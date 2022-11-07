ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Shooting Guard Signs With the Crimson Tide

Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has officially signed his letter of intent to play for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6'5 guard is currently a junior at the Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Last season, Cosby led the Holy Rams to a 21-6 record and a playoff birth. Oats and the Tide beat out Virginia, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest to acquire the services of Cosby.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Basketball: Nate Oats signs another top 15 recruiting class

F - Sam Walters, 6’8”. Nick Alvarez over at Al.com has a nice synopsis for you, including a bio on each player. The Crimson Tide’s class is ranked 13th nationally in the 247Sports Composite and third in the SEC, behind Kentucky and Tennessee. Its signees spread evenly between the front and backcourts. Teams aren’t allowed to comment on verbal pledges. But once high schoolers faxed over their paperwork, the Tide’s social media accounts welcomed the group.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Game. Changer: Alabama Gymnastics signs No. 1 recruit in the country for 2023, Jamison Sears

I have to confess, I fully did not see this coming whatsoever. New Gym head coach and ‘Bama Gym veteran, Ashley Priess-Johnson has hit one out of the park with her first class. Ashley has been a relatively quiet figure on campus, so it came completely out of the blue today when she secured the services of the No. 1 recruit in the nation, a young woman who had sparked a nationwide full-court press for her services: Jamison Sears.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

#20 Alabama v Longwood Game Thread

College basketball is back, as just about every team in the country opens up the season tonight. The 20th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide is no exception, as the boys in Crimson get set to tip-off Year Four of the Nate Oats era. If you haven’t gotten a chance yet, make sure to look through either of my season preview articles, or the preview of tonight’s matchup with the Longwood Lancers - a tournament team with a lot of experience favored to repeat as Big South champs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Basketball: Freshmen Lead The Way in Season-Opening Rout of Longwood

The Alabama Crimson Tide brought in a top-three recruiting class for this season, and leaned on them in their season opener on Monday night. The Tide defeated the Longwood Lancers by a score of 75-54. Longwood played in the NCAA Tournament last year after winning the Big South Conference, and are favored to repeat this season. It is a quality, veteran team with plenty of big game experience — and nowhere near good enough.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama cruises to season-open win over Alabama A&M

The Alabama women’s basketball team cruised to a season-opening win Monday night, 97-51 over Alabama A&M. In the first part of doubleheader in Coleman Coliseum, Alabama scored the game’s first 11 points and sprinted to a 29-8 lead after the opening quarter. Fans wanted the Crimson Tide to go for triple digits but instead dribbled out the clock to stick with 98.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky loses commitment from 2023 RB with multiple SEC offers

Kentucky lost a commitment from its 2023 recruiting class on Monday night. Khalifa Keith, a running back out of Alabama, decommitted from the Wildcats. He thanked Mark Stoops’ staff and Big Blue Nation in the tweeted note announcing his decision to reopen his recruitment. Keith, from Birmingham, Alabama, is...
LEXINGTON, KY
WRAL News

NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia

Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky

On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
LEXINGTON, KY
wbhm.org

Alabama Media Groups to end 3 newspapers in February 2023

Starting February 27, 2023, Alabama Media Group will stop publishing handheld newspapers by the Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register. The news and information company made the announcement last week. Instead, the company will go all-digital, which means providing content through al.com, social media and other online platforms. Tom...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
macaronikid.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in the Lynchburg Area in 2022

Thanksgiving will be here in just a couple of weeks and local families are finalizing their Thanksgiving plans. Whether you're planning a big family gathering, your core family, or a friendsgiving gathering, plenty of food will be on everyone's mind. Not interested in preparing a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal? Not a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
mixonline.com

L-Acoustics A10 Creates an Experience for Church of the Highlands

Since its founding in 2001 by pastor Chris Hodges and a core group of 34 people, the growth of Church of the Highlands has been nothing short of astounding. In that time, the multi-site megachurch has grown to two dozen campus locations, mostly in central Alabama and centered around Birmingham. In the process, it has become the second-largest church in the United States, with an average of over 43,000 attendees each week.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Hoover Tactical Firearms acquired for $3.22 million

Birmingham-based real estate acquisition firm Sanders Capital Partners has acquired Hoover Tactical Firearms for $3.225 million. The 51,960 square-foot retail store, located on Montgomery Highway, is a locally-owned sporting goods store with a pro-shop and an archery and firearms range. Sanders Capital Partners Executive Vice President Jackson Stewart said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamhomeandgarden.com

Welcome to our 2022 Inspiration Home

Beautiful décor meets innovative ideas in our 2022 Inspiration Home. Local and regional designers, as well as some of our favorite shops and services, fill this year’s house with fabulous finishes, innovative ideas, and gorgeous rooms. Take a close look around to check out the details—large and small—that will inspire the look and function of your own home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

