ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police looking for man who forced 2 people into walk-in cooler

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who forced two people into a walk-in cooler at a local convenience store. Police said the robbery happened Thursday morning around 1:30 a.m. at the Fulton Food Mart off Dauphin Island Parkway. When the suspect went inside the store, he first ordered […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Alleged safety risks at local apartment complex that markets to college students

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Serious safety concerns are being raised after a young woman says she was raped last year at One Ten Student Living, which describes itself as an off campus student housing complex. She is now suing the complex for negligence and alleges a non-working front gate and broken front door lock allowed a dangerous predator to prey on the sleeping student. Prosecutors say DNA linked Taquon Wells, 22, to the crime. He's currently out on bond. The lawsuit states he did not live at the complex.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police arrest man in WeMo murder, also charged with 7 counts of attempted murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have made an arrest in the homicide on the 800 block of Bryant Street. According to MPD, during the investigation, Zackery Hannah, 20, was identified as the subject involved in the murder of Matthew Richardson. Hannah will be charged with seven counts of attempted murder; six of those involved police officers.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Robber forces store clerk and customer into cooler, fires gun

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No one was injured after a gunman robbed a store and fired a shot inside the business, according to the Mobile Police Department. Investigators said an armed man with a gun entered Fulton Grocery at 1288 Dauphin Island Parkway around 1:34 a.m. Thursday and demanded cash from the register and the cashier’s cell phone. The suspect also ordered the cashier and a customer in the store to get inside the store’s cooler and fired a shot before fleeing, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Teen in custody after recent Prichard homicide

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A 15 year-old is in custody this morning in connection to a recent homicide in Prichard. Prichard police say the teenager is accused of shooting and killing Lawrence Terrell Darby. The shooting happened Friday at the St. Stephens Woods apartments on St. Stephens Road. Police say...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard PD arrests teen in connection with Friday night shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police arrested a teen in connection with a late-night shooting Friday on St. Stephens Road. The 15-year-old suspect was picked up in the Crichton area Tuesday afternoon and taken to the Strickland Youth Center in Mobile, Prichard authorities announced late Tuesday. The youth is accused...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members

UPDATE: Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the […]
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Officials responding to man selling cellphones without license, discover he is wanted for escaping from Alabama Department of Corrections

A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was placed under arrest and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center to await extradition back into the custody of the ADOC.
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police investigating West Mobile homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a homicide in West Mobile tonight. The call came in shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Bryant Street which is in the Glen Acres community where officers have put up crime scene tape near a home. This is a breaking...
MOBILE, AL
wuwf.org

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity is seeing a huge increase in home applications, especially among single mothers of color

Like many places, the lack of affordable housing in Northwest Florida has been compounded by soaring rental costs since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic set in. Habitat for Humanity’s mission has been to build new houses for qualifying residents and they’ve seen an increasing need, especially among single mothers of color. One Pensacola woman is in the process of seeing her dream of homeownership come true and is excited about getting a lift from other women in the community.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fugitive Files Arrest: Accused laundry pod thief surrenders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We’ve all heard our mom say, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness!” Well, after robbing a store of several containers of detergent pods, Mobile police are wondering if the guy they’re looking for just wanted to get a jump on a lot of laundry.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy