leave 1 dead, 3 injured in Rogers Park

A pair of shootings left one man dead and three injured in Rogers Park on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. Authorities have not revealed if they believe the two cases are related. The first shooting occurred in the 6600 block of North Clark around 8:50 p.m. Police said three men...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

CPD shutters River North nightclub linked to weekend shooting that left 3 injured, 1 dead

The Chicago Police Department has shuttered a River North nightclub that authorities say is linked to a shooting that left three people injured and one man dead over the weekend. A bright orange “summary closure” notice was plastered on the front door of Hush, 311 West Chicago Avenue, Tuesday afternoon, barring the club from operating until it clears things up with the city.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man gets 9 years for attacking Cook County jail officers

One of two men charged with attacking three corrections officers in the Cook County jail’s maximum security wing has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Sharelle Sims, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated battery of a correctional officer causing great bodily harm, according to court records. Prosecutors dropped attempted murder, kidnapping, and three felony resisting charges.
COOK COUNTY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot, suspect detained inside Lakeview apartment building

Chicago police have a suspect in custody after a man was shot during a possible domestic incident in Lakeview on Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a call of shots fired inside an apartment building in the 700 block of West Diversey around 3:05 p.m. They found a shell casing and blood near the seventh-floor lobby and located the victim, a 50-year-old man, a short time later, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago man killed and dismembered his drug dealer, prosecutors say

CHICAGO — A West Side man killed, froze, and dismembered his long-time drug dealer after a series of physical fights that stemmed at least in part from his dissatisfaction with the prices he was being charged for narcotics, prosecutors said Tuesday. Judson Taylor, 56, was “impressed” with his ability...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago man set FBI checkpoint on fire — one month after threatening to burn a guard there, federal prosecutors say

Federal prosecutors have charged a man with setting fire to a security checkpoint building outside the FBI’s Chicago Field Office on Friday. James P. Lofton threatened to burn a guard and kill people at the checkpoint last month, but authorities didn’t file any charges against him for that incident, a Federal Protective Service (FPS) agent said in a complaint.
CHICAGO, IL

