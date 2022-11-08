One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, is coming to a head in Nevada.As of early Friday morning, Republican Mr Laxalt maintained a slight lead over Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race with just over 90 per cent of votes counted, according to the New York Times. The race could still be subject to substantial shifts as counties continued tabulating mail-in ballots in the days after the election, but Mr Laxalt’s lead took a jump to 9,000 late Thursday night after votes counted from deep-red Nye County poured in,...

NEVADA STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO