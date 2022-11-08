Read full article on original website
Planned Parenthood of Montana releases statements after LR-131 defeat
HELENA, Mont. - Representatives from Planned Parenthood released statements after voters voted against LR-131 in the 2022 Midterm Elections in Montana. “Today is a victory for Montanans and for reproductive freedom. Despite the opposition’s campaign of misinformation and fear-mongering, Montanans saw LR-131 for what it was: a blatant and dangerous attempt to put politicians in charge of our personal medical decisions by stigmatizing abortion and lying about reproductive health care. Their plan backfired and we’re thrilled that voters rejected this referendum. The fight to protect reproductive rights in Montana is far from over. Time and again, anti-abortion lawmakers have proven they will stop at nothing to score cheap political points and strip constituents of their basic freedoms. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana will be on high alert during the upcoming legislative session and ready to fight back against new attacks on our bodies, lives, and futures,” Martha Fuller, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana, said in a release from Planned Parenthood of Montana.
Montana voters elect first transgender state legislator
MISSOULA, MT- Zooey Zephyr has won her election in the state of Montana representing the House District 100. She will be Montana's first trans woman to serve the legislator. Zephyr defeated her Republican challenger with 80% of the vote. As of this morning Zephyr has changed her Twitter name to...
Zinke declares victory in Montana 1st House District race
WHITEFISH, Mont. -- After releasing a statement earlier this evening, Republican candidate Ryan Zinke has declared victory in Montana's 1st congressional district over Democrat candidate Monica Tranel. Zinke's press team, in an email sent to our newsroom, is citing Decision Desk HQ for their election win, which called the race...
Rosendale re-elected, wins second district, AP reports
Matt Rosendale has been re-elected, winning the United State House of Representatives race for Montana’s second district, according to the Associated Press. With over 97,000 votes accounted for in this election at the time of the AP's calling at 12:35 a.m. MST (according to the Montana Secretary of State website), Rosendale has 58,395 votes--60% of the total.
Race for U.S. House District 1 in western Montana tightens
HELENA, Mont. - Monica Tranel and Ryan Zinke are seeing a close race for U.S. House District 1 in western Montana as of 12:55 am. At this time, 326 precincts are partially reporting, with 277 fully reporting.
Series of road incidents reported across Montana
MONTANA - As winter weather continues to impact Montana roadways, several crashes are reported across the state Thursday morning. According to Montana Department of Transportations's 511 road report map:. A Jackknife semi-truck is creating partial blockage on I-94 eastbound 3.25-miles east of Hathaway-Exit 117 near Forsyth. A semi trailer slid-off...
Soldiers return to Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. - After over a year away from home, soldiers with the Montana National Guard are back in the Treasure State, and Thursday at Minuteman Aviation, they were greeted and welcomed home by loved ones. Nearly 300 soldiers from the guard left Montana back in 2021 and were deployed...
School closures for November. 9
MONTANA - Here is a list of school closures for Wednesday, Nov. 9. Last Updated: Nov. 9 at 6:45 a.m. Browning Middle School - No school due to a break in the heating system.
Disabled semi-truck blocking HWY 287 NB driving lane north of McAllister, chains required on Norris Hill
MCALLISTER, Mont. - A disabled semi-truck is blocking the northbound driving lane on Highway 287 north of McAllister Tuesday. The incident is located 3.75 miles north of McAllister at mile-marker 59.5. Additionally, chains are required from McAllister to Junction Montana 84 East-Norris. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road map said...
Hawaii Youth Soccer Association Renews Partnership With Sports Connect To Advance The Sport Using Innovative Technology
HONOLULU, Hawaii and PLANO, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hawaii Youth Soccer Association (HYSA), the Governing Body for the sport of soccer in the state of Hawaii, has announced a five-year partnership renewal with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports. Sports Connect’s partnership with HYSA furthers the governing body’s mission of providing quality opportunities for its members. The technology solutions provided through this partnership assist athletes, coaches, families, and volunteers.
