Live Results: Incumbent Republican Sen. Jerry Moran beat Democrat Mark Holland in Kansas' US Senate election

Explore more race results below.

Incumbent Sen. Jerry Moran beat Democrat Mark Holland to represent Kansas in the US Senate.

As a senator from a state that is 87.5% farmland, Moran advocates for the agriculture sector.

No Democrat has won a US Senate seat in Kansas for 90 years.

Election 2022 Kansas Results Explore more election results

House (1 District)

Republican incumbent Sen. Jerry Moran defeated Democrat Mark Holland in Kansas, and will continue to represent the state in the US Senate.

Kansas' Senate race candidates

Moran, first elected to the Senate in 2010, has served on the Committee on Appropriations and as a ranking member on the Committee on Veterans' Affairs, among others. As a senator from a farm state with a robust agriculture sector, Moran has prioritized strong agriculture policy to address the challenges farmers experience on a daily basis.

Prior to his election to the Senate, Moran served for seven terms in the US House, as well as eight years in the Kansas State Senate, where he spent the last two years as majority leader.

Holland, who challenged Moran, is a Methodist pastor who served a single term as mayor of Kansas City. He faced a steep uphill battle as no Democrat had won a US Senate seat in the Sunflower State for 90 years.

Kansas' voting history

The state voted for then-President Donald Trump over Joe Biden by a margin of 14 percentage points in the 2020 election. Kansas is a Republican stronghold in presidential elections; it hasn't voted for a Democrat since 1964, when Lyndon B. Johnson defeated Barry Goldwater in a landslide.

The money race

According to OpenSecrets, Moran raised $7 million, spent $3.2 million, and had $5 million cash on hand, as of October 19. His challenger, Holland, raised $843,819, spent $600,650, and had $243,169 cash on hand, as of October 19.

What experts said

The race between Moran and Holland was rated as "solid Republican" by Inside Elections, "solid Republican" by The Cook Political Report, and "safe Republican" by Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.