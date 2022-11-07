Read full article on original website
Related
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista Council candidates Chavez and Stenberg lead early election results
Chula Vista City Council Candidate Carolina Chavez for District 1 and Steve Stenberg for District 2 are leading in the unofficial early election results as of Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Chavez, an economic development director, has 5,421 votes, or 52.2 % of the votes,...
chulavistatoday.com
Late Chula Vista City Attorney Candidate Simon Silva leads early election results
Deceased Chula Vista City Attorney candidate Simon Silva is leading in the early election results, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Silva, who succumbed to cancer in September, is the top candidate with 16,598 votes, or 50.23% of votes, and leads Dan Smith, who received 16,449 votes, or 49.77% of the votes.
chulavistatoday.com
How to Track your 2022 Statewide General Election Ballot
San Diego County Voters who returned ballots in the mail or at a drop box location have the option to track the ballot’s progress online. The ballot tracking process is part of a “Where’s My Ballot?” service offered by the California Secretary of State. The service is available in every county in California and allows voters to become notified when their ballot is mailed, received, and counted.
chulavistatoday.com
When to expect statewide general election results
San Diegans throughout the county on Tuesday are showing up at voting centers to cast their ballots. There are roughly more than 1.9 million registered voters in San Diego county. Vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at more than 200 full-service voting centers. According to...
chulavistatoday.com
Early votes show McCann leads Campa-Najjar in Chula Vista Mayoral Race
Early election results on Tuesday show Chula Vista Councilman John McCann is leading businessman Ammar Camp-Najjar in the nonpartisan race to become Chula Vista’s Mayor. For the first time in eight years, Chula Vista residents raised their voices to select who will succeed termed-out Mary Casillas Salas. As of Nov. 9, early election results show McCann received 19,407 votes, 55.2 % of the votes while Campa-Najar received15,769 votes, or 44.8 % of the votes.
chulavistatoday.com
Early Results Look to Lift San Diego's Ban on Project Labor Agreements
San Diego's decade-long ban on the use of project labor agreements on municipal construction projects looked to be in trouble. early on Election Night, with early votes to repeal the ban through Measure D leading 57.7% to 42.2%. If passed, Measure D would repeal 2012's Measure A, which prohibited the...
chulavistatoday.com
County Cannabis Tax Measure Takes Large Lead Early
A proposal to impose a tax on medical and recreational cannabis businesses operating in San Diego County's unincorporated areas to raise money for government services such as health care, fire safety and parks earned significant early support tonight. Measure A took an early 59.1%-40.9% lead, according to the results of...
chulavistatoday.com
Allgire Foundaiton kicks off this holiday season with 15,000 care packages for low-income San Diego County residents
The Allgire Foundation hosted its second-annual smiles for a miles community event to assemble more than 15,000 care packages for San Diego County residents who live in adorable housing communities. Smiles for miles began to combat food insecurity, which is at an all-time high, according to Scott Silber, Executive Director...
chulavistatoday.com
Powerball Lottery Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in El Cajon
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $190,341, the California Lottery announced. Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are...
chulavistatoday.com
'Bus on Shoulder' Pilot Extends Transit-Only Lane Along I-805 and SR94
The part-time Transit-Only Lane Demonstration Project has expanded along Interstate 805 and State Route 94 between National City and Downtown San Diego the San Diego Association of Governments announced Thursday. Starting Nov.14, South Bay Rapid 225 will begin using the dedicated part-time Transit Only Lane near the center median on...
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista Animal Care Facility waives adoption fees for veterans
The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility is waiving adoption fees for retired military veterans to celebrate and acknowledge the efforts, while helping shelter pets find their forever homes. The promotion is valid on Nov. 12 as the CVACF is closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. It is valid for...
chulavistatoday.com
SD County warns of possible tuberculosis exposure at Fred H. Rohr Elementary School
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced possible Tuberculosis exposure at Fred H. Rohr Elementary School during summer and fall 2022 sessions. The Chula Vista Elementary School was notified of the exposure and is working alongside the county to identify those with a higher risk of exposure. The estimated period of exposure is from June 27 to Aug. 26, according to the HHSA.
chulavistatoday.com
Robert Moreno wants to shake things up at Southwestern College
Robert Moreno is running to represent National City and Northwest Chula Vista as Seat 1 on Southwestern College's Governing Board during the Nov. 8 general election. Moreno, a National City native and Southwestern College alumnus is running against Gonzalo Quintero. He is currently a board member for the Copley-Price YMCA and Community Through and a former Chula Vista Redistricting Commissioner.
chulavistatoday.com
TITLE Boxing Club Chula Vista seeks public's help to stay alive after falling behind on rent during COVID-19 shutdown
The effects of pandemic closures weighs heavily on the owners of TITLE Boxing Club in Chula Vista, who reached out to its members for financial support to help keep the studio swinging. TITLE Boxing Club opened at the Otay Ranch Town Center in 2018, offering a 52-week boxing journey that...
chulavistatoday.com
Southwestern College broke ground on its new University Center
Southwestern College broke ground on its new University Center on Wednesday, allowing students to obtain a four-year degree from partnering universities while never having to leave Chula Vista. Educational leaders, representatives from the City of Chula Vista, and San Diego State University broke ground on the new University Center. The...
chulavistatoday.com
November is Adopt-A-Senior-Pet month
November is Adopt-A-Senior-Pet-Month, which reminds people that older cats and dogs are in shelters and are waiting to be adopted. In honor of National Adopt a Senior Pet Month in November, San Diego Humane Society is reducing adoption fees for pets ages 7 years and older by 50% throughout the entire month. The SDHS’s promotion is sponsored by Purina.
chulavistatoday.com
Body Found in Car on Telegraph Canyon Road in Chula Vista
The Chula Vista Police Department closed westbound traffic on Telegraph Canyon Road on Wednesday morning after discovering an unidentified deceased woman in SUV that crashed and submerged in a drainage ditch. According to the Chula Vista Police Department, a landscaper working near the 700 block of Telegraph Canyon Road found...
Comments / 0