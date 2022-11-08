ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Corn Nation

Nebrasketball Game Thread: UNL Vs. UNO

Radio: Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app (I miss TuneIn). Hey folks, I hope your evening is going well. Tonight we have the Huskers taking...
LINCOLN, NE
The Ann Arbor News

Nebraska rules out starting quarterback for Michigan game

Nebraska’s chances of pulling off an upset at Michigan on Saturday appear to have taken a hit. Cornhuskers interim coach Mickey Joseph said Thursday that starting quarterback Casey Thompson will miss his second straight game because of injury. The transfer from Texas suffered the injury Oct. 29 against Illinois,...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: This Nebraska "Curse" Is Going Viral

If nothing else, Nebraska football has been successful at one thing this season: putting a "curse" on the teams that beat them. The Cornhuskers are 3-6 on the year, and Stadium's Brett McMurphy tweeted out the math behind the "Husker Hex" this morning. The six teams that beat Nebraska were...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Former Nebraska Coach Furious With Bo Pelini Theory

Sam McKewon of Husker Extra recently discussed how Jim Leonhard is getting a chance at Wisconsin that Scott Frost never got at Nebraska. McKewon said Frost's tenure as the head coach of Nebraska's football program may have worked out differently if he was hired as the team's offensive coordinator in 2011. At that time, Bo Pelini was leading the Cornhuskers.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

How to watch Michigan vs. Nebraska in Week 11

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 2-4) return to the road and visit Michigan Stadium this Saturday to face the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (9-0, 6-0). It marks the first visit to Ann Arbor by the Huskers since 2018 and the fourth as Big Ten foes. The 2018 56-10 loss to Michigan stands as the largest margin of victory by either team in the series.
LINCOLN, NE
offtackleempire.com

B1G Volleyball: Nebraska @ OSU incoming

Ohio State had made the Final Four twice and won the B1G twice, each in the same years: 1991 and 1994. Suffice it to say that the biggest regular season game for the Buckeyes in almost 30 years will take place Sunday afternoon at 3:30 CST when they host Nebraska. First, however, OSU needs to get past Purdue on the road Thursday night.
COLUMBUS, OH
Corn Nation

Wednesday Flakes Brings You A 1-0 Nebrasketball Team

Nebrasketball is 1-0. That’s better than Nebraska football has been the past few years. Yeah, I know it’s just one game but it’s better than nothing. Let’s beat UNO. Could Scott Frost be back on the sidelines in 2023?. Decades after leading their teams as quarterbacks,...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska could shift game plan to adhere to 'Big Ten football'

It may be the same sport, but conferences across the country play football in different ways. For all of his coaching experience, the Big Ten's style of play has presented Mickey Joseph with a new challenge this season. Nebraska’s fast-paced offense stands out from the pack, as many teams in...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Predicting Who Nebraska Will Hire As Head Football Coach

Once the 2022 regular season comes to an end, Nebraska will have to figure out who'll lead its football team for the foreseeable future. In September, the Cornhuskers fired head coach Scott Frost. Then, they promoted Mickey Joseph to interim coach. While it's possible Joseph earns the job at Nebraska,...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Corn Flakes: Basketball, Volleyball, and Football Oh My

Yesterday was the opening of basketball season. I don’t know if I’ve ever been so ready for another sport to start. This football season (really the past eight football seasons) has been draining. It’s tough just looking for a little bit of joy, a little bit of hope each Saturday and then to have all those tiny hopes crushed over and over gain. It’s really just exhausting.
LINCOLN, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

“I’m staying home!!” Malachi Coleman stays in Lincoln

Malachi Coleman, local four-star recruit from nearby Lincoln East, had Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, USC, and Michigan as options for his commitment. Coleman chose to come to Nebraska due to his relationship with Coach Joseph. “I don’t trust very many people, that’s just me, personally,” Coleman said after his...
LINCOLN, NE
unothegateway.com

Earthquakes in Nebraska? An unlikely but important reason to prepare

With west coast residents experiencing the majority of earthquakes, it may come as a surprise that earthquakes have been known to happen in the heartland. While Nebraska has never experienced a major earthquake, the event is not entirely unheard of. “Fault scarps are all over the place, so Nebraska is...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest

Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest. Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge. “I was informed...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Nebraska commission approves casino license for Omaha WarHorse complex

OMAHA — The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved a gaming operator license for the future WarHorse Gaming casino, racing and entertainment complex located at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha. But the commission’s approval wasn’t unanimous Wednesday as Commissioner Jeffrey Galyen expressed numerous criticisms of the application for the...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy