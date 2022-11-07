ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chulavistatoday.com

Early votes show McCann leads Campa-Najjar in Chula Vista Mayoral Race

Early election results on Tuesday show Chula Vista Councilman John McCann is leading businessman Ammar Camp-Najjar in the nonpartisan race to become Chula Vista’s Mayor. For the first time in eight years, Chula Vista residents raised their voices to select who will succeed termed-out Mary Casillas Salas. As of Nov. 9, early election results show McCann received 19,407 votes, 55.2 % of the votes while Campa-Najar received15,769 votes, or 44.8 % of the votes.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Election Results: Here's Who is Ahead in Races for San Diego City Council Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8

Three incumbent San Diego City Council members will fight to retain their seats during the 2022 General Election as four of nine seats are up for grabs on Election Day. Here's a look at early results in districts 2, 4, 6 and 8. Early results include mail-in ballots and vote center ballots counted through Nov. 7, and don't include any ballots from Election Day.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Election results still pending for Levin-Maryott race

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s the day after the midterm election and the plaza in front of the County Registrar of Voters Building is empty. Although all of the signs have been taken down, the work continues inside of the building where ballots will be counted. One of...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

The Last Hours in the Race for Chula Vista Mayor

They’ve squared off in debates. Their flyers are in thousands of mailboxes. They’ve done countless interviews. The race for Chula Vista Mayor between Councilman John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar is almost over. Campa-Najjar spent part of his Monday morning at a rally with fellow Democrats in Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

San Diego voters shift from Republican Party

Voter registration in San Diego County has been trending away from the Republican Party over the last two decades. KPBS looks at the data to see what is driving the shift. In other news, President Joe Biden continued his visit to San Diego Friday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Early Results Look to Lift San Diego's Ban on Project Labor Agreements

San Diego's decade-long ban on the use of project labor agreements on municipal construction projects looked to be in trouble. early on Election Night, with early votes to repeal the ban through Measure D leading 57.7% to 42.2%. If passed, Measure D would repeal 2012's Measure A, which prohibited the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results

Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy