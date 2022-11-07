Read full article on original website
Wife found man dead in their home 40 years ago, WA cops say. An arrest was just made
A man was found dead in his Washington home in 1982, police said. But no arrests were made until 40 years later. Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62, was arrested on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles and faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Archie Rutherford, the Spokane Police Department said.
Suspect connected by DNA to Spokane cold case murder from 1982 was named in investigation 40 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash - 40 years after a Spokane man was found murdered in his home, Spokane Police have linked DNA to a suspect now living in Los Angeles. Court documents show the suspect's name came up in the initial investigation.
WSP Press Release – Update # 34 on March 7 Officer Involved Shooting in Liberty Lake
Spokane, WA – This is an update to the original press release put out by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team on March 15, 2022. This SIIR team is comprised of local agencies including the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sherriff’s Office, Liberty Lake Police Department, Airway Heights Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol is the lead agency on this investigation.
Spokane Police arrest suspect in 1982 cold case murder
SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in a 40-year-old cold case murder on the South Hill has been arrested in California. Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62, was recently arrested by Spokane Police officers along with the help of the Los Angeles Police Department. Pruitt is accused of murdering Spokane businessman Archie Rutherford at his South Hill home. Rutherford was found dead by...
Missing Spokane man found safe
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department said a missing man was found safe on Wednesday night. He was reported missing earlier in the day after he was last seen in the area of Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
Mistaken clothes lead to drug charge
PRIEST RIVER — A traffic stop over mistaken clothes has left one Washington man with four criminal charges. However, as part of a plea deal, the other charges were dropped in exchange for a guilty plea in a felony drug possession case. The traffic stop, which occurred Nov. 16,...
ATF agent won’t face criminal charges for shooting a man in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane County prosecutors will not charge a local ATF agent for shooting a man during an investigation last year.
Coeur d’Alene Police: Man tried to entice children into car with candy
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene Police are looking for a man they say used candy to try and entice children into his car. Three children told police the man was sitting in a parked SUV near Mill Ave and College Way when he asked them if they wanted candy. One of the kids said he gestured to the back seat...
Spokane police arrest two men in murder of man found bound and gagged in Peaceful Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) reports two men have been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of a 51-year-old man found bound and gagged in the Peaceful Valley area on Oct. 23. According to Nick Briggs with SPD, the major crimes units have...
Man who bailed out Patriot Front members arrested for graffiti at Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man arrested in connection to Patriot Front graffiti on the Gonzaga University campus previously paid the bail for seven members arrested in Coeur d’Alene earlier this year. The graffiti at Gonzaga was found on The Wall northwest of Crosby, according to a letter from...
Spokane robbery suspect arrested after threatening retail employees with bear mace
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested a robbery suspect on Nov. 5 who they say used bear mace to threaten employees. According to SPD, 31-year-old Spencer Media went into a sporting goods store and put thousands of dollars worth of merchandise into the cart. He then attempted to leave the store, but when an employee stopped him, Media threatened the employees with bear mace. Items were taken from Media's cart, but Media and his suspected accomplice, 31-year-old Nicole Terry, both fled the scene.
Missing 87-year-old man located
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man reported missing out of central Spokane was found Monday night. Spokane Police say the 87-year-old man was located and is safe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Spokane County Maverik
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — One lucky person from Airway Heights purchased a $1 million winning Powerball ticket from a Maverik gas station. Additionally, eight people won $50,000 across Washington state. Washington's Lottery shared the news via Facebook on Wednesday. The announcement comes after it was announced that a California...
Maverik stores offering special deal to veterans on Veterans Day
SPOKANE, Wash. — Maverik — Adventure’s First Shop, is giving a special on Veterans Day to those who have served our country. The store is offering active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage with the purchase of a donut. Beverages include coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa. You can purchase them at any size. There are several Maverik...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four vehicles involved in blocking crash on US-2
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) states four vehicles were involved in a crash on US-2 which has both lanes blocked. Cars have been squeezing by on the right shoulder. Injuries were reported, but the details and severity are not known. First responders are at the scene. Drivers should...
Washington Fish and Wildlife Officers kill black bear that had been roaming Northwood neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash - After more than a week of Ring doorbell appearances and neighborhood sightings, a black bear that has been wandering the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley was killed in the neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Spokane. The accident happened near Chewelah. The route is covered with dense snow and ice, which suggests that the accident was weather-related. One person is pronounced dead at the scene. According to Washington state patrol, two people have been taken to...
John Nowels elected Spokane County sheriff, besting underdog Wade Nelson
SPOKANE, Wash. - Undersheriff John Nowels was elected Spokane County sheriff over Wade Nelson on Tuesday. Nowels will replace outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, who announced he would not run for re-election in February. Knezovich had held the position since 2006. He endorsed Undersheriff Nowels. During his campaign, Nelson said he...
Car vs. train crash on US Highway 95 in Bonner County leaves one injured
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are currently investigating a car vs. train collision that injured a 62-year-old man from Naples, Idaho in Bonner County. According to ISP, the man was traveling westbound in a white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV on Samuels Road before being struck by the train.
