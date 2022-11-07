Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
10NEWS
Wilbur-By-The-Sea homes collapse into ocean as Nicole slams Florida's east coast
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — According to a report from WKMG, homes that were teetering as the beach eroded from Nicole collapsed as the storm battered Florida's east coast. At least six beachside homes in Wilbur-By-The-Sea have collapsed, but so far no injuries have been reported. WKMG says a man who lives in the area says he saw a house tumble into the ocean.
click orlando
Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole devours Florida shore
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – A Wilbur-by-the-Sea beachside home was left on the edge of a sandy cliff early Wednesday after rough surf and storm surge caused by Hurricane Nicole washed away about 20 feet of sand and yard. Video from the scene shows a bricked area outside the home partially...
Disaster SNAP location opening for Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Another Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Sarasota and Charlotte counties following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced Tuesday. The location will be open from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Tuesday, Nov. 15, for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF...
Longboat Observer
Tropical Storm Nicole updates in Sarasota and Manatee counties
Sarasota County public schools will be closed on Thursday, a statement from the school district said. Normal class schedules are expected to resume on Friday. The school district cited forecasts of winds 35 mph or greater in the county on Thursday in association with Tropical Storm Nicole, which was expected to intensify into a hurricane by landfall.
City of Naples urges people to take safety precautions
Jay Boodheshwar, the City of Naples City Manager said people using these access points should wear protective shoes and not go in the water.
Nicole prompts school, road closures across Florida, coastal Georgia and South Carolina
Businesses and government buildings are closing in Florida and coastal Georgia and South Carolina before Nicole makes landfall.
Nicole Creeps Closer—Sharks Spotted in Street Video
Hurricane Nicole is about 4 hours away from making landfall in South Florida and one man claims he's already seen sharks in the water of flooded streets.
Reba McEntire Postpones Florida Concert Ahead of Hurricane Nicole
In July, Reba McEntire announced her fall arena tour. Reba: Live in Concert would take the country music icon to 17 cities across the United States. Then, weeks before the tour kicked off, McEntire added 14 new dates to the tour. The trek got off to a solid start. However, the Oklahoma native has hit several bumps along the way. Earlier this month, she had to postpone several shows due to health issues. Now, Reba is rescheduling her upcoming concert in Florida.
AOL Corp
5 places in Florida where you can live on only Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very far. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port prepares for Nicole
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port—which suffered a lot of damage from Hurricane Ian, is taking every precaution before Nicole makes it’s way to the area. Many residents still have piles of debris in their front yards, and damaged roofs which are being protected by tarps.
click orlando
TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole weakens to tropical storm after Florida landfall
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nicole weakened to a tropical storm from being a Category 1 hurricane Thursday morning after making landfall near Vero Beach. According to National Hurricane Center’s latest update at 4 a.m., Nicole was 25 miles northwest of Vero Beach, moving west-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.
Here's what happens to Florida manatees during a hurricane
Manatee season is almost here, and with it comes tropical storm Nicole. As the storm strengthens and makes its way closer to the eastern shorelines of Florida, it's hard but to wonder what kind of impact storms of such caliber have on the wildlife, specifically the already endangered species such as manatees. So, let's talk about it; what happens to manatees during a hurricane?
Mysuncoast.com
Concern over Nicole for residents in Eastern Manatee and Sarasota counties
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The impacts of Hurricane Ian can still be seen all around the area. Residents definitely don’t want to see another major storm, but it’s looking like they have no other choice. “This tree is literally crushing my living room area and it goes...
Waiter surprised with $15,000 tip at Southwest Florida restaurant
A generous diner left a $15,000 tip for workers at a Southwest Florida restaurant.
Two Lee County shelters to open as Nicole advances towards Florida
Southwest Florida is not expected to bear the brunt of the storm, but shelters are open for the benefit of those undergoing repairs or continued difficulty with housing.
click orlando
Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast residents who went through Hurricane Ian now concerned with Nicole
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents at the Brook to Bay Mobile Home Park in Englewood say recovery has been going well, but they say there’s still a long way to go and a big storm would not help. “The roof was blown off, so water starting seeping in,” said...
eaglenews.org
Reflecting on My Time at Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach was an island full of memories for many. It was a place for relaxation, family bonding and fun that may never be the same again. My husband lived there for a year and a half in a house that his family owns which I have spent a lot of time at. It was a very special place to me and my family and it’s hard to see the damage Hurricane Ian left behind.
Charlotte County closures due to Nicole
List of offices and businesses that will be closed in Charlotte County tomorrow due to Hurricane Nicole
