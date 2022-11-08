Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebrasketball Game Thread: UNL Vs. UNO
Radio: Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app (I miss TuneIn). Hey folks, I hope your evening is going well. Tonight we have the Huskers taking...
Nebraska rules out starting quarterback for Michigan game
Nebraska’s chances of pulling off an upset at Michigan on Saturday appear to have taken a hit. Cornhuskers interim coach Mickey Joseph said Thursday that starting quarterback Casey Thompson will miss his second straight game because of injury. The transfer from Texas suffered the injury Oct. 29 against Illinois,...
Look: This Nebraska "Curse" Is Going Viral
If nothing else, Nebraska football has been successful at one thing this season: putting a "curse" on the teams that beat them. The Cornhuskers are 3-6 on the year, and Stadium's Brett McMurphy tweeted out the math behind the "Husker Hex" this morning. The six teams that beat Nebraska were...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Eight Man prospect continues racking up P5 offers
As Nebraska football recruiting efforts spin up even more with just a month to go before signing day, there’s been quite a focus on guys that won’t even be able to sign this December. In the state of the Nebraska, there have been few players who have gotten more attention, from the Huskers and other places all over the country than Carter Nelson.
Look: Former Nebraska Coach Furious With Bo Pelini Theory
Sam McKewon of Husker Extra recently discussed how Jim Leonhard is getting a chance at Wisconsin that Scott Frost never got at Nebraska. McKewon said Frost's tenure as the head coach of Nebraska's football program may have worked out differently if he was hired as the team's offensive coordinator in 2011. At that time, Bo Pelini was leading the Cornhuskers.
How to watch Michigan vs. Nebraska in Week 11
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 2-4) return to the road and visit Michigan Stadium this Saturday to face the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (9-0, 6-0). It marks the first visit to Ann Arbor by the Huskers since 2018 and the fourth as Big Ten foes. The 2018 56-10 loss to Michigan stands as the largest margin of victory by either team in the series.
B1G Volleyball: Nebraska @ OSU incoming
Ohio State had made the Final Four twice and won the B1G twice, each in the same years: 1991 and 1994. Suffice it to say that the biggest regular season game for the Buckeyes in almost 30 years will take place Sunday afternoon at 3:30 CST when they host Nebraska. First, however, OSU needs to get past Purdue on the road Thursday night.
Wednesday Flakes Brings You A 1-0 Nebrasketball Team
Nebrasketball is 1-0. That’s better than Nebraska football has been the past few years. Yeah, I know it’s just one game but it’s better than nothing. Let’s beat UNO. Could Scott Frost be back on the sidelines in 2023?. Decades after leading their teams as quarterbacks,...
Nebraska could shift game plan to adhere to 'Big Ten football'
It may be the same sport, but conferences across the country play football in different ways. For all of his coaching experience, the Big Ten's style of play has presented Mickey Joseph with a new challenge this season. Nebraska’s fast-paced offense stands out from the pack, as many teams in...
Predicting Who Nebraska Will Hire As Head Football Coach
Once the 2022 regular season comes to an end, Nebraska will have to figure out who'll lead its football team for the foreseeable future. In September, the Cornhuskers fired head coach Scott Frost. Then, they promoted Mickey Joseph to interim coach. While it's possible Joseph earns the job at Nebraska,...
Corn Flakes: Basketball, Volleyball, and Football Oh My
Yesterday was the opening of basketball season. I don’t know if I’ve ever been so ready for another sport to start. This football season (really the past eight football seasons) has been draining. It’s tough just looking for a little bit of joy, a little bit of hope each Saturday and then to have all those tiny hopes crushed over and over gain. It’s really just exhausting.
Mickey Joseph cites need for change to offensive gameplan following latest blown lead for Nebraska
Mickey Joseph didn’t shy away from talking about how changes need to be made to Nebraska’s offense. Nebraska did not run the ball as much as it should have in the second half against Minnesota. Joseph stated that the Huskers offense needs to slow down and focus more...
Casey Thompson injury update will make Nebraska football fans uneasy
Nebraska football fans shouldn’t have their hopes up on Casey Thompson’s availability against the Michigan Wolverines this weekend. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said as much when talking to reporters on Tuesday, saying that the quarterback will be ruled out against the Wolverines if he isn’t able to practice Wednesday.
“I’m staying home!!” Malachi Coleman stays in Lincoln
Malachi Coleman, local four-star recruit from nearby Lincoln East, had Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, USC, and Michigan as options for his commitment. Coleman chose to come to Nebraska due to his relationship with Coach Joseph. “I don’t trust very many people, that’s just me, personally,” Coleman said after his...
Earthquakes in Nebraska? An unlikely but important reason to prepare
With west coast residents experiencing the majority of earthquakes, it may come as a surprise that earthquakes have been known to happen in the heartland. While Nebraska has never experienced a major earthquake, the event is not entirely unheard of. “Fault scarps are all over the place, so Nebraska is...
Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest
Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest. Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge. “I was informed...
Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said.
Nebraska commission approves casino license for Omaha WarHorse complex
OMAHA — The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved a gaming operator license for the future WarHorse Gaming casino, racing and entertainment complex located at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha. But the commission’s approval wasn’t unanimous Wednesday as Commissioner Jeffrey Galyen expressed numerous criticisms of the application for the...
