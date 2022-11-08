Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Mobile Police looking for man who forced 2 people into walk-in cooler
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who forced two people into a walk-in cooler at a local convenience store. Police said the robbery happened Thursday morning around 1:30 a.m. at the Fulton Food Mart off Dauphin Island Parkway. When the suspect went inside the store, he first ordered […]
utv44.com
Alleged safety risks at local apartment complex that markets to college students
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Serious safety concerns are being raised after a young woman says she was raped last year at One Ten Student Living, which describes itself as an off campus student housing complex. She is now suing the complex for negligence and alleges a non-working front gate and broken front door lock allowed a dangerous predator to prey on the sleeping student. Prosecutors say DNA linked Taquon Wells, 22, to the crime. He's currently out on bond. The lawsuit states he did not live at the complex.
utv44.com
Mobile Police arrest man in WeMo murder, also charged with 7 counts of attempted murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have made an arrest in the homicide on the 800 block of Bryant Street. According to MPD, during the investigation, Zackery Hannah, 20, was identified as the subject involved in the murder of Matthew Richardson. Hannah will be charged with seven counts of attempted murder; six of those involved police officers.
Mobile police move murder suspect from hospital to Mobile Metro Jail
UPDATE (8:11 p.m.): WKRG News 5 tried to speak with the suspect, Zackery Hannah, but he did not say anything to us. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of murdering a 31-year-old Monday night on Bryant Street has been moved from the hospital to Mobile Metro Jail Thursday, according to officials with the Mobile […]
Student at Alabama high school accused of assaulting administrator on campus
A student at B.C. Rain High School is accused of assaulting a school administrator at the school.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Robber forces store clerk and customer into cooler, fires gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No one was injured after a gunman robbed a store and fired a shot inside the business, according to the Mobile Police Department. Investigators said an armed man with a gun entered Fulton Grocery at 1288 Dauphin Island Parkway around 1:34 a.m. Thursday and demanded cash from the register and the cashier’s cell phone. The suspect also ordered the cashier and a customer in the store to get inside the store’s cooler and fired a shot before fleeing, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen in custody after recent Prichard homicide
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A 15 year-old is in custody this morning in connection to a recent homicide in Prichard. Prichard police say the teenager is accused of shooting and killing Lawrence Terrell Darby. The shooting happened Friday at the St. Stephens Woods apartments on St. Stephens Road. Police say...
Mobile braces for ‘misery’ and awaits ‘mother of all roundabouts’ as McGregor Avenue projects approach
Khanh Nguyen is spending a good portion of her day on a renovation project inside a home she and her husband, Dan, recently bought at the corner of Dauphin Street and McGregor Avenue in west Mobile. But Nguyen admits she knew little about the major reconstruction project that will be...
Escambia County woman looking for help after a fire at Moorings Apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two apartments are damaged and one is deemed a total loss after an apartment fire on the 8400-block of Old Spanish Trail Road. “I walked through my door and everything was on fire. I was trying to run and go get my purse and some of my daughters stuff, and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard PD arrests teen in connection with Friday night shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police arrested a teen in connection with a late-night shooting Friday on St. Stephens Road. The 15-year-old suspect was picked up in the Crichton area Tuesday afternoon and taken to the Strickland Youth Center in Mobile, Prichard authorities announced late Tuesday. The youth is accused...
Mobile student faces felony charge after alleged assault of school official
A student at Mobile’s B.C. Rain High School was taken to Mobile County Metro Jail after allegedly assaulting a school official on Wednesday. According to information released Thursday by the Mobile Police Department, officers were called to the school at about 1:30 p.m. “concerning a student assaulting a school administrator.”
Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members
UPDATE: Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the […]
Series of car burglaries over the weekend in Daphne under investigation
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four car break-ins occurred in Daphne over the weekend in broad daylight. Windows were smashed and belongings were stolen. “Two occurred in parks, one was at a gym parking lot and the last one was at Daphne Civic Center,” Captain Gulsby with Daphne Police Department said. A mother and daughter were […]
WEAR
WEAR News reporter gets firsthand look at Escambia County Fire Rescue training
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia Fire Rescue is hosting a physical abilities test Monday at Pensacola Fire Station #4 on 1 N. Q Street. They are looking to hire 10-15 more firefighters to keep up with growing demand. The test includes 25 push-ups and 40 sit-ups in two minutes each, a...
Man who hit Pensacola police officer with car in 2021 sentenced to 15 years in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after fleeing from police in 2021 and hitting an officer on foot patrol. On Nov. 3, Circuit Court Judge John Simon sentenced Josiah Miles Andersen, 44, to 15 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, […]
Officials responding to man selling cellphones without license, discover he is wanted for escaping from Alabama Department of Corrections
A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was placed under arrest and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center to await extradition back into the custody of the ADOC.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police investigating West Mobile homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a homicide in West Mobile tonight. The call came in shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Bryant Street which is in the Glen Acres community where officers have put up crime scene tape near a home. This is a breaking...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: No charges so far after body found under a house on Lott Road earlier this year
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Back in January, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office found the body of Danny Preslar under a house on Lott Road. Lieutenant Mark Bailey with the sheriff’s office says this all started in early 2021 after an argument over drugs and money. “Mr. Preslar produced a...
wuwf.org
Pensacola Habitat for Humanity is seeing a huge increase in home applications, especially among single mothers of color
Like many places, the lack of affordable housing in Northwest Florida has been compounded by soaring rental costs since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic set in. Habitat for Humanity’s mission has been to build new houses for qualifying residents and they’ve seen an increasing need, especially among single mothers of color. One Pensacola woman is in the process of seeing her dream of homeownership come true and is excited about getting a lift from other women in the community.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Accused laundry pod thief surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We’ve all heard our mom say, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness!” Well, after robbing a store of several containers of detergent pods, Mobile police are wondering if the guy they’re looking for just wanted to get a jump on a lot of laundry.
