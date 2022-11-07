ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Powerball Lottery Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in El Cajon

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $190,341, the California Lottery announced. Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are...
EL CAJON, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Powerball jackpot now largest in U.S. lottery history

SAN DIEGO — Monday’s Powerball jackpot is now the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Convenience stores and other lottery retailers like the Circle K on Santos Road in Kearny Mesa have been busy selling Powerball tickets non-stop. A store in North County was also a buzz after...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Powerball Fever in Full Swing in San Diego County

Monday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion, making it the biggest jackpot ever. “Because of the big number, and I just thought it would be foolish of me not to, so I just thought, 'Hey, I’d throw a couple of dollars in and see what happens,' ” one Powerball player told NBC 7.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CalMatters

California election drama may be yet to come

After months of anticipation and buildup, California’s general election came and went — and so far, things don’t look very different than they did before polls closed Tuesday night. But some of the races that could be among the most consequential for the country’s direction have yet to be decided. Early returns tabulated by CalMatters’ […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
chulavistatoday.com

The California Franchise Tax Board announced more precise dates for inflation relief checks

The California Franchise Tax Board announced more precise dates for another round of payments as millions of Californians are still waiting on their financial relief. Payments between $200 and $1.050 started to go out to Californians last month on Oct. 7 either through direct deposit and debit cards in the mail. Generally, direct deposit payments will be made to eligible taxpayers who e-filed their 2020 CA tax return and received their CA tax refund by direct deposit. MCTR debit card payments will be mailed to the remaining eligible taxpayers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results

Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Water Districts Offer Discounted Rain Barrels

Due to the persistence of California’s unprecedented megadrought, capturing rainfall when it occurs is a conservation priority. Several water districts in North San Diego County are offering discounted rain barrels. To encourage water conservation as drought conditions persist, the Olivenhain Municipal Water District, Carlsbad Municipal Water District, San Dieguito...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

County Cannabis Tax Measure Takes Large Lead Early

A proposal to impose a tax on medical and recreational cannabis businesses operating in San Diego County's unincorporated areas to raise money for government services such as health care, fire safety and parks earned significant early support tonight. Measure A took an early 59.1%-40.9% lead, according to the results of...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
pacificsandiego.com

TunaVille Market offers San Diegans dinner — straight from the docks

Before the crack of dawn on most days that they’re open — Wednesday through Saturday — Tommy Gomes and his TunaVille crew are on the docks outside their shop on Driscoll’s Wharf, meeting commercial fishing boat captains ready to offload their latest seasonal catch. The vessels,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

LEMON GROVE USES FEDERAL RELIEF FUNDS TO OFFER RESIDENTS DOUBLE GIFT CARD VALUES AT LOCAL BUSINESSES

November 6, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – Small businesses are struggling to recover from pandemic shutdowns, while consumers are feeling a financial pinch from inflation. So on November 1, Lemon Grove’s City Council voted to address both problems. The city will use federal relief funds to match residents’ purchase of gift cards up to $150 for local businesses – so $150 spent by a resident will be doubled, to a $300 value.
LEMON GROVE, CA
SFGate

Tight California races may determine US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Valley Roadrunner

Gas thieves hit Valley Center Oil repeatedly

Thieves have imported a method for stealing gasoline into Valley Center that is rampant on the East Coast and Los Angeles. And it’s very likely connected to organized crime. Last week Valley Center Oil released news that it had been hit repeatedly by gasoline thieves. According to the statement...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

The Fish Trend Hitting SD's Restaurants

San Diego could be nicknamed America’s Freshest City. From locally-grown produce to freshly caught seafood, we have the climate and ocean access to make blank-to-table nearly redundant. But a coup is stirring from a few revolutionary chefs in San Diego who are taking fresh fish— the stuff that’s supposed to still be practically flopping when it hits the plate and—gasp—pausing the process.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy