ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Indiana Business

Purdue taps former executive to oversee Indy expansion

Purdue University has rehired one of its former key leaders to coordinate the school’s expansion in Indianapolis following an August decision to split IUPUI into separate Indiana University and Purdue operations. Daniel Hasler, a former Indiana commerce secretary and Eli Lilly and Co. executive, retired from Purdue two years...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Purdue’s homegrown freshmen shine in debut win over Milwaukee

WEST LAFAYETTE — The reigning Mr. Indiana Basketball, Braden Smith, and Gatorade Player of the Year, Fletcher Loyer, did not disappoint as they took the floor at Mackey Arena Tuesday night, playing huge roles as Purdue defeated Milwaukee 84-53. The freshmen guards got the start in their debut alongside upperclassmen Mason Gillis, Zach Edey, and Ethan Morton. Smith and Loyer did not disappoint, combining for 24 points, eight steals, seven assists, and six rebounds.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Another Layden in a Purdue uniform

Mckenna Layden, a 6-foot-2 guard from Kokomo, Indiana, signed her national letter of intent to play for the Boilermakers on Wednesday morning. Purdue will now have two “M. Layden”s on a women’s basketball uniform as Mckenna’s sister, Madison Layden, is currently a junior guard on the team.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wasteadvantagemag.com

Two for one: Levy’s Crawfordsville Site Replaces Two Drop Ball Cranes with One SENNEBOGEN 870

A long-time site manager for Levy Steel Mill Services, Tommy Combs, has worked in the scrap industry, from Alabama to Indiana, for 20 years. Everywhere he’s been, he has seen SENNEBOGEN purpose-built scrap handlers on the job. But this is the first time he can actually feel one of the green machines as it goes to work. He’s talking about the big SENNEBOGEN 870 R-HD Hybrid machine that Levy recently put into drop ball service at the Nucor steel mill in Crawfordsville, Indiana. “I’m roughly about a quarter mile away,” Combs says, “and I can feel it in my office!”
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

How investors are buying homes in Indiana and driving up prices

Andrew Kelley just closed on his dream home in Westfield. “Very excited about it, but it has been a long and arduous process,” said Kelley. It took months for Kelley to buy his home even though he’s well qualified, fully financed and has a good job as an environmental consultant.
WESTFIELD, IN
WLKY.com

Shania Twain bringing her 'Queen of Me' tour to Indiana

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country queen Shania Twain is going on a massive tour in 2023, and she is bringing her show to Indiana. Her tour, titled "Queen of Me," is coming to the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15. The tour is in support of and named...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
theoldmotor.com

Laughner Chrysler Plymouth Imperial Frankfort Indiana

Albert M. “Prep” Laughner began his auto sales career in 1930 or earlier in association with Russell R. Clark as Clark & Laughner Auto Sales in Frankfort, IN, according to “A Century of Progress: An Account of the Clinton County.”. Information from the Frankfort Public Library states...
FRANKFORT, IN
WLFI.com

Gov. Holcomb on Delphi homicide suspect: 'We need to know the truth.'

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is touting the state's renewable energy projects this week at a U.N. climate conference in Egypt. Holcomb joined News 18 for an interview about Indiana's wind and solar efforts, election results, the Delphi investigation and more. "This is a wonderful opportunity...
INDIANA STATE
lhsmagpie.com

Universal Free Lunches Come to an End

Across the country, 10 million students are now suddenly left without free school meals as child nutrition waivers, issued by the United States Department of Agriculture and responsible for universal free lunches, expire. In 2020, Congress authorized the waivers to alleviate financial strain and food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, parents in Indiana and Logansport are left to foot the bill for their children’s school meals.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

A Thanksgiving Dinner in Kokomo for All

KOKOMO — An elementary school in Kokomo is inviting you to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast next week. The Thanksgiving Dinner, which will be held at Taylor Elementary School, is open to all. Principal and head event coordinator Matthew Nuttall says it is a community affair that especially benefits those in need.
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Following the general election in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Howard County will decide who will take four contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The contested county-wide elections are for the county clerk, commissioner, recorder and assessor. You can follow along below...
wfyi.org

Democrats take 2 of 3 Marion County state senate seats

Democrats took two of three state senate seats representing Marion County during Tuesday's midterm election. Democratic incumbent J.D. Ford defeated Republican challenger Alexander Choi in a tight race to represent Indiana Senate District 29. The Associated Press called the race for Ford around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday with the Democrat collecting 51.5 percent of the vote.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Mother of slain Delphi teen speaks out in nationally televised interview

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carrie Timmons spoke with “Inside Edition” Tuesday night. Her daughter Liberty “Libby” German, and her friend Abigail “Abby” Williams were murdered in February 2017. On Oct. 31, Delphi resident Richard Allen was charged with murdering the teens. “If it turns...
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
KOKOMO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy