ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
wa.gov

WSP Press Release – Update # 34 on March 7 Officer Involved Shooting in Liberty Lake

Spokane, WA – This is an update to the original press release put out by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team on March 15, 2022. This SIIR team is comprised of local agencies including the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sherriff’s Office, Liberty Lake Police Department, Airway Heights Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol is the lead agency on this investigation.
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police arrest suspect in 1982 cold case murder

SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in a 40-year-old cold case murder on the South Hill has been arrested in California.  Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62, was recently arrested by Spokane Police officers along with the help of the Los Angeles Police Department.  Pruitt is accused of murdering Spokane businessman Archie Rutherford at his South Hill home. Rutherford was found dead by...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Missing Spokane man found safe

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department said a missing man was found safe on Wednesday night. He was reported missing earlier in the day after he was last seen in the area of Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Mistaken clothes lead to drug charge

PRIEST RIVER — A traffic stop over mistaken clothes has left one Washington man with four criminal charges. However, as part of a plea deal, the other charges were dropped in exchange for a guilty plea in a felony drug possession case. The traffic stop, which occurred Nov. 16,...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KREM2

Spokane robbery suspect arrested after threatening retail employees with bear mace

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested a robbery suspect on Nov. 5 who they say used bear mace to threaten employees. According to SPD, 31-year-old Spencer Media went into a sporting goods store and put thousands of dollars worth of merchandise into the cart. He then attempted to leave the store, but when an employee stopped him, Media threatened the employees with bear mace. Items were taken from Media's cart, but Media and his suspected accomplice, 31-year-old Nicole Terry, both fled the scene.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing 87-year-old man located

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man reported missing out of central Spokane was found Monday night. Spokane Police say the 87-year-old man was located and is safe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Spokane County Maverik

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — One lucky person from Airway Heights purchased a $1 million winning Powerball ticket from a Maverik gas station. Additionally, eight people won $50,000 across Washington state. Washington's Lottery shared the news via Facebook on Wednesday. The announcement comes after it was announced that a California...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Maverik stores offering special deal to veterans on Veterans Day

SPOKANE, Wash. — Maverik — Adventure’s First Shop, is giving a special on Veterans Day to those who have served our country. The store is offering active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage with the purchase of a donut. Beverages include coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa. You can purchase them at any size. There are several Maverik...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

TRAFFIC ALERT: Four vehicles involved in blocking crash on US-2

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) states four vehicles were involved in a crash on US-2 which has both lanes blocked. Cars have been squeezing by on the right shoulder. Injuries were reported, but the details and severity are not known. First responders are at the scene. Drivers should...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

John Nowels elected Spokane County sheriff, besting underdog Wade Nelson

SPOKANE, Wash. - Undersheriff John Nowels was elected Spokane County sheriff over Wade Nelson on Tuesday. Nowels will replace outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, who announced he would not run for re-election in February. Knezovich had held the position since 2006. He endorsed Undersheriff Nowels. During his campaign, Nelson said he...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy