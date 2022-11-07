ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Wilbur-By-The-Sea homes collapse into ocean as Nicole slams Florida's east coast

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — According to a report from WKMG, homes that were teetering as the beach eroded from Nicole collapsed as the storm battered Florida's east coast. At least six beachside homes in Wilbur-By-The-Sea have collapsed, but so far no injuries have been reported. WKMG says a man who lives in the area says he saw a house tumble into the ocean.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Disaster SNAP location opening for Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Another Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Sarasota and Charlotte counties following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced Tuesday. The location will be open from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Tuesday, Nov. 15, for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Tropical Storm Nicole updates in Sarasota and Manatee counties

Sarasota County public schools will be closed on Thursday, a statement from the school district said. Normal class schedules are expected to resume on Friday. The school district cited forecasts of winds 35 mph or greater in the county on Thursday in association with Tropical Storm Nicole, which was expected to intensify into a hurricane by landfall.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Postpones Florida Concert Ahead of Hurricane Nicole

In July, Reba McEntire announced her fall arena tour. Reba: Live in Concert would take the country music icon to 17 cities across the United States. Then, weeks before the tour kicked off, McEntire added 14 new dates to the tour. The trek got off to a solid start. However, the Oklahoma native has hit several bumps along the way. Earlier this month, she had to postpone several shows due to health issues. Now, Reba is rescheduling her upcoming concert in Florida.
ESTERO, FL
AOL Corp

5 places in Florida where you can live on only Social Security

While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very far. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

North Port prepares for Nicole

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port—which suffered a lot of damage from Hurricane Ian, is taking every precaution before Nicole makes it’s way to the area. Many residents still have piles of debris in their front yards, and damaged roofs which are being protected by tarps.
NORTH PORT, FL
Uncovering Florida

Here's what happens to Florida manatees during a hurricane

Manatee season is almost here, and with it comes tropical storm Nicole. As the storm strengthens and makes its way closer to the eastern shorelines of Florida, it's hard but to wonder what kind of impact storms of such caliber have on the wildlife, specifically the already endangered species such as manatees. So, let's talk about it; what happens to manatees during a hurricane?
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
FLORIDA STATE
eaglenews.org

Reflecting on My Time at Fort Myers Beach

Fort Myers Beach was an island full of memories for many. It was a place for relaxation, family bonding and fun that may never be the same again. My husband lived there for a year and a half in a house that his family owns which I have spent a lot of time at. It was a very special place to me and my family and it’s hard to see the damage Hurricane Ian left behind.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy