Related
Times Gazette
Hill speaker at Hillsboro FGBMFI
The Hillsboro Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) will hold its monthly dinner meeting Saturday, Nov. 12 at 24 Exchange Deli and Pizza, 144 W. Main St., Hillsboro. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m. The meeting can be viewed on Facebook Live at...
Times Gazette
Salute to veterans
Nov. 1-30 * Veterans joining the Highland County YMCA during the month get 25 percent of their membership fee and the activation service fee waived. * The Highland County Senior Citizens Center is offering a free homemade noodles lunch for veterans only. RSVP is required ahead of time by calling center at 937-393-4745.
Times Gazette
Veterans honored at annual concert
The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus — comprised of men from Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties — gave its annual Veterans Day program in honor of all military and first responders at the Wilmington Church of Christ. A crowd of over 300 people came to honor those who...
Times Gazette
It’s that time of year
The Highland House Museum held a ribbon cutting and grand opening for its themed Christmas trees and Merry Mercantile Christmas Shop last Friday. Trees in 15 rooms in the Highland County Historical Society’s Highland House Museum in Hillsboro have been decorated with items paying tribute to Ohio history, and the Christmas shop is filled with handcrafted and handmade items from 25 artisans.
Times Gazette
Sewer rate increases in two places
The Highland County Board of Commissioners announced approval for an increase to the rates for both the Rolling Acres and Lake Side sewers at its weekly Wednesday morning meeting. Commissioner Dave Daniels said the Rolling Acres rate would go up 38 percent to $50 a month per user, with the...
Times Gazette
Adena to host Clinical Job Fair Nov. 16-17
Adena Health System is searching for new and experienced individuals with a passion for caring for others during its Clinical Job Fair next week. On-site interviews will be offered for a host of clinical positions including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, patient care associates, respiratory therapists, surgical technicians, phlebotomists and interventional radiology technicians. On-the-spot job offers available for some positions.
Times Gazette
Meeting of land bank provides update on SR 73 barn
The Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) held a special meeting Friday to discuss a barn on S.R. 73 previously put on hold for demolition due to asbestos. Mackenzie Edison, the land bank coordinator, said the land bank bid the barn with a Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant,...
Times Gazette
Northwest St. boil alert lifted
The city of Hillsboro announced Monday morning that it has lifted a boil alert for the 800 and 900 blocks of Northwest Street. Submitted by Sasha Myers, administrative assistant, city of Hillsboro.
Times Gazette
Hillsboro M.S. names PBIS students
Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School. PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe and solve problems. The students — Madison Burwinkel, Luke...
Times Gazette
McClain attends National FFA Convention
The McClain FFA joined 70,000 other FFA members in Indianapolis, Indiana recently for the highly anticipated National FFA Convention. Members look forward to this trip and the gathering of FFA members for months, and McClain FFA had a jam-packed trip. On Wednesday, McClain FFA left home to travel to the...
Times Gazette
Hunger and Homelessness Week declared
The Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed the week of Nov. 12-20 to be National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Pictured are (l-r) commissioners Dave Daniels and Jeff Duncan, Tammy Dennis and Mark Current. Dennis, the administrative director for the Highland County Homeless Shelter, said it currently operates with two employees and is at 150 people that have been housed in the shelter this year. She said the organization took a hit with the pandemic and is now trying to make it up. She said the homeless shelter is looking at 2023 and hopes it will be a better year as the shelter tires to get back on track with fundraising.
Times Gazette
Wilkin, Roades big local election winners
The unofficial results of Tuesday’s general election have been released by the Highland County Board of Elections. The total number of ballots cast in Highland County was 12,725 out of 27,203 registered voters for an overall turnout of 46.78 percent. All of the winners of the statewide and Highland...
Times Gazette
Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
Times Gazette
First play in new auditorium
The Hillsboro High School Theatre Department will present “The Creature Creeps, the first play to be performed in the school’s new auditorium, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. “We did the musical ‘Willy Wonka’ but this is the first play with a set like this,” said Jenna Horick, co-director...
Times Gazette
Adena a Best Maternity Care Hospital
Like many other first-time mothers-to-be, Chillicothe resident Lillian Burnett didn’t truly know what to expect when she went to Adena Regional Medical Center in early May to give birth. She admits that she probably had done too much research on the Internet between physician visits, especially when it came...
Times Gazette
Whiteoak’s Eyre finishes 5th in state
This has been quite the year for the sophomore from Whiteoak sophomore Landen Eyre, who finished a stellar season Saturday at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Cross Country Championships with a fifth place finish in Division III. “Eyre came into the season off a phenomenal summer of intense and...
Times Gazette
Lynchburg-Clay faces CCD in Final Four
Designated home team listed first. Pairings include final OSSCA rank. State championship games live on the NFHS Network. No. 13 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (18-1-3) vs. Cincinnati Seton (17-3-1) at Centerville Alumni Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m. Rocky River Magnificat (15-4-1) vs. No. 6 Strongsville (16-2-3) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium,...
Times Gazette
2 die in head-on SR 73 crash
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two motorists were killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident which occurred at approximately 7:06 p.m. According to the OSHP, Danny Dunn, 72, of Germantown, was operating a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado...
Times Gazette
Meth dealer avoids prison
A Dublin woman was sentenced to three years of community control for multiple counts of trafficking in methamphetamine. Robin Holsinger, 39, was sentenced to three years of community control on two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth, both fourth-degree felonies. Court records state that Holsinger must successfully complete substance use...
Comments / 0