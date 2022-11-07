Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Zodiac Victim Or Not, Her Murder Is Still UnsolvedStill UnsolvedRiverside, CA
Melva Davis Academy students build roller coasters for UCR competitionThe HD PostVictorville, CA
California murder suspect arrested trying to steal laundry detergent from supermarket: police
The La Verne Police Department arrested a man for shoplifting laundry detergent on Tuesday and found that there was a warrant for his arrest on murder charges.
Special needs school bus driver accused of giving kids fentanyl to stand trial; Spouse admits to charges
A Riverside special needs school employee accused of supplying fentanyl to students, causing at least one to suffer a medical emergency, must stand trial for child cruelty and other offenses, a judge ruled today, after the defendant's husband pleaded guilty to firearms-related charges. Melissa Harloam Garrison, 47, and David Wayne Garrison, 58, were arrested in The post Special needs school bus driver accused of giving kids fentanyl to stand trial; Spouse admits to charges appeared first on KESQ.
etxview.com
Two elderly suspects arrested again on the same charges
On October 5, 2022, while conducting proactive patrol, due to recent shootings, near the Green Spot Motel, Deputy Jones and Deputy Polar from the Victorville Police Department conducted a vehicle check and contacted Eric Sigler and Samantha Neal. A search of Sigler and Neal, and their vehicle, resulted in the...
2 suspects in deadly Covina Halloween party shooting plead not guilty
Two young men suspected in a shooting at a Covina Halloween party that left two people dead pleaded not guilty today to murder and other charges.
Off-duty San Bernardino police officer arrested for allegedly firing gun into air outside bar
An off-duty San Bernardino police officer was arrested for allegedly firing his gun into the air multiple times outside a bar while out drinking with friends.
2urbangirls.com
Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
mynewsla.com
Jury Seated for Trial of Man Accused of Killing Jurupa Resident at Party
A jury was seated Wednesday for the trial of a 20-year-old man accused of gunning down a neighbor and wounding the victim’s brother during a confrontation at a girl’s coming-of-age party in Jurupa Valley. Gael Ian Cazares is charged with murder and attempted murder, along with sentence-enhancing gun...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Selling Jaguar Cub to RivCo Man Surrenders
A Texas woman who was indicted last month by a federal grand jury for allegedly selling an endangered jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man, who in turn re-sold it before it was ultimately abandoned outside an animal rescue center, surrendered to authorities Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
foxla.com
Families question suspected fentanyl deaths of loved ones behind bars
FOX 11 investigates allegations of fentanyl behind bars. More than a dozen inmates have died in Riverside County jails, prompting families of the deceased inmates to question their alleged overdose deaths. Chad Bianco, who is at the center of scrutiny from those families, slammed rumors accusing the Riverside County Sheriff of being responsible for the suspected overdoses.
Bay Area man arrested in Hemet double shooting
The Hemet Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man from Castro Valley in an October double shooting that killed a Hemet man and wounded a woman. Roman Mendez, 21, was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jason Roy and the wounding of an unidentified woman who is recovering from the attack, police said in […]
K-9 jumps into car after chase ends in Anaheim, helps officers take carjacking suspect into custody
A carjacking suspect was taken into custody in dramatic fashion after a police chase ended in Anaheim and a K-9 was deployed into the stolen vehicle, video showed.
kclu.org
Convicted child molester gets 600 year plus prison sentence in Ventura County
A Ventura County man convicted of repeatedly molesting a young girl has been sentenced to more than 600 years in prison. Prosecutors say Travis Edward Martin of Santa Paula molested the child for two years. It happened in Ventura and Orange Counties between 2019 and 2021. The girl was juts four years old when the abuse started.
Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust
Two Beaumont residents were arrested after Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force found multiple drugs through a search warrant. The Gang Task Force Officers served a search warrant Thursday evening at a home off East 8th Street. Officers said they found a revolver as well as drugs like methamphetamine and heroin. Anyone with information is encouraged The post Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
The public’s help is needed in identifying a stabbing suspect
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stabbing another person. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:33 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to the 21000 block of State Hwy 18 for an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a report.
Fontana Herald News
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
More than 60 pounds of meth seized in Coachella drug bust
Authorities arrested a Coachella resident after they found 62 pounds of methamphetamine and evidence of narcotics sales. On Friday, the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force served a search warrant at two homes, one off of Tyler Street in Coachella and the other off of Senegal Place in Indio. During the search warrant, Gang The post More than 60 pounds of meth seized in Coachella drug bust appeared first on KESQ.
knewsradio.com
Meth, Illegal Handguns Found At Homes In Coachella, Indio
Drugs, weapons found at homes in Coachella, Indio Nov 4th 2022. A 23 year old man from Coachella is spending time locked up in Indio. You can find Juan Gasca Nava at the County Jail after he was busted on Friday afternoon November 4th 2022 by the Coachella VAlley Violent Crime Gang Task Force.
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Department arrests 50 suspects in the past week at 28 locations, including Fontana
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 suspects during the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as part of a large-scale operation targeting seven cities, including Fontana. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol,...
McKnight's
Report rips EMTs in $100 million lawsuit who misstated law to avoid entering COVID facility to help cardiac arrest victim
Firefighters who refused to enter a nursing home over COVID-19 concerns while a cardiac arrest victim was stricken inside drew fierce criticism from a city-commissioned report. The patient died soon after. His family has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the city. Nursing home staff called 911 when Joseph Angulo...
Teenager caught with 40 pounds of meth during traffic stop, deputies say
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. — A California teenager is facing charges after investigators said he was stopped while driving a car filled with 40 pounds of drugs. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, identifying the suspect only as a 17-year-old Fontana resident. Investigators said that deputies on patrol conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 1 at 3:20 p.m. and pulled over a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.
