Beaumont, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Special needs school bus driver accused of giving kids fentanyl to stand trial; Spouse admits to charges

A Riverside special needs school employee accused of supplying fentanyl to students, causing at least one to suffer a medical emergency, must stand trial for child cruelty and other offenses, a judge ruled today, after the defendant's husband pleaded guilty to firearms-related charges. Melissa Harloam Garrison, 47, and David Wayne Garrison, 58, were arrested in The post Special needs school bus driver accused of giving kids fentanyl to stand trial; Spouse admits to charges appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
etxview.com

Two elderly suspects arrested again on the same charges

On October 5, 2022, while conducting proactive patrol, due to recent shootings, near the Green Spot Motel, Deputy Jones and Deputy Polar from the Victorville Police Department conducted a vehicle check and contacted Eric Sigler and Samantha Neal. A search of Sigler and Neal, and their vehicle, resulted in the...
VICTORVILLE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Charged with Selling Jaguar Cub to RivCo Man Surrenders

A Texas woman who was indicted last month by a federal grand jury for allegedly selling an endangered jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man, who in turn re-sold it before it was ultimately abandoned outside an animal rescue center, surrendered to authorities Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Families question suspected fentanyl deaths of loved ones behind bars

FOX 11 investigates allegations of fentanyl behind bars. More than a dozen inmates have died in Riverside County jails, prompting families of the deceased inmates to question their alleged overdose deaths. Chad Bianco, who is at the center of scrutiny from those families, slammed rumors accusing the Riverside County Sheriff of being responsible for the suspected overdoses.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Bay Area man arrested in Hemet double shooting

The Hemet Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man from Castro Valley in an October double shooting that killed a Hemet man and wounded a woman. Roman Mendez, 21, was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jason Roy and the wounding of an unidentified woman who is recovering from the attack, police said in […]
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust

Two Beaumont residents were arrested after Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force found multiple drugs through a search warrant. The Gang Task Force Officers served a search warrant Thursday evening at a home off East 8th Street. Officers said they found a revolver as well as drugs like methamphetamine and heroin. Anyone with information is encouraged The post Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
vvng.com

The public’s help is needed in identifying a stabbing suspect

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stabbing another person. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:33 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to the 21000 block of State Hwy 18 for an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a report.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested

An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

More than 60 pounds of meth seized in Coachella drug bust

Authorities arrested a Coachella resident after they found 62 pounds of methamphetamine and evidence of narcotics sales. On Friday, the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force served a search warrant at two homes, one off of Tyler Street in Coachella and the other off of Senegal Place in Indio. During the search warrant, Gang The post More than 60 pounds of meth seized in Coachella drug bust appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
knewsradio.com

Meth, Illegal Handguns Found At Homes In Coachella, Indio

Drugs, weapons found at homes in Coachella, Indio Nov 4th 2022. A 23 year old man from Coachella is spending time locked up in Indio. You can find Juan Gasca Nava at the County Jail after he was busted on Friday afternoon November 4th 2022 by the Coachella VAlley Violent Crime Gang Task Force.
INDIO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Sheriff's Department arrests 50 suspects in the past week at 28 locations, including Fontana

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 suspects during the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as part of a large-scale operation targeting seven cities, including Fontana. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol,...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
960 The Ref

Teenager caught with 40 pounds of meth during traffic stop, deputies say

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. — A California teenager is facing charges after investigators said he was stopped while driving a car filled with 40 pounds of drugs. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, identifying the suspect only as a 17-year-old Fontana resident. Investigators said that deputies on patrol conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 1 at 3:20 p.m. and pulled over a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.
FONTANA, CA

