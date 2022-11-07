The California Franchise Tax Board announced more precise dates for another round of payments as millions of Californians are still waiting on their financial relief. Payments between $200 and $1.050 started to go out to Californians last month on Oct. 7 either through direct deposit and debit cards in the mail. Generally, direct deposit payments will be made to eligible taxpayers who e-filed their 2020 CA tax return and received their CA tax refund by direct deposit. MCTR debit card payments will be mailed to the remaining eligible taxpayers.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO