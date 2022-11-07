Read full article on original website
chulavistatoday.com
Early votes show McCann leads Campa-Najjar in Chula Vista Mayoral Race
Early election results on Tuesday show Chula Vista Councilman John McCann is leading businessman Ammar Camp-Najjar in the nonpartisan race to become Chula Vista’s Mayor. For the first time in eight years, Chula Vista residents raised their voices to select who will succeed termed-out Mary Casillas Salas. As of Nov. 9, early election results show McCann received 19,407 votes, 55.2 % of the votes while Campa-Najar received15,769 votes, or 44.8 % of the votes.
NBC San Diego
Election Results: Here's Who is Ahead in Races for San Diego City Council Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8
Three incumbent San Diego City Council members will fight to retain their seats during the 2022 General Election as four of nine seats are up for grabs on Election Day. Here's a look at early results in districts 2, 4, 6 and 8. Early results include mail-in ballots and vote center ballots counted through Nov. 7, and don't include any ballots from Election Day.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista Council candidates Chavez and Stenberg lead early election results
Chula Vista City Council Candidate Carolina Chavez for District 1 and Steve Stenberg for District 2 are leading in the unofficial early election results as of Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Chavez, an economic development director, has 5,421 votes, or 52.2 % of the votes,...
San Diego Channel
Election results still pending for Levin-Maryott race
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s the day after the midterm election and the plaza in front of the County Registrar of Voters Building is empty. Although all of the signs have been taken down, the work continues inside of the building where ballots will be counted. One of...
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Election Results: Deceased City Attorney Candidate Ahead in Early Returns
Simon Silva died Sep. 3 surrounded by his wife and two daughters. Early on Election Night, Silva was leading the race for Chula Vista City Attorney, with 51.93% of the vote. His opponent, Dan Smith, trailed with 48.07%. Especially noteworthy regarding the race: The current leader is deceased. At this...
chulavistatoday.com
Late Chula Vista City Attorney Candidate Simon Silva leads early election results
Deceased Chula Vista City Attorney candidate Simon Silva is leading in the early election results, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Silva, who succumbed to cancer in September, is the top candidate with 16,598 votes, or 50.23% of votes, and leads Dan Smith, who received 16,449 votes, or 49.77% of the votes.
NBC San Diego
The Last Hours in the Race for Chula Vista Mayor
They’ve squared off in debates. Their flyers are in thousands of mailboxes. They’ve done countless interviews. The race for Chula Vista Mayor between Councilman John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar is almost over. Campa-Najjar spent part of his Monday morning at a rally with fellow Democrats in Chula Vista.
Election 2022: Results of key local races
Here are running vote totals in races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area.
Voters favor Fletcher in Board of Supervisors District 4 race, early results show
Incumbent Nathan Fletcher has built an early lead in the San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 4 race, early results in the California General Election showed Tuesday night.
Where to find San Diego election results
FOX 5 San Diego will provide real-time election results Tuesday night after polls close.
kusi.com
State and local San Diego election results
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom won retention of his position two minutes after polls closed. Alex Padilla (D) took won the open senate seat.
San Diego County Sheriff Live Election Results | Martinez takes early lead over Hemmerling
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County voters will decide who will become the next person to lead the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The race is between Undersheriff and 30-year veteran of the department, Kelly Martinez, former Assistant City Attorney, and one-time police officer John Hemmerling. The race comes...
San Diego County's 11 mayoral races | Live Election Results
SAN DIEGO — On November 8, voters in 11 cities throughout San Diego County voted for their next mayor. These include voters in Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, National City, Poway, San Marcos and Vista.
KPBS
San Diego voters shift from Republican Party
Voter registration in San Diego County has been trending away from the Republican Party over the last two decades. KPBS looks at the data to see what is driving the shift. In other news, President Joe Biden continued his visit to San Diego Friday.
chulavistatoday.com
Early Results Look to Lift San Diego's Ban on Project Labor Agreements
San Diego's decade-long ban on the use of project labor agreements on municipal construction projects looked to be in trouble. early on Election Night, with early votes to repeal the ban through Measure D leading 57.7% to 42.2%. If passed, Measure D would repeal 2012's Measure A, which prohibited the...
NBC San Diego
San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results
Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
KPBS
How San Diego's political map shifted from red to blue and what comes next
Take a look at a San Diego County voter registration map and you'll see a county that has become quite a bit more blue over the past two decades. Then talk to some voters who’ve left the Republican Party and they'll have no problem telling you why. For Mountain...
KPBS
More than 480,000 mail ballots already returned in San Diego County
More than 480,000 voters in San Diego County had already returned their mail ballots as of 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the county registrar's office. More than 1.9 million mail ballots were sent to every registered voter in the county. The registrar predicted a 60% to 65% county turnout for Tuesday's election.
San Diego Voters Asked to Overturn Ban on Union Labor Pacts with Measure D
San Diego voters will decide Tuesday whether the city’s decade-long ban on the use of project labor agreements on municipal construction projects will be lifted through Measure D. If passed, Measure D would repeal 2012’s Measure A, which prohibited the city from requiring contractors to enter into project labor...
Latest Blow to San Diego’s OAN: Judge Rejects Bid to Toss Dominion Voting Suit
Almost a year after asking a federal court to throw out an election company’s $1.6 billion defamation suit, lawyers for One America News got their answer Monday. Judge Carl J. Nichols in Washington, D.C., denied several motions from Herring Networks, operator of the far-right OAN network based in San Diego.
