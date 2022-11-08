Read full article on original website
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building. According to the release, 27-year-old, Jarred William Davis is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for arson and burglary of a building. Davis is 5 feet 8 inches tall...
Borger police detail ‘altercation’ video at high school
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Borger Police Department posted on Facebook information about a video circulating across social media showing an “altercation” at a Borger high school on Thursday morning. Officials detailed that the minors involved have been located by Sergeant Webster while the incident is currently under investigation. Officials added that there is “no […]
Suspect arrested with guns, machete in car after reported kidnapping
AMARILLO, Texas — Police arrested a man on a list of charges after officers said he forced a screaming woman into his car and then led them on a pursuit. The Amarillo Police Department told KAMR that officers were called Monday morning to a scene where a man had allegedly forced a woman into a vehicle.
everythinglubbock.com
One in custody after 2 found dead in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department were investigating an incident in which two bodies were found on Monday. Officials detailed that at around 12:20 p.m., APD was called to a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park on Canyon Drive. Upon arriving, officials reported that police found Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29, dead at the scene.
KFDA
Gray County continues to investigate animal attack that left one woman dead
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Gray County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating after a McLean woman died from a confirmed animal attack. On October 29, Gray County deputies were called about the body of a woman who had been stabbed. The scene leading up to the body of Kimberly Dawn Morris...
abc7amarillo.com
Hartley Co. Chief Deputy to be new Dalhart Police Chief
(AMARILLO, Texas) — Hartley County Sheriff’s office bid a fond farewell to their most recent Chief Deputy, Tommy Hughes. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared the news of Hughes’ departure via a Facebook post noting he will soon take over as Chief of Police for the Dalhart Police Department.
kgncnewsnow.com
Suspect Id’ed In Kidnapping Incident
Amarillo police have identified and put in jail a man responsible for a possible kidnapping Monday morning. Police have 29-year-old Tyler Putch in custody after.they were called out to reportsof a man forcing a woman into a car at Bell Street and Gainsbourough Road. Whwn officers got ther they tried...
kgncnewsnow.com
Police I.D Two Bodies Found
Amarillo Police have identified the two people found dead, Monday afternoon at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park. At 12:18 APD says 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead from gunshot.in a home there. They took a family member into custody for both killings and are still investigating.
abc7amarillo.com
Kidnapping & Chase: Screaming woman forced into car; Guns, sword, machete found inside
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A possible kidnapping victim was rescued after a police chase. Just before 9 a.m. Monday, Amarillo police officers were called to the area of Bell Street and Gainsborough Road. Witnesses said a man forced a screaming female into a car. Police located the silver Hyundai...
kgncnewsnow.com
Shots Fired At Affiliated Foods
An early morning shooting incident at Affiliated Foods. Randall County deputies were called out to the east parking lot of the Affiliated Foods plant at 8:09 a.m. on South Washington Street. They quickly caught the suspect and took him into custody. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be...
KFDA
Gun violence trends in Amarillo broken into 3 types
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In Amarillo, gun violence can be broken down into three categories: Suicide, retaliation shootings, and accidents. “We’ve transitioned our investigations to where, when a person is shot, even if they don’t die, which we call a nonfatal shooting, we are still going to investigate those as if it was a homicide,” says Amarillo Police Department Chief of Police Martin Birkenfeld.
kgncnewsnow.com
Panhandle Laundry Fire
A blaze at a downtown Amarillo building is under investigation from Wednesday night. Fire crews at the Panhandle Laundry and Dry cleaning say there was a fuel leak at the building. The two-story building, according to fire personnel when they first arrived on scene, was vacant and showing heavy smoke...
KLTV
Amarillo police release new details on deaths in mobile home
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has ruled the deaths of two people a homicide after they were found dead in a mobile home. Around 12:18 p.m. Monday, 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead inside a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park. Police...
KFDA
Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight structure fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire just after midnight at SW 26th Ave and S Van Buren Street. According to the report, just after midnight last night Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched to SW 26th Ave and S Van Buren Street on reports of a structure fire.
KFDA
Randall County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired at Affiliated Foods
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning. Around 8:09 a.m., Randall County deputies were called to the east parking lot of Affiliated Foods on South Washington on a report of shots fired. The suspect was caught and...
Civic Center lawsuit hearing to be hosted on city of Amarillo’s motion to modify
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s recent motion to “modify, correct or reform the final judgment” in the Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County District Court is expected to be brought forward in a virtual hearing later this month. According to court documents filed Wednesday, officials set a “motion to modify” […]
KFDA
Amarillo woman pleads guilty for stealing $23,000 from federal program that benefited elderly through pandemic
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo woman pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court to a charge of stealing around $23,000 from a federal program benefiting seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Josephine Mayorga worked for the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission and had access to gift credit cards she said she stole.
abc7amarillo.com
2 people found shot to death inside Amarillo mobile home, family member in custody
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a homicide after two people were found dead inside a mobile home. Around 12:15 p.m. police were called to the Lakeview Mobile Home Park located at 7865 Canyon Drive. Officers found two bodies inside the mobile home. Police later said the...
Amarillo Mayor speaks on Civic Center lawsuit appeal notice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After the city of Amarillo filed its notice of accelerated appeal in response to the judgment in the Civic Center funding-related lawsuit, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson provided some insight on the city’s decision to file the notice and how this process has impacted the Amarillo Civic Center Complex facility as a […]
