WARSAW — Remonstrators learned there is no “right of view” law in Indiana during the Kosciusko County Board of Zoning meeting Wednesday, Nov. 9. The three remonstrators were neighbors of Larry O’Boyle, who came before the board seeking a variance to allow him to create a tract of ground that did not meet the minimum width as required by the ordinance. The property is located on Sechrist Lake.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO