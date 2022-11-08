Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Purdue taps former executive to oversee Indy expansion
Purdue University has rehired one of its former key leaders to coordinate the school’s expansion in Indianapolis following an August decision to split IUPUI into separate Indiana University and Purdue operations. Daniel Hasler, a former Indiana commerce secretary and Eli Lilly and Co. executive, retired from Purdue two years...
cbs4indy.com
Purdue’s homegrown freshmen shine in debut win over Milwaukee
WEST LAFAYETTE — The reigning Mr. Indiana Basketball, Braden Smith, and Gatorade Player of the Year, Fletcher Loyer, did not disappoint as they took the floor at Mackey Arena Tuesday night, playing huge roles as Purdue defeated Milwaukee 84-53. The freshmen guards got the start in their debut alongside upperclassmen Mason Gillis, Zach Edey, and Ethan Morton. Smith and Loyer did not disappoint, combining for 24 points, eight steals, seven assists, and six rebounds.
Another Layden in a Purdue uniform
Mckenna Layden, a 6-foot-2 guard from Kokomo, Indiana, signed her national letter of intent to play for the Boilermakers on Wednesday morning. Purdue will now have two “M. Layden”s on a women’s basketball uniform as Mckenna’s sister, Madison Layden, is currently a junior guard on the team.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Two for one: Levy’s Crawfordsville Site Replaces Two Drop Ball Cranes with One SENNEBOGEN 870
A long-time site manager for Levy Steel Mill Services, Tommy Combs, has worked in the scrap industry, from Alabama to Indiana, for 20 years. Everywhere he’s been, he has seen SENNEBOGEN purpose-built scrap handlers on the job. But this is the first time he can actually feel one of the green machines as it goes to work. He’s talking about the big SENNEBOGEN 870 R-HD Hybrid machine that Levy recently put into drop ball service at the Nucor steel mill in Crawfordsville, Indiana. “I’m roughly about a quarter mile away,” Combs says, “and I can feel it in my office!”
cbs4indy.com
How investors are buying homes in Indiana and driving up prices
Andrew Kelley just closed on his dream home in Westfield. “Very excited about it, but it has been a long and arduous process,” said Kelley. It took months for Kelley to buy his home even though he’s well qualified, fully financed and has a good job as an environmental consultant.
WLKY.com
Shania Twain bringing her 'Queen of Me' tour to Indiana
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country queen Shania Twain is going on a massive tour in 2023, and she is bringing her show to Indiana. Her tour, titled "Queen of Me," is coming to the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15. The tour is in support of and named...
theoldmotor.com
Laughner Chrysler Plymouth Imperial Frankfort Indiana
Albert M. “Prep” Laughner began his auto sales career in 1930 or earlier in association with Russell R. Clark as Clark & Laughner Auto Sales in Frankfort, IN, according to “A Century of Progress: An Account of the Clinton County.”. Information from the Frankfort Public Library states...
WLFI.com
Gov. Holcomb on Delphi homicide suspect: 'We need to know the truth.'
GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is touting the state's renewable energy projects this week at a U.N. climate conference in Egypt. Holcomb joined News 18 for an interview about Indiana's wind and solar efforts, election results, the Delphi investigation and more. "This is a wonderful opportunity...
'I’ve yet to find someone who thinks this is a good idea'
In a nearly full room, Mayor John Dennis stood in front of the city council urging the council to pass legislation to prevent the closure of the West Lafayette Bureau of Motor Vehicles building. “This is a horrible mistake,” he said. The city council voted to create new legislation...
lhsmagpie.com
Universal Free Lunches Come to an End
Across the country, 10 million students are now suddenly left without free school meals as child nutrition waivers, issued by the United States Department of Agriculture and responsible for universal free lunches, expire. In 2020, Congress authorized the waivers to alleviate financial strain and food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, parents in Indiana and Logansport are left to foot the bill for their children’s school meals.
WIBC.com
A Thanksgiving Dinner in Kokomo for All
KOKOMO — An elementary school in Kokomo is inviting you to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast next week. The Thanksgiving Dinner, which will be held at Taylor Elementary School, is open to all. Principal and head event coordinator Matthew Nuttall says it is a community affair that especially benefits those in need.
Rep. Sheila Klinker on track to be longest-serving Indiana state representative after victory
Sheila Klinker is expected to beat her childhood friend turned friendly rival, James Hass, for state House District 27. While the winner in the race hasn’t been declared as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Klinker leads in the district by 30 points with 51% of the vote reporting, the New York Times reported.
suggest.com
Latest Delphi Murders Development Should Have True Crime Fans Asking Themselves What They’re After
In February of 2017, two girls went missing from a hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana. The following day, a search party found their remains on that same trail. Since making that gruesome discovery, the details of their case have been shrouded in mystery, yet highly speculated upon. Now that a...
cbs4indy.com
Following the general election in Howard County
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Howard County will decide who will take four contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The contested county-wide elections are for the county clerk, commissioner, recorder and assessor. You can follow along below...
wfyi.org
Democrats take 2 of 3 Marion County state senate seats
Democrats took two of three state senate seats representing Marion County during Tuesday's midterm election. Democratic incumbent J.D. Ford defeated Republican challenger Alexander Choi in a tight race to represent Indiana Senate District 29. The Associated Press called the race for Ford around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday with the Democrat collecting 51.5 percent of the vote.
'I had no clue how expensive it would be' | Richard Allen requests public defender in Delphi murders case
CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana — Richard M. Allen, the suspect in the murders of two girls in Delphi, is asking for the court to provide him with a public defender. Allen made the request saying, "I, Richard M. Allen, hereby throw myself at the mercy of the court." Allen goes...
1 injured in large woods fire in Avon
A person was injured and transported to the hospital as fire crews worked to extinguish a large fire in a wooded area in Avon on Tuesday.
WISH-TV
Mother of slain Delphi teen speaks out in nationally televised interview
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carrie Timmons spoke with “Inside Edition” Tuesday night. Her daughter Liberty “Libby” German, and her friend Abigail “Abby” Williams were murdered in February 2017. On Oct. 31, Delphi resident Richard Allen was charged with murdering the teens. “If it turns...
Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
cbs4indy.com
73-year-old Lafayette man dies days after ‘physical altercation’ on Halloween
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A homicide investigation is underway after a 73-year-old Lafayette man died from injuries he suffered during a “physical altercation” on Oct. 31, the Lafayette Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said the incident happened outside the man’s home in the 500 block of Bellingham Avenue....
