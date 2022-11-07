Read full article on original website
Four-Star Shooting Guard Signs With the Crimson Tide
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has officially signed his letter of intent to play for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6'5 guard is currently a junior at the Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Last season, Cosby led the Holy Rams to a 21-6 record and a playoff birth. Oats and the Tide beat out Virginia, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest to acquire the services of Cosby.
Alabama Basketball: Nate Oats signs another top 15 recruiting class
F - Sam Walters, 6’8”. Nick Alvarez over at Al.com has a nice synopsis for you, including a bio on each player. The Crimson Tide’s class is ranked 13th nationally in the 247Sports Composite and third in the SEC, behind Kentucky and Tennessee. Its signees spread evenly between the front and backcourts. Teams aren’t allowed to comment on verbal pledges. But once high schoolers faxed over their paperwork, the Tide’s social media accounts welcomed the group.
Game. Changer: Alabama Gymnastics signs No. 1 recruit in the country for 2023, Jamison Sears
I have to confess, I fully did not see this coming whatsoever. New Gym head coach and ‘Bama Gym veteran, Ashley Priess-Johnson has hit one out of the park with her first class. Ashley has been a relatively quiet figure on campus, so it came completely out of the blue today when she secured the services of the No. 1 recruit in the nation, a young woman who had sparked a nationwide full-court press for her services: Jamison Sears.
#20 Alabama v Longwood Game Thread
College basketball is back, as just about every team in the country opens up the season tonight. The 20th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide is no exception, as the boys in Crimson get set to tip-off Year Four of the Nate Oats era. If you haven’t gotten a chance yet, make sure to look through either of my season preview articles, or the preview of tonight’s matchup with the Longwood Lancers - a tournament team with a lot of experience favored to repeat as Big South champs.
Alabama Basketball: Freshmen Lead The Way in Season-Opening Rout of Longwood
The Alabama Crimson Tide brought in a top-three recruiting class for this season, and leaned on them in their season opener on Monday night. The Tide defeated the Longwood Lancers by a score of 75-54. Longwood played in the NCAA Tournament last year after winning the Big South Conference, and are favored to repeat this season. It is a quality, veteran team with plenty of big game experience — and nowhere near good enough.
Alabama cruises to season-open win over Alabama A&M
The Alabama women’s basketball team cruised to a season-opening win Monday night, 97-51 over Alabama A&M. In the first part of doubleheader in Coleman Coliseum, Alabama scored the game’s first 11 points and sprinted to a 29-8 lead after the opening quarter. Fans wanted the Crimson Tide to go for triple digits but instead dribbled out the clock to stick with 98.
Recruiting Class of 2023: Alabama Early-Signing Period Tracker
The Crimson Tide will be adding numerous athletes in all sports except football during the Nov. 9-16 early signing period.
Kentucky loses commitment from 2023 RB with multiple SEC offers
Kentucky lost a commitment from its 2023 recruiting class on Monday night. Khalifa Keith, a running back out of Alabama, decommitted from the Wildcats. He thanked Mark Stoops’ staff and Big Blue Nation in the tweeted note announcing his decision to reopen his recruitment. Keith, from Birmingham, Alabama, is...
NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia
Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
Graphing the Tide vs. LSU: it wasn’t a fluke (at least not by these measures)
Not seeing graphs below? Tap here to fix it. Pardon the late Graphing post this week, folks; I was traveling somewhere where I couldn’t run these charts ... and where I couldn’t even watch this game!. It was a rare moment for me, but it provides an also-rare...
Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky
On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
WATCH: Alabama football fan gets virtual College Football Playoff experience on SEC Shorts
Gotta be able to laugh at yourselves sometimes, right? As usual, the team put out some fine work. Enjoy.
Meet the family behind Smith’s Variety—a Crestline favorite since 1950
A quaint store brimming with toys, candy, party goods and everything in between is nestled in Crestline Village. The sign’s red and white letters may be shiny and new, but Smith’s Variety has been part of this community since 1950. Read on to learn how this one family has continued its legacy.
Alabama Media Groups to end 3 newspapers in February 2023
Starting February 27, 2023, Alabama Media Group will stop publishing handheld newspapers by the Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register. The news and information company made the announcement last week. Instead, the company will go all-digital, which means providing content through al.com, social media and other online platforms. Tom...
Vestavia Hills church basketball court shooting was ‘isolated and targeted,’ officials say
A shooting that left one person injured on the outdoor basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills was an isolated incident and targeted at a specific individual, according to a statement by the church. Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said the shooting happened at 3:09 p.m....
1 injured in shooting on basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills
Gunfire erupted Sunday afternoon on the outdoor basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills. Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said the shooting happened at 3:09 p.m. at the church on Columbiana Road. Ware said few details were available but said one person was injured in the...
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in the Lynchburg Area in 2022
Thanksgiving will be here in just a couple of weeks and local families are finalizing their Thanksgiving plans. Whether you're planning a big family gathering, your core family, or a friendsgiving gathering, plenty of food will be on everyone's mind. Not interested in preparing a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal? Not a...
L-Acoustics A10 Creates an Experience for Church of the Highlands
Since its founding in 2001 by pastor Chris Hodges and a core group of 34 people, the growth of Church of the Highlands has been nothing short of astounding. In that time, the multi-site megachurch has grown to two dozen campus locations, mostly in central Alabama and centered around Birmingham. In the process, it has become the second-largest church in the United States, with an average of over 43,000 attendees each week.
Hoover Tactical Firearms acquired for $3.22 million
Birmingham-based real estate acquisition firm Sanders Capital Partners has acquired Hoover Tactical Firearms for $3.225 million. The 51,960 square-foot retail store, located on Montgomery Highway, is a locally-owned sporting goods store with a pro-shop and an archery and firearms range. Sanders Capital Partners Executive Vice President Jackson Stewart said the...
Welcome to our 2022 Inspiration Home
Beautiful décor meets innovative ideas in our 2022 Inspiration Home. Local and regional designers, as well as some of our favorite shops and services, fill this year’s house with fabulous finishes, innovative ideas, and gorgeous rooms. Take a close look around to check out the details—large and small—that will inspire the look and function of your own home.
