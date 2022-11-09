ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH LIVE: Rain clouds form above our studio in Fresno

By Dom McAndrew
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – As rain and sun move into the Central Valley, the YourCentralValley.com studio camera can show you the skies above Fresno.

The camera in the player above is at the YourCentralValley.com studios on McKinley and Peach avenues, just south of Fresno Yosemite International airport.

You can view the other cameras in our ValleyCam network by clicking here .

