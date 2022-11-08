Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Lamborghini Has Sold Out All Of Its Cars Through Mid-2024
While most consumers are worried about the economy and rising inflation, Lamborghini is enjoying its most successful year to date and things won’t slow down anytime soon. The Italian car manufacturer sold 7,430 vehicles in the first nine months of this year and is on track to exceed its 2021 sales record of 8,405 units. Unsurprisingly, the Urus remains Lamborghini’s most popular model with some 4,834 units sold this year.
Carscoops
Mercedes G-Class Gains Rolls-Royce-Style Suicide-Door Option By Mansory
Suicide doors are one of the stand-out features of Rolls-Royce models, as a graceful way of entering and exiting the vehicle. Thanks to Mansory, owners of the Mercedes G-Class are now able to enjoy this feature, whether they drive an AMG-branded G63 performance flagship or any other regular or armored G-Wagen.
Carscoops
VW’s Electric Office Chair Is Heated, Drivable And Even Has An Infotainment System
Volkswagen unveiled what is probably the most complex office chair ever to have existed, integrating a number of features you’d normally find in cars. The one-off chair is fully electric and can be driven around the office while featuring LED headlights, heating, parking sensors, and an infotainment system. This...
Carscoops
Next-Gen Maserati Quattroporte Will Reportedly Go EV-Only When It Arrives In 2024
The Quattroporte has always been an integral part of Maserati’s lineup as the flagship luxury four-door sedan. This trend will continue in the future as an all-new generation of the Quattroporte will reportedly arrive in 2024, exclusively available in fully electric “Folgore” flavor. The current sixth-gen Quattroporte...
Carscoops
Alpine Confirms Another Two EVs Set To Arrive After 2026
Alpine announced a further expansion to its future EV-only range after 2026, with the addition of two new models set to be positioned in the midsize and large segments, joining the already-confirmed trio of upcoming EVs. The French company didn’t reveal the bodystyle type of the new models, but it...
Carscoops
Elon Musk Heading To Trial Over $56 Billion Tesla Pay Package
Elon Musk may have narrowly avoided going to court over his $44 billion purchase of Twitter but he is heading to court later this month to defend his $56 billion pay package from Tesla. The trial was triggered by a lawsuit filed by Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta who claims that...
Carscoops
Tesla Mistakenly Installed Curved Export Mirrors On A Few Dozen Model S EVs
The recall of 40,000 Teslas due to potential loss of power steering assist might be making headlines, but there is also a smaller recall issued by the US automaker affecting 53 units of the 2021 Tesla Model S over “incorrect mirrors”. Those parts were intended for export vehicles but were accidentally fitted on US-spec Teslas.
Carscoops
100,00th Porsche Taycan Rolls Off Zuffenhausen Line, Only A Million To Go To Catch the 911
It took Porsche 18 years to build its 100,000th car, a 1968 911 “soft window” Targa police car produced in December 1966. But the four-door Taycan has hit that same century marker only three years after the first electric sedan rolled off the Zuffenhausen line, and despite having to battle Covid restrictions and semiconductor shortages.
Carscoops
2024 BMW M5 Hybrid Super Sedan Rendered Into Reality
This story contains an illustration for the next M5 made by Sugar Design who is neither related to nor endorsed by BMW. A new generation of BMW M5 is in the works and these renderings provide us a hint at what it could look like. Our eagle-eyed spy photographers have...
Carscoops
Bugatti W16 Mistral Roadster Tops Out At 261 MPH, Rich Guys Going To Need Stronger Wig Glue
When Bugatti revealed the W16 Mistral back in August it claimed it was engineered to be the fastest convertible in the world. What it didn’t tell us is exactly how fast it could go. But now we have an answer. Bugatti says the Chiron-based roadster tops out at 261...
Carscoops
Toyota Teases New Hybrid For Nov 16, Likely The New 2024 Prius
Toyota published a mysterious teaser on its Japanese Instagram and Facebook profiles, showing stylized portions of a new model accompanied by the phrase “Hybrid Reborn”. The electrified model that might be the next-gen Prius will debut on November 16. The teaser shows the headlight of the unnamed vehicle...
Carscoops
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
Carscoops
2025 Porsche Boxster EV Spied Testing With Fake Exhaust
Porsche might not be rushing to electrify the 911, but it’s going all-in on the tech for the icon’s Boxster and Cayman little brothers. The current mid-engined sports cars will be replaced by an all-new pair of purely electric cars in late 2024, and we’ve just caught one testing for the first time.
Carscoops
Manhart Previews Tuned BMW M3 Touring With 641 HP
The BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe duo were recently joined by the M3 Touring, combining similar performance credentials with extra practicality. Manhart has already played around with the M3 sedan, so it was about time for them to announce their tuning kit for the estate which is called MH3 650 Touring.
Carscoops
Japan’s Auto Exe Spruces Up The Mazda CX-8
Japanese tuning company Auto Exe has just unveiled an eye-catching styling kit for the Mazda CX-8, giving the SUV an edgy new look far more aggressive than the standard design. The package consists of five key design elements. These start at the front end where Auto Exe has developed a...
Carscoops
Aehra SUV Unveiled As An Aggressive And Aerodynamic Ultra Premium EV
Economic headwinds have put a damper on the EV startup craze, but that hasn’t stopped Milan-based Aehra from unveiling the design of their first vehicle. Simply known as the SUV at this point, the model is being billed as an ultra premium electric vehicle that is a “peerless vision of effortlessly elegant futurism.”
Carscoops
Facelifted Opel Corsa Hopes To Scoop Up Abandoned Fiesta Fans
Ford recently decided to pull out of the conventional European small hatchback market by announcing that the Fiesta’s almost 50-year run would come to an end in 2023. But Opel shows no signs of giving up on its own supermini, as these spy shots of a facelifted Corsa show.
Carscoops
Abarth New 500 EV Hot Hatch Teased Prior To November 22 Debut
An Abarth version of the Fiat 500 EV has been expected for a while since the Abarth 595/695 range is long due for a replacement. It has now been confirmed that the first fully electric Abarth will debut on November 22, with a teaser revealing the unique alloy wheels featuring the scorpion badge.
Carscoops
Honda’s U.S. Dealers Won’t Sell But Will Service EVs Made With Sony
Honda’s dealerships in the United States likely won’t be involved in selling the electric vehicles produced through the Honda-Sony partnership. Soon after the collaboration between the two industry juggernauts was announced, U.S. dealerships raised questions about how they would be involved in the process. While speaking during the company’s third-quarter financial results announcement, Honda chief financial officer Kohei Takeuchi noted a new sales model will be adopted, meaning dealers may only be able to service the new EVs, Auto News notes.
Carscoops
Kia Stinger Dropped From The UK, Will Be Indirectly Replaced By The EV6 GT
Kia announced it withdraws the Stinger from its UK range after five years of sales, with the upcoming EV6 GT serving as an indirect replacement. Kia said that its flagship grand tourer will remain in production in South Korea, although according to the latest reports, the Stinger will go out of production in April 2023.
