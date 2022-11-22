From AirPods to 4K TVs, These Are The Best Black Friday Deals at Walmart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Walmart is kicking off Black Friday this year with its “ Black Friday Deals for Days ” sale, which started on Nov. 7 and runs until Cyber Monday.

As always, the retail giant is serving up some of the biggest Black Friday discounts around. The best Walmart Black Friday sales going on right now boast steep discounts across all categories, including deals on everything from Apple earbuds to 4K TVs .

In other words, whether you’re getting a headstart on holiday shopping, or just treating yourself to something new, Walmart’s early Black Friday “Deals for Days” listings are well worth a peruse. See details on the month-long sale below, and scroll down further to check out some of the best Walmart Black Friday deals currently on the retailer’s website.

When do Walmart Black Friday Deals Start?

Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” is broken up into three one-week events. Each event brings a fresh batch of deals, and the whole thing is capped off by a one-day Cyber Monday sale on Nov. 28. New deals start on Mondays, beginning on Nov. 7, and run until the following Monday when new deals come in. Here’s the full breakdown of the “Black Friday Deals for Days” events:

Event 1 starts Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (ended)

Event 2 starts Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (ended)

Event 3 starts Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Cyber Monday happens on Nov. 28

Additionally, Walmart+ members get early access to each event’s deals seven hours before non-members. Head here to sign up for Walmart+ and get early access to each Black Friday event.

The Best Walmart Black Friday Deals

Event 3 of Walmart’s Black Friday bonanza is now live, so we’ve rounded up some of the best Walmart Black Friday deals to shop right now. Check them out below (or shop the full sale selection here ) and remember to snag any deals you like before the week is up.

Best Walmart Black Friday Electronics Deals

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen) — $20 Off

$80 Off Samsung Galaxy Buds — now just $69

$130 off Apple Watch SE — now just $150

$50 Off Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm — now just $350

50% Off Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker — now just $49

50% Off Roku Streaming Stick 4K — now just $25

$80 Off VIZIO 65″ Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV — now just $448.00

$71 Off VIZIO V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar — now just $148

25% Off Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — now just $300

Best Walmart Black Friday Home Deals

50% Off FitRx SmartBell Adjustable Dumbbell — now just $99

63% Off Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) — now just $18

$243 Off iRobot Roomba i1+ Wi-Fi Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum — now just $288

60% Off Shark AI VACMOP Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum — now just $188

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum — $101 Off

60% Off LEGO NINJAGO 3-in-1 Building Toy Gift Set — now just $20

50% Off Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker — now just $110

Best Walmart Black Friday Outdoor Deals

26% Off Bestway 18″ Tritech Air Mattress (Queen) — now just $44

$172 Off MaxKare Portable Basketball Hoop — now just $240