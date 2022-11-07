Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC San Diego
Powerball Lottery Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in El Cajon
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $190,341, the California Lottery announced. Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are...
fox5sandiego.com
Powerball jackpot now largest in U.S. lottery history
SAN DIEGO — Monday’s Powerball jackpot is now the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Convenience stores and other lottery retailers like the Circle K on Santos Road in Kearny Mesa have been busy selling Powerball tickets non-stop. A store in North County was also a buzz after...
SFGate
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because...
Powerball ticket sold in Encinitas worth over $1M
There was no jackpot winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but a ticket worth over $1 million was purchased in Encinitas, according to details released by the California Lottery.
California props results 2022: Which propositions passed and which failed?
California voters had seven propositions to vote on in the Nov. 8 general election. Here's which ones passed and which failed.
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In California
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
NBC San Diego
Powerball Fever in Full Swing in San Diego County
Monday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion, making it the biggest jackpot ever. “Because of the big number, and I just thought it would be foolish of me not to, so I just thought, 'Hey, I’d throw a couple of dollars in and see what happens,' ” one Powerball player told NBC 7.
California election drama may be yet to come
After months of anticipation and buildup, California’s general election came and went — and so far, things don’t look very different than they did before polls closed Tuesday night. But some of the races that could be among the most consequential for the country’s direction have yet to be decided. Early returns tabulated by CalMatters’ […]
chulavistatoday.com
The California Franchise Tax Board announced more precise dates for inflation relief checks
The California Franchise Tax Board announced more precise dates for another round of payments as millions of Californians are still waiting on their financial relief. Payments between $200 and $1.050 started to go out to Californians last month on Oct. 7 either through direct deposit and debit cards in the mail. Generally, direct deposit payments will be made to eligible taxpayers who e-filed their 2020 CA tax return and received their CA tax refund by direct deposit. MCTR debit card payments will be mailed to the remaining eligible taxpayers.
NBC San Diego
San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results
Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
More than $1M drained from San Diego man's crypto account
More than a $1 million drained from San Diego man's crypto account; More than 11,000 transactions were executed in a 5-hour period.
northcountydailystar.com
Water Districts Offer Discounted Rain Barrels
Due to the persistence of California’s unprecedented megadrought, capturing rainfall when it occurs is a conservation priority. Several water districts in North San Diego County are offering discounted rain barrels. To encourage water conservation as drought conditions persist, the Olivenhain Municipal Water District, Carlsbad Municipal Water District, San Dieguito...
chulavistatoday.com
County Cannabis Tax Measure Takes Large Lead Early
A proposal to impose a tax on medical and recreational cannabis businesses operating in San Diego County's unincorporated areas to raise money for government services such as health care, fire safety and parks earned significant early support tonight. Measure A took an early 59.1%-40.9% lead, according to the results of...
pacificsandiego.com
TunaVille Market offers San Diegans dinner — straight from the docks
Before the crack of dawn on most days that they’re open — Wednesday through Saturday — Tommy Gomes and his TunaVille crew are on the docks outside their shop on Driscoll’s Wharf, meeting commercial fishing boat captains ready to offload their latest seasonal catch. The vessels,...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
eastcountymagazine.org
LEMON GROVE USES FEDERAL RELIEF FUNDS TO OFFER RESIDENTS DOUBLE GIFT CARD VALUES AT LOCAL BUSINESSES
November 6, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – Small businesses are struggling to recover from pandemic shutdowns, while consumers are feeling a financial pinch from inflation. So on November 1, Lemon Grove’s City Council voted to address both problems. The city will use federal relief funds to match residents’ purchase of gift cards up to $150 for local businesses – so $150 spent by a resident will be doubled, to a $300 value.
SFGate
Tight California races may determine US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
Valley Roadrunner
Gas thieves hit Valley Center Oil repeatedly
Thieves have imported a method for stealing gasoline into Valley Center that is rampant on the East Coast and Los Angeles. And it’s very likely connected to organized crime. Last week Valley Center Oil released news that it had been hit repeatedly by gasoline thieves. According to the statement...
sandiegomagazine.com
The Fish Trend Hitting SD's Restaurants
San Diego could be nicknamed America’s Freshest City. From locally-grown produce to freshly caught seafood, we have the climate and ocean access to make blank-to-table nearly redundant. But a coup is stirring from a few revolutionary chefs in San Diego who are taking fresh fish— the stuff that’s supposed to still be practically flopping when it hits the plate and—gasp—pausing the process.
Oceanside USPS mail carrier pleads guilty to stealing over $2K from route
A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier from Oceanside's Brooks Street Station pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing over $2,000 from customers, announced San Diego Attorney Randy Grossman's office.
