Three Mustangs land on all-HOIC volleyball team

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 3 days ago
Riley Johannes (ScottFairbairn)

Riley Johannes led PCM’s volleyball team in kills, kills per set and aces this past fall. Setter Sidney Shaver was the team’s top server and led the squad in assists and assists per set.

Both Mustang seniors earned a spot on the all-Heart of Iowa Conference squad and they were joined by junior middle hitter Reese Palm.

Johannes led the Mustangs with a second-team selection, while Shaver and Palm both earned honorable mention recognition.

All-conference honors are based on statistics inside conference play only.

Sidney Shaver (ScottFairbairn)

Johannes led the Mustangs with 38 kills and nine aces and her 1.8 kills per set and .187 kill efficiency also led the squad. She added two blocks and ranked third on the team with 32 digs and tallied a 1.5 digs per set average.

The 1.8 kills per set average ranked 15th in the HOIC. She was 53-of-66 in serves for a percentage of 80.3.

Shaver led the Mustangs and ranked fifth in the conference with 93 assists. She added 18 digs and one block and had a team-best 4.4 assists per set average.

Shaver was a perfect 41-of-41 in serves.

Palm was fifth on the team with 21 kills and also registered four blocks, 11 digs and three aces. She was 65-of-74 in serves for a percentage of 88.

Reese Palm (ScottFairbairn)

Heart of Iowa Conference

Final Standings

Team Conference Overall

Nevada 7-0 24-14

Roland-Story 5-2 22-13

West Marshall 5-2 18-16

Greene County 5-2 16-11

South Hamilton 3-4 13-19

Perry 2-5 9-28

PCM 1-6 10-22

Saydel 0-7 8-19

All-Conference

Distinguished all-conference award

Katy Reyerson, sr., West Marshall

First Team

Dakota Hendricks, so., Nevada; Lily Goos, sr., Nevada; Mady Gibson, jr., Nevada; Madelyn Risdal, jr., Roland-Story; Kamryn Lande, so., Roland-Story; Halie Hohnstein, jr., West Marshall; Josie DeNeui, jr., West Marshall; Bella Schroeder, sr., Greene County; Katrina Heupel, sr., Greene County

Second Team

Riley Johannes, sr., PCM; Ashley Cerna, sr., Perry; Zoey Duns, sr., South Hamilton; Isabelle Nelson, jr., Nevada; Mya Spykerman, so., Nevada; Reagan Faber, sr., Roland-Story; Kaylee Stalder, jr., Greene County; Keatan Pfantz, sr., West Marshall; Grace Peck, sr., Saydel

Honorable Mention

Sidney Shaver, sr., PCM; Reese Palm, jr., PCM; Ella Meyer, sr., West Marshall; Avery Evertsen, so., West Marshall; Kathryn West, sr., Perry; Addison Huntington, jr., Perry; Emma Strottman, jr., Nevada; Jadyn Melohn, fr., Nevada; Maia Albrecht, sr., Saydel; Paige Rummans, so., Saydel; Kate Barkema, sr., South Hamilton; Hallee Feaker, sr., South Hamilton; Ali Charlson, jr., Roland-Story; Grace Dowling, jr., Roland-Story; Natalie Heupel, sr., Greene County; Alexa Peters, sr., Greene County.

