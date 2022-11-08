Read full article on original website
ARPA Committee Hears Potential Industry Growth Request
WARSAW — A company could be bringing 1,000 new jobs to the northern part of Kosciusko County. The Kosciusko County American Rescue Plan Act Committee heard that news at its meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Tasked with helping oversee who gets to use the county’s ARPA funds from the federal government, the committee heard six new requests for money and discussed one tabled one.
City Plans To Use $3.5M For Groundwater Improvement Projects
WARSAW – Seeing an opportunity that doesn’t come along often, the Warsaw Common Council approved an ordinance on first reading Monday authorizing the restructuring and re-issuance of its 2018 sewage works revenue bonds. Mayor Joe Thallemer introduced the ordinance by telling the Council the Redevelopment Commission also looked...
Money Approved For White Hill Manor, Pickleball, Other Requests
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County board overseeing the spending of tourism revenues approved plans Wednesday, Nov. 9, that will benefit groups associated with theater, bicycling, college basketball, and even pickleball. A handful of groups received approval, after pitching requests for money, from the Kosciusko County Convention, Recreation & Visitors...
Remonstrators Learn There Is No ‘Right Of View’ Law During County BZA Meeting
WARSAW — Remonstrators learned there is no “right of view” law in Indiana during the Kosciusko County Board of Zoning meeting Wednesday, Nov. 9. The three remonstrators were neighbors of Larry O’Boyle, who came before the board seeking a variance to allow him to create a tract of ground that did not meet the minimum width as required by the ordinance. The property is located on Sechrist Lake.
Pierceton Mulls Township Fire Department Proposal
PIERCETON — The way Pierceton’s fire department is organized could change if leaders approve a proposal that was recently made. At a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Pierceton Town Council heard the suggestion from Washington Township Trustee Dean Rhoades. Rhoades proposed that the fire department be...
Smith Attends Merit Board Meeting After Election Victory
‘WARSAW — One day after his election victory, Jim Smith attended his first Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting as sheriff-elect. The meeting was on Wednesday, Nov. 9. At the end of it, merit board members asked Smith if he had anything to say. “I’m glad to be...
Beverly Sue Murphy — PENDING
Beverly Sue Murphy, 82, Warsaw, formerly of Akron, died at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Love Funeral Home.
Wreck Involving Vehicle, Farm Equipment Occurs On CR 500W
WARSAW — A wreck involving a vehicle and farm equipment occurred on Thursday night, Nov. 10. First responders were called out around 7:30 p.m. for the accident north of U.S. 30 on CR 500W west of Warsaw. No other information is known at this time. Responding to the scene...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:01 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, South SR 15 and West CR 950S, Silver Lake. Driver: Teresa A. Jones, 59, South SR 13, North Manchester. Jones’ vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $25,000. 5:03 a.m. Thursday, Nov....
Sally Little — PENDING
Sally Little, 83, Silver Lake, died at 2:45 p.m. Nov. 9, 2022, at her residence in Silver Lake. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
Edward ‘Ed’ Daniel Napier — PENDING
Edward Napier, 93, Pierceton, died at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Claypool Police Department investigated the following incident:. 11:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 100 block of South Main Street, Claypool. A vehicle was reportedly stolen. Value of $2,500. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2500 block of Walton...
Phyllis Wilkey — PENDING
Phyllis Wilkey, 85, Warsaw, died Nov. 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Lilly Center Publishes Annual Lakes Research Report
WINONA LAKE — Beneath the Surface, an annual report detailing changes in Kosciusko County’s major lakes, is now available to the public. This report, prepared by scientists at the Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams, compares and contrasts data collected during the summer of 2022 to the previous two years.
New Faces Elected To Warsaw, Wawasee, Whitko School Boards
WARSAW – There will be some changes in area school boards, as well as some incumbents who will retain their seats. Tom Westerhof won 54.11%, or 763 votes, of the vote to represent District 1 on the Warsaw School Board. Opponent Matt Dick received 647 votes, or 45.89%. Westerhof...
Virginia Bockman — PENDING
Virginia Iris Bockman, 95, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Election Results Begin Rolling In
WARSAW — Vote center staff were surprised at what they felt were higher turnouts than previous elections. However, Ann Torpy, county clerk, stated this was due to less poll workers than in 2020, so “it made it feel overwhelming.” Some vote centers ran out of parking spaces due to the turnout.
Janice Sue Black
Janice Sue Black, 85, Warsaw, died surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Janice was born Oct. 18, 1937, in Union City, the daughter of William Russell and Neva (James) Koon. She was united in marriage to Gary Black on April 22, 1989, at the Church of God, Warsaw. He preceded her in 2009.
AWL Executive Director Exudes Passion
PIERCETON — Passion is a plus when it comes to working, and Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County Executive Director Tonya Blanchard exudes that passion. “I’m living my dream job,” said Blanchard. “Not a lot of people can say that, but I can say I love what I do.”
Allen Sutherlin
Allen Sutherlin, 70, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Care, Fort Wayne. Allen was born July 25, 1952, in Warsaw, the son of Dean and Virginia Sutherlin. He was employed with Gatke Corporation and the Johnson & Johnson refrigeration department. He was a volunteer at Our Father’s...
